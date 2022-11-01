Read full article on original website
Mix 94.7 KMCH
West Delaware Volleyball Team Donates to RMC Radiology
The West Delaware Hawks Volleyball team stopped by Regional Medical Center in Manchester this week to hand-deliver a special donation. Through breast cancer awareness fundraising efforts, the girls were able to donate nearly one thousand dollars to the RMC Radiology Department. The money will go towards the RMC Radiology Pink...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Lions Club Election Night Soup Supper
Linda Bessey from the Lions Club is here with a reminder of their upcoming Election Night Soup Supper!
