FIFA+ Collect Invites Football Fans to “Own It, Win It, Live It” With VIP Experience Giveaways to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

FIFA+ Collect, the official digital collectibles platform of FIFA+ built on the Algorand blockchain, today announced special VIP experience giveaways for football fans to attend FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. The “Own It, Win It, Live It” programme is now open for entry through 20 November 2022 at www.fifapluscollectgowin.com.

Each VIP experience winner will bring a guest for a five-day/four-night expense-paid trip to Doha, including round-trip airfare, luxury accommodations at the St. Regis Doha, tickets to two FIFA World Cup quarter-final matches, $500 (USD) spending money, a commemorative gift basket with FIFA and FIFA+ Collect memorabilia and more. A winner will be selected at random each week.

Entry is open to eligible fans around the world who purchase packs of digital collectibles showcasing sport-defining highlights from FIFA’s 92-year history. Each pack purchase automatically grants the purchaser one entry, with each additional purchase increasing the number of entries. Additional terms and conditions apply.

Packs of FIFA+ Digital Collectibles each include three random highlights from FIFA’s extensive archive of historic football footage. There are currently two collections available for purchase: the Genesis Collection, which is FIFA+ Collects first drop, available for a limited time; and the newly released Archives collection. Both collections are available for just $4.99 (USD) and include an array of incredible goals and jaw-dropping saves in four rarity tiers: Common, Rare, Epic, and Iconic. Digital collectibles can be used on the platform to collect, trade, sell and play in reward-generating games and upcoming challenges.

About Algorand

Founded by Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, Algorand’s high-performing Layer-1 blockchain is unparalleled for bringing fast, frictionless, and inclusive technologies to everyone. Algorand is reshaping every industry – from TradFi and DeFi to new creator economies and beyond. With an extraordinary commitment to interoperability and consistent delivery, its sustainable technology powers more participation, transparency, and efficiency for all. As the technology of choice for 2,000+ global organizations, the Algorand ecosystem is transforming the next generation of financial products, protocols and exchange of value. For more information, visit www.algorand.com.

About FIFA

FIFA exists to govern football and to develop the game around the world. Since 2016, the organisation has been fast evolving into a body that can more effectively serve our game for the benefit of the entire world. The new FIFA is modernising football to be global, accessible and inclusive in all aspects. Not just on one or two continents, but everywhere. Under FIFA’s vision to make football truly global, it will help develop football everywhere so that there are at least 50 national teams and 50 clubs from all continents that can compete at a top competitive level.

