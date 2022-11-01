ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Delaware Volleyball Team Donates to RMC Radiology

The West Delaware Hawks Volleyball team stopped by Regional Medical Center in Manchester this week to hand-deliver a special donation. Through breast cancer awareness fundraising efforts, the girls were able to donate nearly one thousand dollars to the RMC Radiology Department. The money will go towards the RMC Radiology Pink...
