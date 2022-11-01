Read full article on original website
Related
Gamer orders Modern Warfare 2 PS5 bundle, gets Ragnarök early instead
We’re in the final countdown to God of War: Ragnarök’s release now, and fans have every reason to be excited. In his preview, GAMINGbible’s very own Ewan said that “the combat is faster, the puzzles are smarter, and the bosses far more imposing than ever before”, and added that it’s “shaping up to be everything we could have possibly wanted from a sequel to God of War - and so much more”.
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect has already uninstalled Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t been out for more than a week, but Dr Disrespect is done with the game. Doc isn’t shy when it comes to giving his opinions on shooting games and he showed yesterday that he isn’t afraid to end a play session prematurely after repeatedly being spawned into vulnerable positions on the map.
Modern Warfare 2 Xbox cover calls COD the 'best selling franchise on PlayStation’
There’s been a lot of talk lately about the fate of the Call of Duty franchise on PlayStation. Since the announcement of Microsoft’s plans to buy out Activision, Sony has been understandably concerned about the potential of CoD becoming an Xbox exclusive. Obviously, it’s a very iconic series, but Sony went as far to deem it as “an essential game: a blockbuster, an AAA-type game that has no rival”, adding that it’s “so popular that it influences users’ choice of console”.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Frustrates Players by Removing Another Feature
Just after removing one of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's core gameplay features due to a bug, another feature has been removed with players struggling to find an explanation for this one. Activision has apparently disabled Steam Family Sharing on the Steam version of the game which makes it so that those who were planning on using that feature to share the game will no longer be able to do so. The removal occurred without warning, and now that the feature is gone, players want it back.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2’s 1.08 update is now live, and it’s a hefty 50 GB download on Xbox for some reason
A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 went live last night, potentially ushering in some big-time changes to the successful FPS from Activision. MW2 is off to a raucous start as the fastest-selling Call of Duty game in history, but it has its fair share of issues. It’s now one week after launch and players are getting frustrated with bugs, issues with progression, crashing problems, and a slow and confusing UI.
Modern Warfare 2's most-requested feature not coming till 2023
Just as we suspected, Modern Warfare II has succeeded in impressing fans - far more so than last year’s underwhelming Vanguard. The release of MWII marks Activision’s most successful Call of Duty launch ever. Fans are praising the “incredible” campaign, one particularly creative map and most of all, the new anti-camping tool.
Massive Warzone 2 map found in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty fans are feasting well. Last week, Modern Warfare II finally launched - and it’s officially Activision’s most successful Call of Duty launch to date. Fans are loving the new anti-camping tool, plus one new map is getting a ton of love for its creativity. It helps that fan-favourites like Ghost have also made a return. In fact, there’s a lot of Ghost thirst floating around on social media - but that’s an entirely different story.
ComicBook
PS5 Getting New Ninja Turtles Game
PS5 users are getting a new Ninja Turtles game. Right now on PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One users can enjoy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge from developer Tribute Games and publisher Dotemu Games. After coming to these platforms back in June, the game is making the next-gen jump to PS5 on November 15. And if you already own the game on PS4, the PS5 version is a free update. Unfortunately, this free upgrade isn't that meaningful because the two versions are identical according to Tribute Games.
Modern Warfare 2 already overhauling central feature following fan feedback
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's user interface and user experience systems will soon be completely changed, so put that paracetamol back in the packet, because the headaches will be history. User interface (UI) refers to what you use to interact with the game, like a mouse and keyboard, a...
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare praised as revolutionary shooter, 15 years later
This Friday (5 November) Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare will turn 15 years old. 15! That game would be doing its GCSEs right about now if it was sentient. Since 2007, the Call of Duty series has evolved a lot. There’s been plenty more games, for a start, and visually, it’s pretty undeniable that each one has looked better than the last. I mean, just look at Amsterdam in Modern Warfare II. That’s just immaculate.
Modern Warfare 2's UI is so bad players are fixing it themselves
One concept shows how Activision could go about fixing its poor Modern Warfare 2 interface.
Call of Duty player treks to Activision HQ to complain about Modern Warfare 2 ban
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II fully released on PC and consoles last week, and despite there being loads of love for the game shared online, it’s seemingly not been smooth sailing for everyone. PC Gamer reports that one Reddit user paid a visit to an Activision office in Texas to “speak with an employee” over what they believed was a “wrongful” ban.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘M3GAN’ just received its content rating, and horror lovers are ready to throw in the towel
When it comes to horror, most fans know what they want. They want to be scared out of their skin, be it psychological terror, gore and blood, jump scares, or slow burns that mess with your mind. What they don’t want is something “safe” and with the much-anticipated horror movie, M3GAN‘s recent rating, some are already beginning to lose interest.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals 10 New Games for November 2022
It's now officially November and to kick off the month Microsoft has today revealed the new lineup of games that will be joining Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks. Per usual, Microsoft has only outlined the titles joining Game Pass through the first half of the month, while the latter half's additions will be unveiled at a later date. And despite only seeing one half of what November will have in store, it already looks like a great month to be a Game Pass subscriber.
Digital Trends
The best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II console settings
While pure skill is king in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, having the right settings can certainly improve your performance. Tinkering with the settings is part of the Modern Warfare II experience, but as with most things in the series, there are an overwhelming number of options to choose from.
Red Dead Redemption 2: Undead Nightmare 2 trailer sends fans wild
It seems strange to think about this, given the studio's multiplayer-focused output these days, but there was once a time when Rockstar Games used to make some of the greatest single-player DLC there was. Long before CD Projekt RED showed people how it was done with The Witcher 3: Wild...
Overwatch 2 is removing Mei from the game
Bad news today for any fellow Overwatch 2 Mei players. As reported by Polygon, Blizzard has confirmed that, as a result of a bug, the ice-wielding DPS hero is getting booted out of the game for at least two weeks. I sincerely hope that any solo Mei mains (Meins?) weren’t planning to have any lengthy play sessions in that time.
PlayStation blames gamers 'going outdoors' on 2 million drop in PS Plus subscribers
Earlier this year, Sony completely overhauled PlayStation Plus and I think most of us would consider it a success. If you're a fan of the old ways, Essential retains that exact system but for those who are looking to access a wider Game Pass-style library, Extra and Premium are great additions.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store's First Free Games of November Are Now Available
Epic Games Store's first free for November are now available to download free of charge for one week. Between right now and next Thursday, all Epic Games Store users on PC can download two games for free. One of these two games is an action-adventure puzzle game while the other is a first-person shooter. And according to Metacritic, both games are pretty solid.
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
GAMINGbible
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0