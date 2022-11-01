ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Potato Chips Recalled

The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
Clorox recalls cleaning products that may contain bacteria

MIAMI - If you're thinking of wiping down your kitchen with that bottle of Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaner under your sink - stop. It may contain bacteria that could cause serious illness in people with compromised immune systems. The Clorox Company said Tuesday it has recalled its scented multi-surface cleaners and...
Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason

Nestle USA (NSRGY) is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, the U.S....
Beef, fish products recalled from two companies

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two companies are recalling beef and fish products in separate recalls, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition of Harlingen, Texas, is recalling about 22,061 pounds of frozen beef products because of misbranding and undeclared...
Recall alert: Clorox recalls some cleaners due to bacteria presence

Clorox Company has announced the recall of several cleaners due to the presence of bacteria, which could cause people with compromised immune systems to get seriously ill. Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners - Lavender Clean. Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners - Sparkling Wave. Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners - Lemon Fresh. CloroxPro Pine-Sol...
WARNING: Gigantic Recall Issued for Popular Shampoo Products

Have you bought hair products recently? If yes, you might want to double-check what you purchased. I usually buy the same products over and over again, but sometimes out of the blue, I'll go rogue and buy a brand-new one that I've never used before. Sometimes it works out, but...
Personal Care Products Face Recall for Chemical Contamination

Cancer-causing hairspray sounds like some kind of beauty urban legend. Like the whispers that bat guano is used to make mascara (it’s not, it’s confused for guanine) or that wearing lipstick causes cancer. I mean can you imagine how many of us would actually have cancer if that were the case? The Food and Drug Administration has, of course, fully debunked that tall tale. But recently, companies have been seeing instances of a carcinogenic chemical, benzene, contaminating personal care products in aerosol containers.
Dry Shampoo Recall: All Of The Brands Voluntarily Pulling Products Due To Chemical Linked To Cancer

If you use dry shampoo, you should go through your beauty cabinets and look out for a certain list of brands that have just been recalled due to traces of a chemical that causes cancer, found in the formulas. Brands including Dove, Tresemme, Suave, Nexxus, and Bed Head, all under the parent company, Unilever, have been pulling their products from shelves due to small traces of benzene, a harmful chemical found in gasoline and cigarette smoke, just to name a few.
Check If You Have 1 Of These 19 Recalled Dry Shampoos — & Get A Refund

Make sure to check your bottle before you give your hair a refresh with dry shampoo. On Oct. 18, Unilever issued a voluntary recall of nearly 20 dry shampoo products due to a potential presence of the carcinogen benzene. Seven of Unilever’s brands were named in the recall, including Dove, TRESemmé, Bed Head, and more — so if any of those are your go-to brands, you might want to check your bathroom. Here’s what you need to know about Unilever’s dry shampoo October 2022 recall, including which products you’ll need to toss out, how to get a refund with the reimbursement process, and more.
Oat Milk vs. Almond Milk: Which Is Healthier?

Traditionally in the U.S., "milk" has referred to the jug of dairy milk in the refrigerator section of the grocery store. But over the last decade, the way we define milk has changed, and plant-based milks have grown exponentially in both popularity and in quantity over the last few years.
Clorox Recalls 37 Million Bottles of Pine-Sol Over Possible Bacteria Contamination

Cleaning products giant Clorox is recalling approximately 37 million bottles of various Pine-Sol products due to concerns they could be contaminated with a potentially harmful bacteria. The bacteria, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, can cause infections in the blood, lungs or other parts of the body, especially in post-surgical patients, according to the...
Put Your Hands Up! Natural Deodorant

AR Cocoa Butter (Koster Keunen, Inc.) (Theobroma cacoa (Cocoa) butter) Kester Wax K-60P (Koster Keunen, Inc.) (Polyhydroxystearic acid) Extra Virgin Coconut Oil (Maroon Group) (Cocos nucifera (Coconut) Oil) 22.0. Jeechem CTG (Jeen International) (Caprylyc/Capric triglyceride) 16.0. Magneisum hydroxide. 20.0. SMA Arrowroot Powder (SMA Collaboratives) (Maranta arundinacea root powder) 12.0. Vitamin...
Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ found in children’s textiles, pet food packaging

Cancer-linked “forever chemicals” are contaminating a broad assortment of pet food packaging and textiles made for babies and toddlers, a new investigation has found. These toxins — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — are common ingredients in children’s and pet product coatings, and can wear off as dust over time, according to the Environmental Working Group, a Washington, D.C.-based advocacy organization.
