Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenSelinsgrove, PA
The Centralia Mine Fires of Pennsylvania: Burning Underground Since 1962justpene50Centralia, PA
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in PennsylvaniaMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Two men found dead in Scranton apartment, one hospitalized
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police tell Eyewitness News a death investigation is underway after two men were found dead in a Vine Street apartment and another was hospitalized. According to Captain Dennis Lukasewicz of the Scranton Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of Vine Street around 11:17 p.m. Thursday for a […]
Man dies in Snyder County crash
SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after crashing his vehicle in Snyder County. Police 29-year-old Lance Sensenig from Winfield wrecked on Penns Drive in Monroe Township near Selinsgrove. He was taken to Geisinger Medical Center and died from his injuries. See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.
wkok.com
Two Tragic Accidents Claim Two Valley Lives
SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove state troopers say they investigated two tragic crashes involving Valley residents this weekend. The first occurred Friday about 6:30pm in Monroe Township, Snyder County along Penns Drive. Killed in a one vehicle crash was 29-year-old Lance Sensenig of Winfield. They say he was driving an SUV which went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
29-year-old pronounced dead after Snyder County crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 29-year-old man is dead following a crash in Snyder County Friday night. According to state police, the crash occurred on Penns Drive in Monroe Township around 6:39 p.m. Officials said the driver was traveling north on Penns Drive when his vehicle began drifting into the southbound lane. Investigators […]
Four confirmed dead in Lycoming County shooting
JORDAN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner’s office tells Eyewitness News four people are confirmed dead following a shooting in Lycoming County. According to state police, troopers initially responded to a call of a female shooting victim and a male shooting at vehicles with a rifle Saturday morning. When troopers from PSP Bloomsburg arrived on […]
wkok.com
Mom, Three-Year-old Boy Identified as Sunbury Fire Victims
SUNBURY – It was a mom and her three-year-old son who died in last Saturday’s fatal fire in Sunbury. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley said Wednesday 23-year-old Abrianna Anstey, and her three-year-old son, Brayden Anstey, died due to carbon monoxide toxicity. The coroner says their manner of death has been ruled ‘accidental.’
PA Man Sets House On Fire With Police Inside: Report
A Pennsylvania man is police custody after authorities say he set his house on fire while state troopers were inside, according to a report from CBS 21. John Andrew Young, 59, of Montour County, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, making terroristic threats, and related offenses, state court records show.
Coroner identifies victims of Sunbury house fire
Sunbury, Pa. — Victims of Saturday's fatal fire in Sunbury were identified on Wednesday. According to a report by Newsradio 1070 WKOK, a mother and her three-year-old son died in the blaze. Abrianna Anstey, 23, and Brayden Anstey, 3, died due to carbon monoxide toxicity, according to the Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley. The manner of death, according to the coroner, was "accidental." ...
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP fire marshal investigating fire in Exeter
EXETER TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner and a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal are investigating a house fire in Berks County. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday to the 1100 block of Church Lane Road in Exeter Township for the reports of smoke and flames coming from a home.
5 sent to hospital after two-car crash in Luzerne County
LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a two-car crash where multiple people were injured and sent to the hospital in Luzerne County. The call came in around 1:40 p.m. Friday for a crash that occurred at the intersection of Huntsville Road and Overbrook Avenue in Lehman Township. Sergeant Kugler of the Lehman […]
Family members devastated after deadly house fire in Sunbury
SUNBURY, Pa. — A memorial sits on the steps of a home on Walnut Street in Sunbury. This past weekend, 23-year-old Abrianna Anstey and her son, Brayden, died in the fire here. "They are going to be missed a lot. They meant a lot, and it is going to...
Pa. Police shot at during shooting investigation
JORDAN TWP, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police down in Lycoming County say they were shot at during an investigation on Saturday. Police say they were responding to a report of a female shooting victim, somewhere in Jordan Township in Lycoming County, Pa., and while officers responded to the location, there was a report of […]
Shooter among four dead in Lycoming County shooting
JORDAN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner’s office tells Eyewitness News four people are confirmed dead following a shooting in Lycoming County. According to state police, troopers initially responded to a call of a female shooting victim and a male shooting at vehicles with a rifle in Jordan Township Saturday morning. When troopers from PSP […]
Deadly crash in Columbia County
BENTON, Pa. — A man has died after a crash Thursday in Columbia County. The coroner says Nicholas Floriani of Orangeville was driving on Route 254 in Greenwood Township, near Benton, just after 11 p.m. Thursday when he lost control of his car. Officials believe speed was a factor...
wkok.com
State Police Probe ‘Mass Fatality’ Shooting in Lycoming County
UNITYVILLE—PennLive is reporting… Two men and two women are dead following what the Lycoming County district attorney is calling a “mass fatality” incident Saturday. The death toll includes the gunman who kicked off the violence. State troopers killed the unidentified shooter, said District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner. “I want to underscore the incredibly swift and heroic efforts of PSP this morning,” he said. “Without their quick response time, I have little doubt that the shooters’ rampage would have continued and very possibly resulted in the additional loss of life.” State police said they got a call at 9:38 a.m. of a woman being shot near Unityville in rural eastern Lycoming County about a hundred yards from the Columbia County line.
WOLF
PSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Lycoming Co. Saturday
Jordan Township (Lycoming County) - Troopers with the Bloomsburg Post of the Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday, which has closed a portion of State Route 239. According to the PSP, Troopers responded to the area for a report of a female shooting victim. When they arrived,...
Man killed in late-night crash
Orangeville, Pa. — An Orangeville man was killed in a fiery crash Thursday night, according to officials. Nicholas Floriani was headed east on State Route 254 near the Greenwood Friends School when he veered off the road around 11:15 p.m., said Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Floriani's Dodge Neon rolled over before striking a tree and splitting in half, Reese said. The vehicle separated in two sections, with Floriani trapped...
Danville man charged with attempted murder
DANVILLE, Pa. — A Danville man faces attempted murder charges after a domestic disturbance incident in Montour County. Troopers responded to John Young's home in Liberty Township Wednesday afternoon. They say Young started a fire with two gas cans, grabbed a Sawzall, and started moving toward the troopers. After...
Local man opens fire on wife
Montoursville, Pa. — A 34-year-old Montoursville man is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly firing a single shot at his wife. Brendt Kling was dropped off at his wife's home on Oct. 26 after being arrested for suspected DUI by State Police, according to an affidavit. Kling’s wife told troopers he could sleep at her home in the 70 block of Morse Drive. At some point in the night, Kling...
wkok.com
Police Looking for Driver After Hit and Run on I-80
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – Milton state police are looking for the driver of a tractor-trailer after being involved in a hit and run accident on I-80 in the Valley Wednesday. Milton troopers don’t have any descriptions of the tractor-trailer or the driver, but say it crashed into a...
Comments / 0