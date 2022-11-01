Read full article on original website
JK Executive Strategies to collect clothing to benefit Villa of Hope's 'Hope Place'
Rochester, N.Y. — JK Executive Strategies, a Rochester-based staffing and HR consulting firm, is partnering with Villa of Hope throughout the months of November and December to collect donations of new and gently used clothing to benefit the organizations "Hope Place" initiative. The company is accepting clothing for all...
Lollypop Farm "Clearing the Kennel" Adoption Event
Lollypop Farm is holding a special "Clear The Kennels" Dog Adoption event this weekend - looking to make room in the kennels so it can host even more animals. No appointment is needed; adoption fees are 50% off. The event runs from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, November 5th and 6th.
McQuaid, Pittsford, Schroeder, East and Canandaigua advance to sectional finals
It was a busy night in high school football as we get closer to the Section V championships. Friday night marked the semifinals across the greater Rochester area. McQuaid beat Victor 20-7, Pittsford took down UPREP 6-0, Schroder rolled Churchville-Chili 35-14, Canandaigua rallied against Eastridge 33-19 and East flew by Brockport 27-3.
