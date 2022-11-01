UNITYVILLE—PennLive is reporting… Two men and two women are dead following what the Lycoming County district attorney is calling a “mass fatality” incident Saturday. The death toll includes the gunman who kicked off the violence. State troopers killed the unidentified shooter, said District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner. “I want to underscore the incredibly swift and heroic efforts of PSP this morning,” he said. “Without their quick response time, I have little doubt that the shooters’ rampage would have continued and very possibly resulted in the additional loss of life.” State police said they got a call at 9:38 a.m. of a woman being shot near Unityville in rural eastern Lycoming County about a hundred yards from the Columbia County line.

LYCOMING COUNTY, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO