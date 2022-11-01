Just after removing one of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's core gameplay features due to a bug, another feature has been removed with players struggling to find an explanation for this one. Activision has apparently disabled Steam Family Sharing on the Steam version of the game which makes it so that those who were planning on using that feature to share the game will no longer be able to do so. The removal occurred without warning, and now that the feature is gone, players want it back.

3 DAYS AGO