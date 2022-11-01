ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ringgold, GA

High School Football PRO

Calhoun, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

MURRAY COUNTY, GA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City opens new store in Cartersville, Georgia, Wednesday

Food City will open its new location at 1914 Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE in Bartow County, Georgia, on Wednesday, the Abingdon, Virginia-based grocer said Thursday. This is the grocer’s first location in Cartersville, Georgia, and it will employ over 250 associates. “We are excited to be joining the...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee

Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
KIMBALL, TN
beckersspine.com

Erlanger Health System 1st in Tennessee to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation

Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn. earned DNV's orthopedic Center of Excellence designation, the Chattanoogan reported Nov. 2. The health system is the first to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation in Tennessee and one of 27 nationwide to have the recognition. DNV orthopedic center of excellence designation is earned through advanced certification in at least three orthopedic programs.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
freightwaves.com

Chattanooga poised to be major logistics hub

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Scenic City is evolving rapidly and the logistics industry is a major player in its growth story. That was the message this week when Weston Wamp, the mayor of Hamilton County, Tennessee, sat down with FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller during the Future of Freight Festival.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Rhea County native missing in Alabama, police say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities in Birmingham, Alabama are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who has ties to Rhea County and Hamilton County. The Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Kaleb 'Jordan' Wilson was last seen on October 15th. He currently calls Center Point, Alabama...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Armed robbery of Middle Valley business

MIDDLE VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators are working an armed robbery case from the Middle Valley area this morning. It happened at A-Affordable Fence Company on Hixson Pike near Chester Frost Park at around 11:15 AM. No one was hurt in the robbery. That is all the...
MIDDLE VALLEY, TN
WTVCFOX

Hixson restaurant catches fire late Monday night

HIXSON, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department says a passersby alerted 911 to a restaurant fire on Hixson Pike Monday night. CFD was called to Rafael's Italian Restaurant around 11:00 p.m. On arrival, they say flames were coming through the roof. They say the fire in the kitchen was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Scott Ninneman @ Speaking Bipolar

10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental Health

Whatever you like, Chattanooga has a place for you to ease your anxiety. Fall overlooking Chattanooga, Tennessee.David Mark/Pixabay. As the leaves finish changing colors and drop from the trees and the weather gets cooler, it's easy to let your mental health slide. There’s no reason for that to happen, because there are plenty of things to do in Chattanooga in November to help you stay happy and healthy.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Student charged for threatening Snapchat about North Murray High School, says Sheriff

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — A student is facing charges after a threatening Snapchat was made about North Murray High School, Sheriff Jimmy Davenport says. He says the Snapchat post surfaced Tuesday night. Deputes received the complaint and located the student, confronting and charging them before midnight, Sheriff Davenport says.

