Xbox Cloud Gaming gets a resolution boost on Steam Deck and ChromeOS
The game streaming service should run more smoothly on Linux too. Folks who access through a browser on and systems (including ) will likely now have an improved experience. The game-streaming service should be available at a higher resolution on those platforms. It should run more smoothly as well. As...
Samsung's next Odyssey Neo G9 will be the 'first' 8K ultrawide gaming monitor
Now that AMD has unveiled Radeon RX 7900 GPUs that can output 8K video at high refresh rates, gamers will need displays that can handle them — and Samsung is happy to oblige. The company has teased a new generation of its Odyssey Neo G9 that will supposedly be the first 8K ultrawide gaming monitor. You won't see a full launch until CES in January, but you'll need a DisplayPort 2.1-capable video card to help that screen reach its potential. We'd also add that AMD bills the 8K as "horizontal only," so you may not get as many vertical pixels as you might like.
Steam for ChromeOS works on more devices and is easier to install
It's already been almost eight months since Google and Valve announced that they were jointly working on a version of Steam for ChromeOS, something that would greatly expand the gaming options available on Chromebooks. While it was an alpha release, limited to only a handful of devices, I was surprised at how decent the experience was — even the most powerful Chromebooks aren't going to be able to run cutting-edge titles, but there is plenty in the Steam catalog that's worth playing.
Substack adds a chat feature to make it more of a social space
Users now have another way to interact with their favorite writers, podcasters and video makers. The platform now has a chat feature, where creators can hang out with their subscribers and perhaps forge deeper links with their communities. "Chat is a community space reimagined specifically for writers and creators— it’s like having your own private social network where you make the rules," in a clear .
AMD's first RDNA 3 GPUs are the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT
Now that NVIDIA has kicked off the latest video card wave with the insanely powerful RTX 4090, all eyes are on AMD to see how it will respond. Today, the company announced the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT, two confusingly named GPUs powered by its new RDNA 3 architecture. On stage during its Las Vegas launch event, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su claimed the new hardware offers a 54 percent increase in performance per watt over the previous GPUs. She also emphasized that AMD is focused on delivering complex performance with reasonable power usage, a clear knock against NVIDIA's power-hungry (and PSU cable-melting) RTX 4090.
DALL-E's AI art generation is now available for apps
You also have full ownership rights to whatever you create. Unlimited data for $30/mo. You won't have to visit a specific website to use DALL-E 2 for much longer. OpenAI has publicly released a beta framework that lets apps and other products use the AI art generator. This includes the natural language descriptions that define DALL-E as well as moderation to filter out hate, gore and similar extreme content.
Patreon finally adds native video to its membership platform
Patreon has launched a native video hosting service and is giving Pro and Premium creators early access to the feature, so they no longer have to use YouTube to share video content with their fans. The company first revealed that it was working on a video hosting platform and player of its own last year. Now, Patreon has started rolling it out to more users after a period of beta testing. Company CPO Julian Gutman told TechCrunch that Patreon has seen creators "use it quite successfully to grow their memberships" during the beta and that it's "really excited to scale it out."
Astronauts will 3D print part of a human knee in space
Bioprinting in orbit could help injured soldiers on Earth. Bioprinted body parts could prove vital to future medical treatments, and scientists are going to great lengths to test it — in a very literal sense. NASA, Redwire and the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences Center for Biotechnology (4DBio3) are sending a new 3D printer to the International Space Station, Redwire's BioFabrication Facility, to bioprint a human knee meniscus in orbit and study the result on Earth. Ideally, this will lead to treatments for the meniscal injuries that US soldiers all-too-frequently face.
