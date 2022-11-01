ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

Judge Approves Independent Monitor to Oversee Trump Organization Financial Reporting, a Victory for New York AG

A New York state judge has approved the appointment of a special independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's financial statements and reports. Judge Arthur Engoron's order also bars the company from transferring any non-cash assets without notifying the court and attorney general's office in advance. The appointment of an...
The Associated Press

Soldier shoots dead 1 comrade, 3 police in southern Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A soldier shot to death three policemen and a fellow soldier at a roadside police station in southern Iran on Sunday, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported. The violence took place near the town of Bampour, about 1,260 kilometers, (780 miles) southeast of...
NBC Connecticut

M5.7 Earthquake Felt Off Coast of El Salvador

A preliminary 5.7 magnitude earthquake occurred 43 kilometers off the coast of El Salvador Thursday night, not far from the country's capital San Salvador, according to the United States Geological Society. El Salvador is the smallest country in Central America, with neighboring Guatemala to the north and Honduras to the...

