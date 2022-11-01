ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NFL 'Would Love' 1 Person To Buy Washington Commanders

It was announced this week that Dan Snyder will explore all options when it comes to selling the Washington Commanders. Though it's still extremely early in the sweepstakes for the Commanders, it sounds like the league has a preferred target. While on "Pro Football Talk" this Friday, Peter King of...
Shannon Sharpe Thinks There's A Clear Choice For NFL MVP

Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season there have been a number of compelling cases for NFL MVP made by the likes of former MVPs Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson along with rising stars like Jalen Hurts, Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley. But for Shannon Sharpe, the...
Saints Announce New Decision On Wide Receiver Michael Thomas

Last week, Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Michael Thomas would play again at some point this season. Fast forward to this Thursday, and he sang a completely different tune. Allen announced that Thomas is heading to injured reserve because of a toe injury. At this time, the Saints do...
Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders

When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
Ryan Day Has Brutally Honest Comment After Win Over Northwestern

It wasn't the Saturday Ryan Day and Ohio State expected when traveling to 1-7 Northwestern in Week 10, but they were able to escape with a win. The Wildcats carried a 7-0 lead into the second quarter and were able to hang around for most of the game. However, the Buckeyes were ultimately able to pull away and score a pair of second half touchdowns.
Packers Announce They've Signed Veteran Running Back

The Green Bay Packers brought a familiar running back back into the fold on Thursday. The Packers announced this afternoon that they signed Patrick Taylor, a three-year veteran, to the practice squad. Green Bay just released Taylor from its active roster on Tuesday. The former Memphis standout has spent parts...
LeSean McCoy Names His NFL MVP Right Now

When picking this year's NFL MVP, LeSean McCoy almost had to turn to one of his former's teams. Eight weeks into the 2022 season, the leading candidates are Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes. During Thursday's episode of FS1's Speak, the former running back sided with the quarterback from his first franchise.
Ravens Get Troubling News About Star Tight End Mark Andrews

There's no denying that Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews has been the go-to guy for the Baltimore Ravens this season. Unfortunately, things aren't looking good for him playing against the New Orleans Saints this week. According to ESPN Ravens insider Jamison Hensley, Andrews was not practicing with the team...
Michael Thomas Has 4-Word Message After Brutal Injury News

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was placed on injured reserve this Thursday because of a dislocated second toe. According to head coach Dennis Allen, he's expected to miss the rest of the season. "I'm not going to get into any time frames right now. I don't know that," Allen said....
Ohio State Will Be Without Several Star Players vs. Northwestern

Ohio State will be shorthanded on offense for this Saturday's game against Northwestern. It was announced on Saturday morning that Ohio State's leading rusher, TreVeyon Henderson, will not suit up for Week 10. He's officially unavailable for this weekend. Henderson has 552 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 96 carries...
NFL Analyst Floats New Potential Destination For Tom Brady

Tom Brady's 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has not gone as he hoped thus far. Brady has insisted that he's not considering retirement, but if things keep going south, would he look for a change of scenery in 2023?. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer discussed an interesting scenario with...
New Details Emerge From Michael Thomas' Injury

The New Orleans Saints placed Michael Thomas on the injured reserve on Thursday. The star wide receiver missed the Saints' last five games with a foot injury, but had avoided the IR up until this point. Head coach Dennis Allen said he expects Thomas' toe surgery to be season-ending. According...
Bears Star Has Blunt Reaction To Team's Recent Trades

The Chicago Bears were among the busiest teams at the NFL trade deadline, moving on from star linebacker Roquan Smith while bringing wide receiver Chase Claypool into the fold. But for one Bears star, their busy behavior wasn't a welcome sight. Speaking to the media on Friday, Bears safety Eddie...
ESPN Insider Named 5 Candidates For Auburn Coaching Job

The Auburn Tigers are on the hunt for their next head coach following the release of Bryan Harsin earlier this week. Several candidates have been mentioned as possible targets for the high-profile position. ESPN college football analyst Pete Thamel has five names at the top of his list:. Matt Rhule,...
