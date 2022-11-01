Read full article on original website
Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Admission On Herschel Walker
Jimmy Johnson had a brutally honest admission on his former running back, Herschel Walker, running for a seat in the U.S. Senate. The legendary Dallas Cowboys head coach spoke with USA TODAY about Walker's political move. When asked if Johnson saw this coming, the Hall of Fame coach had a...
Photos: Meet Michael Strahan's Private Significant Other
Michael Strahan is a very public person, starring for the New York Giants before getting into television and other prominent businesses, but he keeps his personal life pretty private. However, the legendary NFL star does have a girlfriend, according to reports. Strahan and Kayla Quick have reportedly been dating for...
Look: 1 Word Used To Describe Tom Brady, Gisele Divorce
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen officially announced their divorce last month. The superstar quarterback and the legendary supermodel had been together for more than a decade. Brady and Bundchen were married in 2009 and have two kids together. The Bucs quarterback also has a child from a previous relationship. Brady...
Shannon Sharpe Thinks There's A Clear Choice For NFL MVP
Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season there have been a number of compelling cases for NFL MVP made by the likes of former MVPs Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson along with rising stars like Jalen Hurts, Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley. But for Shannon Sharpe, the...
Look: ESPN Analyst Has 2-Word Message For Green Bay Packers
It's been a bad season for the Green Bay Packers, who have been among the most shocking underperformers of the season at 3-5. One ESPN analyst has just two words for them. During Friday's edition of Get Up, analyst Rob Ninkovich was asked to write out his thoughts on the Packers in just a few words. Taking out a card, he wrote in big, bold letters, "It's Over!"
Nick Saban Getting Crushed For Extremely Questionable Decision
Why did Nick Saban go for two toward the end of regulation on Saturday night?. Alabama fell to LSU on Saturday night, with the Crimson Tide losing to the Tigers in overtime. The Crimson Tide scored a touchdown late to go up by three points, but instead of kicking the extra point to go up four, Saban opted to go for two. The two-point conversion was no good.
Look: Herschel Walker's Ex-Teammates Reveal Their Agreement
Herschel Walker is one of the best players in college football history, but these days, he's known more for his political campaign. The former Georgia Bulldogs star turned U.S. Senate candidate is running for a seat out of the state he played his college football in. But while most people...
The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers
That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral
It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
Michael Thomas Has 4-Word Message After Brutal Injury News
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was placed on injured reserve this Thursday because of a dislocated second toe. According to head coach Dennis Allen, he's expected to miss the rest of the season. "I'm not going to get into any time frames right now. I don't know that," Allen said....
Look: There Are 3 Favorites For Tom Brady's Next Girlfriend
Tom Brady is currently enjoying single man life. The legendary NFL quarterback officially got divorced from his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, last month. Brady, 45, had been married to Bundchen since 2009. They have two children together. Will Brady be single for long, though?. The now-eligible bachelor has already been...
Chiefs Reportedly Make Decision On Kadarius Toney After Trade
It's been eight days since wide receiver Kadarius Toney was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs after 1.5 years with the New York Giants. But with the team set to play their first game since acquiring him, will Toney play this weekend?. The answer appears to be yes. Toney did...
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Michael Vick
Few NFL players this century have been as exciting to watch as Michael Vick. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick starred in the league for more than a decade, playing for the Falcons and Eagles, before retiring. Vick now does NFL coverage for FOX Sports. The former Virginia...
NFL Fans React To The Tom Brady, 49ers Speculation
Tom Brady will look to snap one of the worst team stretches of his career when the 3-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. While Brady is focused on halting a three-game losing streak and taking back the NFC South, others are thinking ahead to the 45-year-old quarterback's next move.
Jimbo Fisher Trending Again After Another Brutal Loss
Jimbo Fisher is trending on Twitter -- yet again -- for all the wrong reasons. On Saturday, the Texas A&M Aggies fell to 3-6 on the season. Texas A&M entered this season with College Football Playoff aspirations. It didn't take long for the program to prove that it's not ready yet for the big stage.
The Packers Reportedly Attempted 2 Major Trades
The Green Bay Packers could probably use some help on offense, but they didn't get it at the trade deadline. Despite Aaron Rodgers publicly voicing his need for a new weapon or two, the Packers held firm at the trade deadline earlier this week. But it wasn't without trying. According...
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers Today
The Green Bay Packers quarterback surely wasn't happy with his team's trade deadline performance this week. Green Bay failed to acquire some help on the offensive side of the football, despite Rodgers voicing his need for some. But on Sunday, the Packers quarterback is putting his team in a hole...
Report: When Odell Beckham Is Expected To Be Fully Cleared
The Odell Beckham sweepstakes is reportedly about to begin. According to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer (via Ari Meirov), "Odell Beckham Jr. should be fully cleared by the end of this week." Adding, "Expect a plethora of teams to show interest." OBJ has remained a free agent since going down with...
Jim Nantz Makes Opinion On Tom Brady's Divorce Clear
Sunday's game between the Bucs and Rams marks Tom Brady's first game since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. But CBS' Jim Nantz plans to keep it strictly to the on-field action during the network's broadcast, saying he wants to be "respectful" of the GOAT. During a conversation with Jimmy...
Packers Reportedly Made Blockbuster 1st Round Pick Trade Offer
It's no secret that the Green Bay Packers really tried to make a trade before last Tuesday's NFL Trade Deadline. They were looking for wide receiver help but struck out on Chase Claypool, Jerry Jeudy, Brandin Cooks, and D.J. Moore. They especially went hard after Moore. According to Jay Glazer...
