Mankato businesses tagged with graffiti
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city sculpture that was vandalized last weekend adds to the half a dozen sculptures that have been damaged in the 2022 tour. “Hopefully, we can get to the bottom of it and you know really just create awareness that you know, we want to keep our community looking at its best and you know not have things like this happen that detour from the positive things that are happening and the growth that we’re seeing in our community,” says Jessica Beyer, CEO of Greater Mankato Growth.
Woman Injured in Crash Involving Semi in Southern Minnesota
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured after her vehicle collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated a Lexus RX was traveling east on Highway 60 when it collided with a semi traveling west on the highway from I-35 in Faribault just before 1:30 p.m.
Benefit planned for Janesville man severely injured after accident
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A benefit is being held this week for a man who severely injured himself in a diving accident. Logan Nesset of Janesville broke multiple parts of the vertebra in his neck back in mid-July. Nesset has been in rehabilitation following his hospitalization. The money raised during...
TWO SEMIS COLLIDE IN WATONWAN COUNTY
A Winnebago man was hurt when two semis collided in Watonwan County Monday afternoon. The state patrol says a semi driven by Bruce Koepp of Belle Plaine was traveling westbound on Highway 60. Another semi driven by David Alfson of Winnebago was crossing south on 330th Street when they collided. Koepp wasn’t hurt but Alfson was taken to Madelia hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Madelia fire, police and Ambulance along with the Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
Lake Crystal woman hospitalized after Rice County crash
A Lake Crystal woman was hospitalized after the Lexus she was driving collided with a semi in Rice County Monday afternoon. Susan Wilkinson, 56, was transported to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the crash. The state patrol says Wilkinson was eastbound on Highway 60 and the semi was...
Police: 911 disruption affecting AT&T customers resolved
MINNEAPOLIS — An emergency communications disruption affecting AT&T customers on Tuesday evening has since been resolved, according to local law enforcement. About an hour after the issue was first reported, multiple local agencies, including the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and Edina Police Department, announced the problem had been resolved and customers would be able to make emergency calls as normal.
Paul Stewart: Waseca’s most addictive voice
A suspect turned himself in after allegedly damaging a sculpture valued at $15,000 in downtown Mankato. The City says that with the water tower down, Mapleton residents will need to take precautions with their water over the next two weeks. Complex complexion : The science behind skin care. Updated: 5...
Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day
The state Department of Human Services awarded Ayan Abukar with an “outstanding refugee” entrepreneurship award last year. Even as the state was lauding her service to the community, Abukar’s nonprofit was claiming to feed 6,400 children per day, multiple times per day, via what federal prosecutors now say was a fraud-riddled federal child nutrition program. The post Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
TWO FIRE CALLS FOR SLEEPY EYE FIRE DEPARTMENT
The Sleepy Eye Fire Department was called out twice Monday. The first call was to a round baler fire in Leavenworth Township late Monday morning. Chief Ron Zinniel says the baler was a total loss but there was no damage to the field. The second call was for a cattle shed fire on 150th street north of Lake Hanska. Zinniel said Hanska and Comfrey Fire Departments were called for mutual aid with their water tankers. The shed was a total loss and 30 round bales were destroyed but there were no cattle lost and no injuries in either fire. Cause of both fires are under investigation.
Albert Lea woman sent to prison for selling meth
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman is going to prison for selling methamphetamine. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35 of Albert Lea, was arrested in October 2020. The South-Central Drug Investigation Unit says that between July 27, 2020, and August 6, 2020, Lopez sold meth to a confidential informant on five occasions.
Faribault Woolen Mill’s Blanket Picked One of Best by NYT
According to Wirecutter, the product testing section of the New York Times, with bed and bath writer Jackie Reeve, Minnesota's Faribault Woolen Mill Company makes one of the best blankets for winter warmth. Which was one out of the seven best blankets after they spent "more than 500 hours" testing 44 of them.
SHERIFF’S OFFICE REMINDS MOTORISTS OF ROAD CLOSURE
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Highway Department wants to remind motorists that Brown County Road 13 from County Road 29 to the Beussmann Bridge at the Minnesota River is closed to thru traffic due to road construction. The work zone area is marked with signs that say “Road closed to thru traffic.” Law enforcement will be in the area stopping vehicles. Motorists can be fined up to $1-thousand and/or 90 days in jail. Officials say the work appears to be done, the road is still closed as workers are still putting in concrete and striping the road and putting up road signs that need to be completed yet.
CHASKA MAN GETS PRISON TIME FOR DEATH OF NICOLLET MAN
A motorist from Chaska has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for being on meth and aon amphetamines when he hit an oncoming car while trying to pass vehicles on Highway 14 killing a Nicollet man. Prosecutors say while in the hospital with non-critical injuries, Steven Hess acknowledged to a State Patrol sergeant that he had used meth, but said it was three days earlier and he “had not recently slept.” Aaron Lloyd died in that January 2020 crash on Highway 14 between New Ulm and Mankato.
Austin woman sentenced to prison time on felony unemployment benefits charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin woman currently serving a 57-month prison sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee on a felony 3rd degree drug possession charge stemming from a search of her residence by authorities on September 16th, 2020 has now also been sentenced to prison time and restitution on a felony unemployment benefits charge in Mower County District Court.
Albert Lea man sentenced to prison time on felony DWI, violating DANCO charges in Mower County District Court
An Albert Lea man who pleaded guilty to a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop in Mower County on November 1st, 2021 has been sentenced to prison time. 35-year old William Michael Oleson was convicted and sentenced Thursday to 72 months in prison for...
Three Injured in McLeod Co Crash
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in McLeod County Friday afternoon. The State Patrol says the crash happened just before 4pm on Highway 15 at Division Street, west of Brownton. The Patrol says 18-year-old Alexandra Kretsch of Gibbon was traveling southbound on Highway 15 and rear-ended a vehicle...
Amber Alert canceled after 2-year-old Apple Valley boy is found safe
An Amber Alert that was issued Sunday night in Minnesota for a 2-year-old boy missing from Apple Valley was canceled early Monday after the boy was found safe in Minneapolis. “The child has been found safe and his non-custodial father is in custody. Thank you to all who helped search for him,” the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported just before 5 a.m.
