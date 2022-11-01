Read full article on original website
Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders
When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
Look: Kirby Smart's Postgame Handshake With Jenny Dell Goes Viral
Kirby Smart was understandably excited after the Bulldogs' massive win over Tennessee on Saturday. After the game came to a close with a 27-13 score in favor of Georgia, the head coach met on the field with CBS Sports reporter Jenny Dell. He happily greeted the journalist with a strong handshake and pat on the back.
Stetson Bennett Sends Clear Message After Georgia Beats Tennessee
Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs put the college football world on notice with Saturday's win over No. 1 Tennessee. Following the 27-13 victory, Bennett was asked if he thought the Dawgs came in with a chip on their shoulder:. “Yeah, yeah I do,” he said. “We felt like we...
Robert Griffin III Has Suggestion For Whoever Lands Auburn Job
Auburn's search for a new head coach is just underway. On Thursday, ESPN's Robert Griffin III shared his thoughts on the job opening. Griffin didn't name a favorite for the job opening at Auburn. He did, however, make a suggestion for whoever coaches the Tigers next season. The former Heisman...
Longtime NFL Official Thinks Player Should Have Been Ejected From Georgia-Tennessee Game
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took a big hit from Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough as he was running towards the corner of the end zone. He ultimately forced his way in for a touchdown. McCollough may not have had bad intentions when he hit Bennett, but the end result was...
Former Georgia Quarterback Wants Apology From Former Tennessee Quarterback - Here's Why
Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge was talking a lot of trash about Georgia prior to this Saturday's game. It's safe to say his comments about the defending champions have aged poorly. The first questionable decision Ainge made was calling Georgia's home-field advantage overrated. "Playing between the hedges is overrated," Ainge...
Legendary Golfer, Major Champion Has Died At 93
Dow Finsterwald, who is most famously known for winning the 1958 PGA Championship, has passed away. He was 93 years old. Finsterwald passed away at his home in Colorado Springs. His son said he died peacefully in his sleep. "He did all he could for the game," Dow Finsterwald Jr....
Look: The Wind At Ohio State-Northwestern Game Is Insane
Wind looks like it could be a major factor in this afternoon's matchup between Ohio State and Northwestern. Prior to Saturday's Big Ten matchup, a video clip of Buckeyes kicker Noah Ruggles is going viral on social media. One of his pregame warmup kicks was absolutely stuffed by the high-speed winds in Evanston.
Ryan Day Has Brutally Honest Comment After Win Over Northwestern
It wasn't the Saturday Ryan Day and Ohio State expected when traveling to 1-7 Northwestern in Week 10, but they were able to escape with a win. The Wildcats carried a 7-0 lead into the second quarter and were able to hang around for most of the game. However, the Buckeyes were ultimately able to pull away and score a pair of second half touchdowns.
Legendary Iowa Coach Has Died At 93
On Saturday morning, the Iowa football world received some devastating news when a legendary coach passed away. Bill Brashier, a longtime defensive coordinator under Hayden Fry, passed away this week, according to a statement from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. He was 93 years old. "Bill Brashier was a tremendous...
Former Tennessee Quarterback's "Overrated" Comment Going Viral During Georgia Blowout
It didn't take long for former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge's comments on Georgia's homefield advantage to resurface during Saturday's early blowout. With the Bulldogs up 21-6 with the end of the first half drawing near, UGA fans kept the receipts:. "Playing between the hedges is overrated," Ainge tweeted Tuesday. "Not...
Look: Kansas Goalpost Ends Up In Lake Near Campus
Following Kansas' upset win over No. 16 Oklahoma State on Saturday, the Rock Chalk faithful removed the stadium's goalpost from the stadium and had it floating within the nearby river within minutes. As KU's football account tweeted, "Bad day to be a goalpost." "Rock Chalk Jayhawk!" a fan cheered. "Bowl...
Notre Dame Likely Eliminates Clemson From Playoff With Stunning Blowout Upset
Clemson likely saw its playoff chances come to an abrupt end this Saturday night in South Bend. The Tigers, who checked in at No. 4 in the most recent College football Playoff rankings last Tuesday, were blown out by the previously 5-3 Fighting Irish of Notre Dame tonight. Marcus Freeman and Co. hand Dabo Swinney and the Tigers their first loss of the season.
Georgia Fans Furious With Controversial Non-Safety Call
In the first quarter of action between Georgia and Tennessee, star quarterback Hendon Hooker was brought down in his own end zone. Although it should've been a safety, the Volunteers received a favorable call. The officials said that Hooker fumbled the ball and his teammate recovered it while advancing to...
Alabama Is Likely Out Of Playoff Conversation With Stunning Loss To LSU
No team with two losses has ever received an invite to the exclusive four-team College Football Playoff. Uh oh, Alabama. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide fell to No. 10 LSU 32-31 in Death Valley this Saturday evening. It hands Alabama its second loss of the season. To make matters...
Look: Iowa Savagely Trolls Purdue After Win
Before this afternoon's matchup between Iowa and Purdue, the Boilermakers' pregame train stalled on the middle of the field. Team staff had to push the vehicle off the field before the Big Ten contest got underway. The Boilermakers' struggles didn't end there. At the end of the game, the final...
Look: LSU Fans Storm Field Moments After Upsetting No. 6 Alabama With 2-Point Conversion
It's pure chaos in Death Valley this legendary Saturday night. The No. 10 LSU Tigers have upset No. 6 Alabama in Baton Rouge this evening. In the latter half of the first overtime period, LSU scored a touchdown to pull within one and send the game to a second overtime. Brian Kelly didn't even hesitate to keep his offense on the field.
Tennessee Fan Making Headlines For What He Did On College GameDay
During the first hour of this Saturday's episode of "College GameDay," a Tennessee fan decided to chug mustard in front of ESPN's camera crew. Mustard has somewhat become Tennessee's favorite condiment over the past two years. Back in 2021, a Tennessee fan threw a bottle of French's Mustard onto the field at Neyland Stadium.
Former Georgia Star "Scared As Hell" For Tennessee Game
At least one former Georgia star isn't taking the Tennessee Volunteers lightly going into Saturday's massive SEC showdown. Speaking on his "Snaps" podcast with The Volume, UGA's all-time leading passer Aaron Murray admitted he's "scared as hell" as a Georgia fan:. This is a Tennessee offense that's electric, that is...
College GameDay Announces Guest Picker For Georgia-Tennessee
College GameDay has one heck of a guest picker picked out for the Georgia-Tennessee game on Saturday. College GameDay has tabbed country music artist Luke Bryan as its guest picker as the show will be live from Athens on Saturday morning. "What's up ESPN GameDay? Luke Bryan here coming in...
