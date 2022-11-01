Read full article on original website
WATE
Old dog at Knoxville shelter in need of a new home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — November is National Adopt a Senior Animal month and that is exactly what Young Williams is highlighting with this week’s pet of the week. Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Young Williams says he might be nervous at first but will warm up to his forever family.
WATE
Knoxville family uses ‘candy chute’ to pass out treats to neighbors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A neighborhood in Knoxville got the opportunity to witness a different way to pass out candy during Halloween this year. The Holmes family passed out candy to kids in the neighborhood off of Buxton Drive. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, this family has been using a “candy chute” to pass candy out in the area.
Dirty floors, shelving & ceilings found at Knoxville restaurant
The low health inspection grade is found in Knoxville. There were more than half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report.
Johnson City Press
Nurse practitioner opens clinic in Rogersville 'to treat people the way that they need to be treated'
ROGERSVILLE — After many years of working as a nurse practitioner, Jessica Wheeler decided she wanted to spend more time treating patients and less time feeding the company she worked for, so she decided to open the Appalachian Wellness Clinic. “So we all see that people need help, and...
Sevier County brush fire reaches over 170 acres
Crews are working to contain a brush fire in Sevier County that has burned around 60 acres as the area is under a wind advisory.
dicksonpost.com
Bear attacks tourist in Gatlinburg cabin
A bear attacked and injured a man in a Gatlinburg tourist cabin which it had entered in an apparent search for food. When the man walked into the cabin the bear charged him, leaving him with head and back injuries that required hospitalization. He was treated and released.
KPD searching for three people for stealing decorations, statues and chairs from a church
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for three people after they were seen stealing decorations, statues and chairs from a church early Thursday morning. Police said the three people were seen at Sacred Heart Cathedral between 1:55 a.m. and 2:55 a.m. stealing the items....
Washington Pike hit and run leaves man injured
One man was left injured after a hit and run in Knoxville on Thursday night.
Wildfire near Duff burns at least 65 acres
The fire in Campbell County is under control, according to dispatchers.
wvlt.tv
32 overdoses in Knox County in 2 days: Health Department
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department is reporting an “unusually high” number of overdoses for Nov. 1 through 3. In that 48 hour period, KCHD officials said the county saw 32 overdoses. The good news is that none of the overdoses were fatal, but it’s...
wvlt.tv
Two Knoxville stores sell $50K winning Powerball lottery tickets
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Knoxville stores sold winning Powerball tickets this week. While the ticket owners’ didn’t snag the jackpot, they did secure $50,000 prizes. The Pilot Travel Center on Strawberry Plains Pike and Chapman Highway Walmart Supercenter were the two lucky stores. The players matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball on Wednesday to get their wins.
wvlt.tv
Man wanted by multiple East Tenn. law enforcement agencies captured
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office announced a suspect wanted by their office as well as the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office had been captured. Tommy Gregory led authorities on a car chase Friday afternoon and led them...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash at Papermill Drive on Wednesday night. The crash happened on Interstate 40 at around 7:06 p.m. The semi truck driver turned into the left lane and caused a car to collide into the inside barrier.
WATE
Knoxville Chinese restaurant gets low score in health inspection
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several health violations were found at this week’s low-scoring restaurant in Knoxville. More than half a dozen violations were marked off in the report. The grade is a 71 at China Wok Buffet on Washington Pike in north Knoxville. This is a passing score as any grade below 70 is considered failing.
Vanished in the Mountains || Mike Hearon's disappearance still haunts Happy Valley a decade later
HAPPY VALLEY, Tenn. — Michael Edwin Hearon vanished on August 23, 2008. Despite efforts from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the Happy Valley community, web sleuths, and close friends and family members, Mike has not been located. Mike is one of nearly 200 people who seemingly vanished in East...
Union County Schools closing until Wednesday due to illness
Union County Schools are closed through Monday, Nov. 7 due to illness, according to the Union County High School Facebook page.
Ballad Health expands into Morristown with 2 new practices
Ballad Health has expanded its services in Northeast Tennessee by opening two new practices in Morristown.
wymt.com
Five arrested in drug bust at Claiborne County home
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WYMT) - Five people are facing charges following a drug bust at an East Tennessee home earlier this week. On Wednesday, deputies with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on Honey Drive in New Tazewell. Inside, police found a powdery substance believed to...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: After 32 years, Fall Branch man reunited with stolen shotgun
FALL BRANCH — When two Greene County sheriff’s deputies pulled into the driveway of 90-year-old Kermit Stallard on Sept. 29, he was about to be reunited with his double-barrel shotgun stolen from that same residence on July 6, 1990. That was more than 32 years ago, and the...
wvlt.tv
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
