Jefferson City, TN

WATE

Old dog at Knoxville shelter in need of a new home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — November is National Adopt a Senior Animal month and that is exactly what Young Williams is highlighting with this week’s pet of the week. Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Young Williams says he might be nervous at first but will warm up to his forever family.
WATE

Knoxville family uses ‘candy chute’ to pass out treats to neighbors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A neighborhood in Knoxville got the opportunity to witness a different way to pass out candy during Halloween this year. The Holmes family passed out candy to kids in the neighborhood off of Buxton Drive. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, this family has been using a “candy chute” to pass candy out in the area.
dicksonpost.com

Bear attacks tourist in Gatlinburg cabin

A bear attacked and injured a man in a Gatlinburg tourist cabin which it had entered in an apparent search for food. When the man walked into the cabin the bear charged him, leaving him with head and back injuries that required hospitalization. He was treated and released.
wvlt.tv

32 overdoses in Knox County in 2 days: Health Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department is reporting an “unusually high” number of overdoses for Nov. 1 through 3. In that 48 hour period, KCHD officials said the county saw 32 overdoses. The good news is that none of the overdoses were fatal, but it’s...
wvlt.tv

Two Knoxville stores sell $50K winning Powerball lottery tickets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Knoxville stores sold winning Powerball tickets this week. While the ticket owners’ didn’t snag the jackpot, they did secure $50,000 prizes. The Pilot Travel Center on Strawberry Plains Pike and Chapman Highway Walmart Supercenter were the two lucky stores. The players matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball on Wednesday to get their wins.
WATE

Knoxville Chinese restaurant gets low score in health inspection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several health violations were found at this week’s low-scoring restaurant in Knoxville. More than half a dozen violations were marked off in the report. The grade is a 71 at China Wok Buffet on Washington Pike in north Knoxville. This is a passing score as any grade below 70 is considered failing.
WJHL

Ballad Health expands into Morristown with 2 new practices

Ballad Health has expanded its services in Northeast Tennessee by opening two new practices in Morristown.
wymt.com

Five arrested in drug bust at Claiborne County home

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WYMT) - Five people are facing charges following a drug bust at an East Tennessee home earlier this week. On Wednesday, deputies with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on Honey Drive in New Tazewell. Inside, police found a powdery substance believed to...
wvlt.tv

Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID

Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
