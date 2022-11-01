Read full article on original website
Christian McCaffrey's Family Thought He Was Getting Traded To 1 Team
The San Francisco 49ers shocked the country with their acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers last month. But of among the people most surprised by where he wound up, his own family might top the list. According to 95.7 The Game, McCaffrey's mother Lisa admitted...
Longtime NFL Official Thinks Player Should Have Been Ejected From Georgia-Tennessee Game
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took a big hit from Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough as he was running towards the corner of the end zone. He ultimately forced his way in for a touchdown. McCollough may not have had bad intentions when he hit Bennett, but the end result was...
NFL 'Would Love' 1 Person To Buy Washington Commanders
It was announced this week that Dan Snyder will explore all options when it comes to selling the Washington Commanders. Though it's still extremely early in the sweepstakes for the Commanders, it sounds like the league has a preferred target. While on "Pro Football Talk" this Friday, Peter King of...
Shannon Sharpe Thinks There's A Clear Choice For NFL MVP
Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season there have been a number of compelling cases for NFL MVP made by the likes of former MVPs Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson along with rising stars like Jalen Hurts, Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley. But for Shannon Sharpe, the...
Saints Announce New Decision On Wide Receiver Michael Thomas
Last week, Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Michael Thomas would play again at some point this season. Fast forward to this Thursday, and he sang a completely different tune. Allen announced that Thomas is heading to injured reserve because of a toe injury. At this time, the Saints do...
Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders
When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
Ryan Day Has Brutally Honest Comment After Win Over Northwestern
It wasn't the Saturday Ryan Day and Ohio State expected when traveling to 1-7 Northwestern in Week 10, but they were able to escape with a win. The Wildcats carried a 7-0 lead into the second quarter and were able to hang around for most of the game. However, the Buckeyes were ultimately able to pull away and score a pair of second half touchdowns.
Packers Announce They've Signed Veteran Running Back
The Green Bay Packers brought a familiar running back back into the fold on Thursday. The Packers announced this afternoon that they signed Patrick Taylor, a three-year veteran, to the practice squad. Green Bay just released Taylor from its active roster on Tuesday. The former Memphis standout has spent parts...
Saints Coach Dennis Allen Sends Clear Message About Starting Quarterback
Jameis Winston began the season as the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback, only to have Andy Dalton take over after Winston was injured. Winston was cleared to play last week, but Dalton remained the starter for New Orleans' 24-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Dalton will start again on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens.
Notre Dame Likely Eliminates Clemson From Playoff With Stunning Blowout Upset
Clemson likely saw its playoff chances come to an abrupt end this Saturday night in South Bend. The Tigers, who checked in at No. 4 in the most recent College football Playoff rankings last Tuesday, were blown out by the previously 5-3 Fighting Irish of Notre Dame tonight. Marcus Freeman and Co. hand Dabo Swinney and the Tigers their first loss of the season.
LeSean McCoy Names His NFL MVP Right Now
When picking this year's NFL MVP, LeSean McCoy almost had to turn to one of his former's teams. Eight weeks into the 2022 season, the leading candidates are Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes. During Thursday's episode of FS1's Speak, the former running back sided with the quarterback from his first franchise.
Ravens Get Troubling News About Star Tight End Mark Andrews
There's no denying that Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews has been the go-to guy for the Baltimore Ravens this season. Unfortunately, things aren't looking good for him playing against the New Orleans Saints this week. According to ESPN Ravens insider Jamison Hensley, Andrews was not practicing with the team...
Michael Thomas Has 4-Word Message After Brutal Injury News
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was placed on injured reserve this Thursday because of a dislocated second toe. According to head coach Dennis Allen, he's expected to miss the rest of the season. "I'm not going to get into any time frames right now. I don't know that," Allen said....
Ohio State Will Be Without Several Star Players vs. Northwestern
Ohio State will be shorthanded on offense for this Saturday's game against Northwestern. It was announced on Saturday morning that Ohio State's leading rusher, TreVeyon Henderson, will not suit up for Week 10. He's officially unavailable for this weekend. Henderson has 552 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 96 carries...
NFL Analyst Floats New Potential Destination For Tom Brady
Tom Brady's 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has not gone as he hoped thus far. Brady has insisted that he's not considering retirement, but if things keep going south, would he look for a change of scenery in 2023?. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer discussed an interesting scenario with...
New Details Emerge From Michael Thomas' Injury
The New Orleans Saints placed Michael Thomas on the injured reserve on Thursday. The star wide receiver missed the Saints' last five games with a foot injury, but had avoided the IR up until this point. Head coach Dennis Allen said he expects Thomas' toe surgery to be season-ending. According...
Look: Former NFL Wide Receiver Is Defending Kyrie Irving On Twitter
After the Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay, former NFL wide receiver Cole Beasley jumped on Twitter to defend the All-Star guard. "Won’t miss this part of professional sports. 'Be you' they say. Yea alright…," Beasley tweeted. Clearly, Beasley didn't agree with...
Bears Star Has Blunt Reaction To Team's Recent Trades
The Chicago Bears were among the busiest teams at the NFL trade deadline, moving on from star linebacker Roquan Smith while bringing wide receiver Chase Claypool into the fold. But for one Bears star, their busy behavior wasn't a welcome sight. Speaking to the media on Friday, Bears safety Eddie...
ESPN Insider Named 5 Candidates For Auburn Coaching Job
The Auburn Tigers are on the hunt for their next head coach following the release of Bryan Harsin earlier this week. Several candidates have been mentioned as possible targets for the high-profile position. ESPN college football analyst Pete Thamel has five names at the top of his list:. Matt Rhule,...
Chiefs Reportedly Make Decision On Kadarius Toney After Trade
It's been eight days since wide receiver Kadarius Toney was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs after 1.5 years with the New York Giants. But with the team set to play their first game since acquiring him, will Toney play this weekend?. The answer appears to be yes. Toney did...
