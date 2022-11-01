ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waxhaw, NC

WFAE

Drivers involved in accidents on I-77 express lanes sued for lost revenues from toll lanes

Some drivers who have ended up in accidents on the I-77 express lanes in Charlotte are being hit with lawsuits from the private company that manages the 26-mile stretch. According to WSOC-TV, which broke the story earlier this week, I-77 Mobility Partners has sued drivers involved in accidents on the express lanes, claiming damages to the roadway and loss of revenue. Reporter Joe Bruno says during a search of court records, WSOC discovered a lawsuit filed by the company against a driver. Bruno spoke with WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn on Wednesday about the report.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

How Mooresville finances line up as town continues push for projects, improvements

MOORESVILLE – The town has projects in progress, in the planning pipeline and, potentially, on the horizon, and it is in solid financial shape to afford them. In a numbers-heavy, quick-paced summary delivered during the Mooresville town board’s Oct. 22 retreat session in Cary, David Cheatwood from the First Tryon Securities financial advisor firm provided an overview of the town’s financial status that highlighted an excellent credit rating, a proven pattern of managing finances and conservative policies and the ability – if needed or desired – to borrow additional funds for prioritized projects.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Harrisburg secures largest grant funding in town history

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg has received its largest ever grant funding, according to a news release. The money will be used for two major road projects. In September 2022, The Town of Harrisburg sought state and federal funding via the Cabarrus-Rowan Metropolitan Planning Organization (CRMPO) for two road projects: Highway 49 Corridor Improvements and Caldwell Road Extension. Town staff prepared grant applications and presented the projects, totaling $15.3 million, to the CRMPO. The Town is elated to share that both requests were approved and $12.3 million – the largest award in Town history - was granted to the Town for these road projects. The Town is funding the remaining $3 million to provide the 20% local match that is required for these transportation grants.
HARRISBURG, NC
WHSV

First flight from SHD to Charlotte departed Tuesday morning

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) has flights available through a new carrier. Contour is now providing flights to Charlotte, and their first flight out of Augusta County took off Tuesday, Nov. 1. The flight is about an hour and a half long. While Contour...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wccbcharlotte.com

Powerball $1 Billion Prize Almost Sold At Two Rock Hill Gas Stations

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Rock Hill might be the place to find the winning Powerball ticket. Two gas stations almost sold the winning $1 Billion ticket Monday. Someone matched four of the five white numbers at the BP on Dave Lyle Boulevard and someone else did the same at the Rock Hill Express on India Hook road.
ROCK HILL, SC
cbs17

NC agency helps take down national catalytic converter theft ring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and the Charlotte division of the FBI are among law enforcement agencies being credited with helping stop a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring. Catalytic converters contain precious metals and can be stolen in less than a minute, making them...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
Greater Milwaukee Today

4 vibrant cities every Southern road trip lover should visit

The South is full of amazing cities with unique cultures, delicious foods and beautiful sights. Yet, most residents of the South never get a chance to visit its many offerings. Now it’s time to change that. Here are some of the South’s best places to visit. Charleston, South...
CHARLESTON, SC
country1037fm.com

Igloos Return To Charlotte North Carolina

Igloos make their return to Charlotte at the popular rooftop spot Merchant & Trade. According to Axios Charlotte, the igloo will be available Tuesdays-Sundays beginning November 11. From the 19th floor of the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, Merchant & Trade allows for breathtaking views of the city skyline. Visitors can see Romare Bearden Park and Truist Field, as well. “Igloos” first appeared in 2020 as a way of social distancing during the pandemic. They were meant to be temporary. However, everyone loved the idea so much they decided to keep them. This year, when the igloos return to Charlotte, there will only be one, not two. Reservations will be accepted for parties as small as 2 and as big as 10. The theme will be “Apres-ski lodge,” according to the communications manager.
CHARLOTTE, NC

