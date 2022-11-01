Sometimes there is no need to teach an old dog new tricks. The old dog at Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting was a 1998 Caterpillar compactor that is used at the Barton County landfill. With Kirby Krier leading the discussion, the body decided to fix the 1998 model for just shy of $503,000 instead of purchasing a brand-new unit for upwards of $800,000. Solid Waste Director Jennifer Hamby said she agreed with the decision.

2 DAYS AGO