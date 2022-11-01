Read full article on original website
Potato Chips Recalled
The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason
Nestle USA (NSRGY) is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, the U.S....
A margarine brand is going back to its old recipe after customers revolted, calling the new formula with less vegetable oil 'disgusting'
Consumer advocates are touting Smart Balance's formula change as an example of "skimpflation," substituting cheaper ingredients without alerting customers.
Five Products Recalled This Week: Clorox, Nestlé and More
The following recalls were announced by the Food and Drug Administration, Consumer Product Safety Commission, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Beef, fish products recalled from two companies
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two companies are recalling beef and fish products in separate recalls, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition of Harlingen, Texas, is recalling about 22,061 pounds of frozen beef products because of misbranding and undeclared...
FDA: Liver, gallbladder problems linked to recalled Daily Harvest product
Recall alert: Daily Harvest says tara flour was sickening its customers In June, Daily Harvest, a Meal-kit delivery company, voluntarily recalled its “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles,” due to consumer reports of digestion illness. (NCD) Federal officials said they are continuing to receive reports of illness linked to...
Benzene behind latest shampoo recall is a big problem, scientist says
Unilever is recalling dry shampoo aerosol products sold nationwide because they may contain elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen. The recall is the latest of half a dozen so far this year, with the cancer-causing chemical showing up in products including deodorant, hand sanitizer and sunscreen. People should take...
Clorox Recalls 37 Million Bottles of Pine-Sol Over Possible Bacteria Contamination
Cleaning products giant Clorox is recalling approximately 37 million bottles of various Pine-Sol products due to concerns they could be contaminated with a potentially harmful bacteria. The bacteria, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, can cause infections in the blood, lungs or other parts of the body, especially in post-surgical patients, according to the...
Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ found in children’s textiles, pet food packaging
Cancer-linked “forever chemicals” are contaminating a broad assortment of pet food packaging and textiles made for babies and toddlers, a new investigation has found. These toxins — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — are common ingredients in children’s and pet product coatings, and can wear off as dust over time, according to the Environmental Working Group, a Washington, D.C.-based advocacy organization.
