Logan, UT

The Spun

Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders

When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: Kirby Smart's Postgame Handshake With Jenny Dell Goes Viral

Kirby Smart was understandably excited after the Bulldogs' massive win over Tennessee on Saturday. After the game came to a close with a 27-13 score in favor of Georgia, the head coach met on the field with CBS Sports reporter Jenny Dell. He happily greeted the journalist with a strong handshake and pat on the back.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Suggestion For Whoever Lands Auburn Job

Auburn's search for a new head coach is just underway. On Thursday, ESPN's Robert Griffin III shared his thoughts on the job opening. Griffin didn't name a favorite for the job opening at Auburn. He did, however, make a suggestion for whoever coaches the Tigers next season. The former Heisman...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Legendary Golfer, Major Champion Has Died At 93

Dow Finsterwald, who is most famously known for winning the 1958 PGA Championship, has passed away. He was 93 years old. Finsterwald passed away at his home in Colorado Springs. His son said he died peacefully in his sleep. "He did all he could for the game," Dow Finsterwald Jr....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Spun

Look: The Wind At Ohio State-Northwestern Game Is Insane

Wind looks like it could be a major factor in this afternoon's matchup between Ohio State and Northwestern. Prior to Saturday's Big Ten matchup, a video clip of Buckeyes kicker Noah Ruggles is going viral on social media. One of his pregame warmup kicks was absolutely stuffed by the high-speed winds in Evanston.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ryan Day Has Brutally Honest Comment After Win Over Northwestern

It wasn't the Saturday Ryan Day and Ohio State expected when traveling to 1-7 Northwestern in Week 10, but they were able to escape with a win. The Wildcats carried a 7-0 lead into the second quarter and were able to hang around for most of the game. However, the Buckeyes were ultimately able to pull away and score a pair of second half touchdowns.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Legendary Iowa Coach Has Died At 93

On Saturday morning, the Iowa football world received some devastating news when a legendary coach passed away. Bill Brashier, a longtime defensive coordinator under Hayden Fry, passed away this week, according to a statement from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. He was 93 years old. "Bill Brashier was a tremendous...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Look: Kansas Goalpost Ends Up In Lake Near Campus

Following Kansas' upset win over No. 16 Oklahoma State on Saturday, the Rock Chalk faithful removed the stadium's goalpost from the stadium and had it floating within the nearby river within minutes. As KU's football account tweeted, "Bad day to be a goalpost." "Rock Chalk Jayhawk!" a fan cheered. "Bowl...
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Georgia Fans Furious With Controversial Non-Safety Call

In the first quarter of action between Georgia and Tennessee, star quarterback Hendon Hooker was brought down in his own end zone. Although it should've been a safety, the Volunteers received a favorable call. The officials said that Hooker fumbled the ball and his teammate recovered it while advancing to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Iowa Savagely Trolls Purdue After Win

Before this afternoon's matchup between Iowa and Purdue, the Boilermakers' pregame train stalled on the middle of the field. Team staff had to push the vehicle off the field before the Big Ten contest got underway. The Boilermakers' struggles didn't end there. At the end of the game, the final...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

Tennessee Fan Making Headlines For What He Did On College GameDay

During the first hour of this Saturday's episode of "College GameDay," a Tennessee fan decided to chug mustard in front of ESPN's camera crew. Mustard has somewhat become Tennessee's favorite condiment over the past two years. Back in 2021, a Tennessee fan threw a bottle of French's Mustard onto the field at Neyland Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Former Georgia Star "Scared As Hell" For Tennessee Game

At least one former Georgia star isn't taking the Tennessee Volunteers lightly going into Saturday's massive SEC showdown. Speaking on his "Snaps" podcast with The Volume, UGA's all-time leading passer Aaron Murray admitted he's "scared as hell" as a Georgia fan:. This is a Tennessee offense that's electric, that is...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

College GameDay Announces Guest Picker For Georgia-Tennessee

College GameDay has one heck of a guest picker picked out for the Georgia-Tennessee game on Saturday. College GameDay has tabbed country music artist Luke Bryan as its guest picker as the show will be live from Athens on Saturday morning. "What's up ESPN GameDay? Luke Bryan here coming in...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day.

 https://thespun.com

