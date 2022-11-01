Grammy-winning Country superstar Clint Black and his wife Lisa Hartman Black are hitting the road again for year two of the “Mostly Hits & the Mrs” Tour with special guest Lily Pearl Black. They will be making a stop at the Perot Theatre on January 26, 2023. Tickets start at $40 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, November 4th at 10:00 AM and available at the Perot Theatre Box Office and www.perottheatre.org. Clint and Lisa Experience VIP packages also available online at www.perottheatre.org.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO