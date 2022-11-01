Read full article on original website
Related
Barton Co. opts to fix old landfill compactor over new purchase
Sometimes there is no need to teach an old dog new tricks. The old dog at Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting was a 1998 Caterpillar compactor that is used at the Barton County landfill. With Kirby Krier leading the discussion, the body decided to fix the 1998 model for just shy of $503,000 instead of purchasing a brand-new unit for upwards of $800,000. Solid Waste Director Jennifer Hamby said she agreed with the decision.
Russell ready to use 'every bit' of $1M grant on apartments
Russell Development is a group of business individuals that have been working for some time to transform the former Holland Hotel into loft-style apartments. Tuesday the group got some big help as Governor Laura Kelly announced the city of Russell would be receiving $1 million to increase affordable and moderate-income housing.
Great Bend wants to 'strictly' enforce 10% fee to caterers at Events Center
Several years ago, Great Bend city staff, the Conventions and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board and the mayor decided that the city should charge caterers 10% of their total food and alcohol receipts for all events at the Events Center. The city stated the fee enables them to maintain a list...
Convenience store brings homemade to downtown
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Ol’ Jake’s Convenience Store and Deli in Hutchinson in the Plaza Towers building is struggling after a few months short of a year in business. After growing tired of traveling for a living, owner Jodi True opened the store on Jan. 4, 2022, with a dream, a sense of duty, and nothing but the people of downtown Hutchinson and their needs in mind.
10-mile-long wildfire burned 14,000 acres in NW Kansas
A fire more than two weeks ago that started in Ness County and spread into neighboring Ellis and Trego counties burned approximately 14,000 acres, according to the Kansas Forest Service. Ellis County Fire Chief Darin Myers told the Ellis County Commission on Tuesday that officials estimated nearly 10,200 acres of...
UPDATE: Large power outage knocks My 93-1 off air
UPDATE (8 a.m.): Power to the My 93-1 transmitter was restored around 7:59 Friday morning. PLEVNA, Kan. — Early Friday morning storms caused a power outage for more than 3,000 customers in Reno County and more than 2000 in the Hutchinson area at its peak, according to the Evergy outage map.
Sunflowers and Silos boutique to open next weekend in Hays
A new women's boutique, Sunflower and Silos, 115 W. Eighth, is set to have its grand opening next weekend in downtown Hays. Owner Kate Schippers of Hays said the store will carry women's apparel from sizes small to 3X as well as purses, accessories, shoes, hats, lotions and candles. Schippers...
Early Saturday fire significantly damages Hutchinson home
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson fire crews were called to 1709 East 2nd Avenue at 2:23 a.m. Saturday. One adult and four dogs were able to get out safely, but the home had heavy fire when firefighters got there, and the side and rear of the home were heavily damaged and fire also got into the attic and walls.
Smoke causes three-vehicle crash in Reno County
Smoke covering a roadway in Reno County caused a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday.
adastraradio.com
Reno County Commissioners Honor 2 Local Businesses, Hire New Communications Person
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two businesses were honored by Reno County Commissioners Tuesday for the assistance they provided during an April 14th incident at Tenewa Haven Midstream Gas Plant west of Haven. When plant employees advised command personnel that a vessel containing liquid natural gas was in danger of explosion,...
Kansas woman dies, man injured after Kingman Co. crash
KINGMAS COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 10a.m. Saturday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Ford Escape driven by Mary A. Yahnke, 78, Norwich, was northbound on SE 100 Avenue three and one half miles south of Murdock. The driver failed...
Cop Shop (11/3)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/3) At 2:31 a.m. a missing person/runaway was reported at 5900 4th Street. At 7:45 a.m. breathing problems were reported at 140 SE 10 Road. Non-Injury Accident. At 7:47 a.m. an accident was reported at 592 NE K-156 Highway. At 12:13 p.m. an...
Newest featured neighborhood looking for name
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The seventh neighborhood to join the Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative has been decided. Walnut Street starting at Avenue C heading north through 2nd Avenue. Walnut Street and 2nd Avenue heading west to Plum Street, then following south of the railroad tracks to the Ken Kennedy Freeway,...
Reno County man hospitalized after he falls asleep driving
RENO COUNTY —An Arlington man was injured in an accident just after 7 a.m. Thursday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Chevy 1500 driven by Shannon W. Schoenecker, 54, Arlington, was northbound on Kansas 61 two and one half miles north of Arlington when Schoenecker fell asleep causing the pickup to drift over the center line and strike the guard rail.
Rain Thursday night into Friday, chance of severe weather
Central Kansas will get some rain tonight and Friday, but it could also come with some wind. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has much of the central and south central part of the state in a Slight Risk for severe storms. The storms that come will most likely...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Governor Laura Kelly Announces $1M For Central Kansas Affordable Housing Development
RUSSELL – Governor Laura Kelly today announced $1 million will be going to the City of Russell to increase affordable and moderate-income housing options in central Kansas. Russell is using the funds, allocated through the bipartisan House Bill 2510 Governor Kelly signed this past May, to redevelop the former Holland Hotel into loft-style apartments.
Oxford House continuing recovery with new McPherson house
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After just opening a women and children's home last month in McPherson, addiction recovery-housing organization, Oxford House is in the final stages of opening a men’s home in the same area. “We haven’t decided when the men’s house will open, but it was voted upon...
Great Bend's Crest Theater featured in upcoming film project
Constructed in 1950, the Crest Theater in downtown Great Bend can - some 72 years later - still evokes nostalgia. That's why NewSpring Church in Wichita selected the Crest as a backdrop for a short film session to promote an upcoming message series. The brief film will include cars from...
Pratt woman hospitalized after crash into building
PRATT —One person was injured in an accident just before 1:30a.m. Friday in Pratt. The accident took place in the 700 block of North Main when a Pratt resident drove her vehicle into a business, according to police. EMS transported a woman to the hospital. This crash is under...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0