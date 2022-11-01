Read full article on original website
Sonic Manager In Hooks Accused Of Groping Male Teen Employee
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas–The manager of a Sonic restaurant in Hooks has been arrested for indecency with a child involving a young employee who claims he was grabbed in his private area in September. Colton Ray Hamilton, 27, of Maud, Texas, allegedly squeezed the boy’s crotch through his clothing while...
Man Arrested After Accidental Hunting Shooting
At approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday Texas Game Warden were dispatched to a hunting accident at Black Point on public hunting land in Cass County. According to Texas Game Warden Captain Shawn Hervey, Jason Clint Mills, 49 of Naples TX, was shot by Daniel Abston, 57 of Naples Tx. Hervey said...
TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Clint Black Featuring Lisa Hartman Black – Mostly Hits and The Mrs. Tour
Grammy-winning Country superstar Clint Black and his wife Lisa Hartman Black are hitting the road again for year two of the “Mostly Hits & the Mrs” Tour with special guest Lily Pearl Black. They will be making a stop at the Perot Theatre on January 26, 2023. Tickets start at $40 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, November 4th at 10:00 AM and available at the Perot Theatre Box Office and www.perottheatre.org. Clint and Lisa Experience VIP packages also available online at www.perottheatre.org.
