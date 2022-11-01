ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WUHF

Lollypop Farm "Clearing the Kennel" Adoption Event

Lollypop Farm is holding a special "Clear The Kennels" Dog Adoption event this weekend - looking to make room in the kennels so it can host even more animals. No appointment is needed; adoption fees are 50% off. The event runs from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, November 5th and 6th.
ROCHESTER, NY

