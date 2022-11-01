Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Judge Approves Independent Monitor to Oversee Trump Organization Financial Reporting, a Victory for New York AG
A New York state judge has approved the appointment of a special independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's financial statements and reports. Judge Arthur Engoron's order also bars the company from transferring any non-cash assets without notifying the court and attorney general's office in advance. The appointment of an...
NBC Connecticut
Accused Paul Pelosi Attacker David DePape Could Be Deported After Release From Custody, DHS Says
The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband could be deported from the U.S. after he is released from custody, the Department of Homeland Security said. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, lodged an "immigration detainer" on 42-year-old Canadian national David DePape, DHS told CNBC. Records show...
Soldier shoots dead 1 comrade, 3 police in southern Iran
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A soldier shot to death three policemen and a fellow soldier at a roadside police station in southern Iran on Sunday, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported. The violence took place near the town of Bampour, about 1,260 kilometers, (780 miles) southeast of...
NBC Connecticut
M5.7 Earthquake Felt Off Coast of El Salvador
A preliminary 5.7 magnitude earthquake occurred 43 kilometers off the coast of El Salvador Thursday night, not far from the country's capital San Salvador, according to the United States Geological Society. El Salvador is the smallest country in Central America, with neighboring Guatemala to the north and Honduras to the...
