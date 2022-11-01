Weird Al recalls Kurt Cobain’s bizarre request in exchange for giving ‘Smells like Nirvana’ his blessing

Dolly Parton, the country music icon who has brought her fans such hits as “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” “Here You Come Again,” and “I Will Always Love You,” as well as so many other wonders, is going to record a rock album. If that sounds weird coming from her, imagine what it took to inspire her to do it in the first place — it was her recent induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!

