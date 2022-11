Chattanooga Ballet is thrilled to announce the upcoming performances of The Nutcracker presented by Southeastern Trust Company. The Nutcracker will feature the professional company, the Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra performing live, a live choir, and over 200 students from Chattanooga Ballet’s School and the region. The production will be like never before with new costumes for all lead roles and other exciting new scenic elements.

