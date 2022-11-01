CMA Awards Add Tributes to Jerry Lee Lewis and Rolling Stones; 17 Lineup Additions Include Katy Perry, Black Keys, Luke Combs

Read full article on original website
Lenny Kravitz Inducts ‘Musical Hero’ Lionel Richie Into Rock Hall: ‘His Songs Are The Soundtrack of My Life, Your Life, Everyone’s Life’
Lionel Richie has one of the most beloved bodies of work of any musician. So when one of his lifelong admirers, Lenny Kravitz, inducted the Commodore into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Kravitz tried to convey who Richie is when the world isn’t watching. Years ago, Richie...
Duran Duran stumbles, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lionel Richie soared. Pat Benatar roared. Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated. Eminem was Eminem. The four acts found very different ways to celebrate on Saturday night, but all can now forever say they're Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. So are Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Harry Belafonte, Judas Priest and Dolly Parton, who gave the honor an enthusiastic embrace after temporarily turning it down.
