Some drivers who have ended up in accidents on the I-77 express lanes in Charlotte are being hit with lawsuits from the private company that manages the 26-mile stretch. According to WSOC-TV, which broke the story earlier this week, I-77 Mobility Partners has sued drivers involved in accidents on the express lanes, claiming damages to the roadway and loss of revenue. Reporter Joe Bruno says during a search of court records, WSOC discovered a lawsuit filed by the company against a driver. Bruno spoke with WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn on Wednesday about the report.
