Grab the Garmin Forerunner 735XT for just $130 at Amazon right now

By Cat Ellis
 3 days ago

The Garmin Forerunner 735XT is reduced to just $129.99 at Amazon right now. That's its lowest price ever – a discount of 63% off the list price – and even cheaper than this feature-packed watch was during last month's Amazon Prime sale.

The 735XT isn't the latest watch in the Forerunner series, but it's stood the test of time well since its launch thanks to regular firmware updates from Garmin. It gives you all the features you'd expect from a quality GPS watch , including all-day heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep monitoring with recovery metrics, workout tracking for a host of indoor and outdoor activities, and LiveTrack so friends and family can track your location during runs and rides.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best Garmin Forerunner deals where you are. We'll also be rounding up all of this year's best Black Friday Garmin deals when they arrive later this month, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

Garmin Forerunner 735XT: $349.99 $129.99 at Amazon
Save $220 This premium GPS watch has hit its lowest ever price at Amazon ahead of Black Friday. It's a feature-packed device with advanced training tools, and ideal for beginners and intermediate level athletes alike. View Deal

This deal makes this intermediate-level triathlon watch even cheaper than the entry-level Forerunner 55, so if you can forego features like a touchscreen, it's well worth investigating.

If you're not in the US, here are the best deals on Garmin Forerunner watches where you are:

Community Policy