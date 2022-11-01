Read full article on original website
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Gordon Lee vs. Ringgold
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Gordon Lee vs. Ringgold. Ringgold has a strong finish to their season, 7-1 in their last 8 games.
Calhoun, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Chattanooga, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Chattanooga. The Macon County High School football team will have a game with Red Bank High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. The Goodpasture Christian School football team will have a game with Chattanooga Christian School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
mymix1041.com
Man in custody for impersonating an SRO during a Rhea County football game
From Local 3 News: A man has been arrested for carrying a gun on school property while impersonating an SRO at a Rhea County High School football game. According to the arrest report, Michael W. Ballard was taken into custody during the Rhea County High School football game on October 21st.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City opens new store in Cartersville, Georgia, Wednesday
Food City will open its new location at 1914 Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE in Bartow County, Georgia, on Wednesday, the Abingdon, Virginia-based grocer said Thursday. This is the grocer’s first location in Cartersville, Georgia, and it will employ over 250 associates. “We are excited to be joining the...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee
Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
beckersspine.com
Erlanger Health System 1st in Tennessee to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation
Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn. earned DNV's orthopedic Center of Excellence designation, the Chattanoogan reported Nov. 2. The health system is the first to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation in Tennessee and one of 27 nationwide to have the recognition. DNV orthopedic center of excellence designation is earned through advanced certification in at least three orthopedic programs.
freightwaves.com
Chattanooga poised to be major logistics hub
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Scenic City is evolving rapidly and the logistics industry is a major player in its growth story. That was the message this week when Weston Wamp, the mayor of Hamilton County, Tennessee, sat down with FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller during the Future of Freight Festival.
WTVCFOX
Man hits two police cars, leads authorities on chase from Catoosa County to Chattanooga
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE:. An arrest report we obtained from East Ridge Police identifies the man as Mitchell Frady. The report says the man told officers after his capture he was trying to cross the Georgia-Tennessee state line to evade the officers chasing him in Catoosa County. He...
chattanoogacw.com
"No remorse:" Quarter of surveyed Hamilton Co. teachers may not return after winter break
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Everyone agrees teaching is a tough job. But now, some Hamilton County teachers responded to a survey in a way that indicates they feel it's tougher than before. A recent survey of 72 teachers from 34 different Hamilton County schools last month found that a...
WTVCFOX
Rhea County native missing in Alabama, police say
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities in Birmingham, Alabama are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who has ties to Rhea County and Hamilton County. The Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Kaleb 'Jordan' Wilson was last seen on October 15th. He currently calls Center Point, Alabama...
WDEF
Armed robbery of Middle Valley business
MIDDLE VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators are working an armed robbery case from the Middle Valley area this morning. It happened at A-Affordable Fence Company on Hixson Pike near Chester Frost Park at around 11:15 AM. No one was hurt in the robbery. That is all the...
WTVCFOX
Hixson restaurant catches fire late Monday night
HIXSON, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department says a passersby alerted 911 to a restaurant fire on Hixson Pike Monday night. CFD was called to Rafael's Italian Restaurant around 11:00 p.m. On arrival, they say flames were coming through the roof. They say the fire in the kitchen was...
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental Health
Whatever you like, Chattanooga has a place for you to ease your anxiety. Fall overlooking Chattanooga, Tennessee.David Mark/Pixabay. As the leaves finish changing colors and drop from the trees and the weather gets cooler, it's easy to let your mental health slide. There’s no reason for that to happen, because there are plenty of things to do in Chattanooga in November to help you stay happy and healthy.
Two arrested on drug charges in Jackson County
Officials say two people were arrested in Jackson County after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in a home.
Post Register
Schools in Tennessee county closed Monday due to excessive illness
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVC) — All schools in Polk County, which is in Tennessee, will be closed on Monday due to excessive illness, according to Director of Schools Ryan Goodman. It's the second time a school in the area has had to make such plans. Cases of the flu...
WTVCFOX
Student charged for threatening Snapchat about North Murray High School, says Sheriff
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — A student is facing charges after a threatening Snapchat was made about North Murray High School, Sheriff Jimmy Davenport says. He says the Snapchat post surfaced Tuesday night. Deputes received the complaint and located the student, confronting and charging them before midnight, Sheriff Davenport says.
RPD: Four arrested, tried to flush evidence down the toilet
Four people were arrested after police say some of them were found trying to flush evidence down a toilet.
2 dead in post office shooting, crash in Chattanooga
Two people are dead following a shooting and a crash that occurred late Sunday night in Chattanooga.
