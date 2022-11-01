Read full article on original website
Hilary Duff has paid tribute to singer Aaron Carter following his death.Carter, who was the brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick, died on Saturday 5 November, aged 34.Confirming the news to The Independent, a spokesperson said: “We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today [Saturday].”The singer’s family said his cause of death is currently “being investigated”.“We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”Duff and Carter famously began dating in 2000 when they were both 13 years...
Sleeping Trees are known for their Christmas fairytale mashups, loose-fitting family shows that splice Snow White, Sleeping Beauty and the like. This year, they’re doing something similar for adult audiences. Peter Pan’s Labyrinth is what happens when JM Barrie meets the David Bowie fantasy movie, with a dash of Guillermo del Toro thrown in. The splicing doesn’t end there, with Sleeping Trees’ usual trio of creator-performers being joined by drag queen Dan Wye, and one half of the Pajama Men, Shenoah Allen, directing.
