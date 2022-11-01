ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Weird Al recalls Kurt Cobain’s bizarre request in exchange for giving ‘Smells like Nirvana’ his blessing

By Stacey Ritzen
wegotthiscovered.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wegotthiscovered.com

After 6 years of absence, Rihanna fans are already turning on her following Johnny Depp debacle

Rihanna‘s decision to include Johnny Depp in the upcoming Savage x Fenty lingerie show has led to a backlash among her fans, just days after her return to music. The reaction to the announcement has been scathing, to say the least. When her fans learned that Rihanna allegedly personally requested Depp to participate in the show, they took to social media to call out the “Diamonds” star for enabling a problematic celebrity.
wegotthiscovered.com

Kanye West claims he was drugged into being ‘a manageable well-behaved celebrity’

In another instalment of Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s return to social media, the rapper has now claimed that he was living in a Black Mirror-like situation. He accused his former personal trainer of “drugging him” to be a “well-behaved celebrity.” He added that if he said anything about this, everything would have been “taken away” from him.
wegotthiscovered.com

Beyoncé belatedly shares her Halloween costume, but it’s one she can be proud of

Beyoncé’s got the internet in a collective swoon after posting her family’s Halloween costumes a couple of days after the rest of the world. In an Instagram post captioned “Family every single day and night”, the Carters are all dressed up in the outfits of the popular Disney Channel animated comedy The Proud Family. Beyoncé herself takes on two characters in the series, dressing up as both Trudy Proud and the no-nonsense Suga Mama.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘John Wick’ spin-off ‘The Continental’ has found its international streaming home

The first spin-off to come out of the John Wick franchise The Continental has now confirmed its international streaming home for action junkies outside of the United States. The Continental is set to star the likes of Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, and Kate McGrath, and it will feature exclusively on Amazon Prime Video outside the United States, Israel, and the Middle East. The John Wick-less series is set to debut in 2023, with it premiering on Peacock in the U.S.
wegotthiscovered.com

Warner Bros. may have just publicly executed ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ and nobody cares

Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav dropped a ton of bombshells regarding the company’s upcoming slate of big budget projects, even if a lot of the talk in the aftermath was focused on his shocking failure to grasp even the most basic of arithmetic. One of the biggest takeaways is that Fantastic Beasts may have been dragged round to the back of the barn, but does anyone even care?
wegotthiscovered.com

‘I’m a rockstar now’: Country legend Dolly Parton joins Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton, the country music icon who has brought her fans such hits as “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” “Here You Come Again,” and “I Will Always Love You,” as well as so many other wonders, is going to record a rock album. If that sounds weird coming from her, imagine what it took to inspire her to do it in the first place — it was her recent induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!
wegotthiscovered.com

Review: Selena Gomez takes agency over her future in heavy and revealing ‘My Mind and Me’ documentary

For the general public, Selena Gomez is the exemplary child star, successfully and elegantly transitioning into adulthood in front of the world’s eyes in a palatable, parent-friendly way, without much of a rebel phase, and always keeping her composure. Sexy enough to be intriguing, but never enough to be vulgar. Well-spoken, and generally uncontroversial.
wegotthiscovered.com

A cruelly unforgiving survival thriller handcuffs itself to the streaming Top 10

On the surface, a first-time director helming a low budget and high concept thriller with Megan Fox in the lead role hardly sounds like appointment viewing, but it wouldn’t be a stretch to call Till Death one of last year’s most criminally overlooked movies. While the star has...
wegotthiscovered.com

The horrendously bad remake of an explosive all-time classic gets extreme on streaming

Katheryn Bigelow’s 1991 action classic Point Break had already been loosely remade to great effect with The Fast and the Furious, so there was really no need for an official retread to exist. It happened, though, and even the most forgiving of genre aficionados were left wondering why one of the all-time greats was allowed to be desecrated in such banal fashion.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Fantasy News: Petition to remove ‘The Witcher’ creative team reaches 150K signatures as a critically lambasted fantasy prequel leaps for streaming glory

It would be absurd to think that the controversy surrounding Netflix’s decision to replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia with Liam Hemsworth from the fourth season of The Witcher onward is going to die down any time soon. If anything, fans are even more outraged now that they’ve had a while to process the news, and they aren’t backing down from wanting to restore their rightful White Wolf come hell or high water.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix celebrates ‘Stranger Things’ Day with brand new behind-the-scenes images

During today’s Stranger Things celebrations, Netflix has released a new batch of behind-the-scenes images that showcase Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, and franchise newcomer Joseph Quinn getting into all sorts of shenanigans on set. Concluding its fourth season a few months ago on a...

