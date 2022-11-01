Read full article on original website
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month.
3 High-Protein Foods To Promote Healthier Hair, Skin And Nails, According To Derms
Protein is essential for not only your overall health, but specifically that of your hair, nails and skin (at any age). We checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts for three timeless, go-to, nutritious food suggestions to add to your diet if a more protein-rich menu is your goal. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Elaine F. Kung, MD, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Future Bright Dermatology and Dr. Enrizza Factor, MD, board-certified dermatologist and researcher at My Vitiligo Team.
The Cheap Anti-Aging Skincare Product Derms Say Every Woman Over 40 Should Use Daily
You don’t have to spend a million dollars on skincare to look your absolute most glowing. And that message goes double if you’re over 40 — a time when pricey anti-aging products can be aggressively marketed to you. By creating a skincare routine that consists of a few reliable ingredients that contain active ingredients and sticking to that routine (remember: consistency is everything), you can smoothen your skin, provide it with the hydration it needs, and keep it looking healthy. Before you blow your budget at Sephora, this is the cheap anti-aging skincare product derms say every woman over 40 should use daily.
What is niacinamide? Experts explain the benefits of the anti-aging skin care ingredient
One skin care ingredient that’s popping up more and more is niacinamide. Dermatologists love the anti-aging ingredient that helps improve skin texture, pore size and hyperpigmentation. Here, we speak to three experts about the benefits of niacinamide and the best products to try.
Skin Care Brand Elina Organics Adds Anti-Aging CBD Collection
Indie beauty brand features creams, balms, serums and more for anti-inflammatory benefits. Elina Organics’ organic, vegan, cruelty-free, handmade anti-aging skin care products hydrate and even provide a protective barrier for cold-weather climates and activities, according to company founder Elina Fedotova. The indie beauty brand’s botanical formulas are handmade and...
Vibrant Vitamin Serum
This DSM formula includes niacinamide, panthenol and cobalamin (B12). Ecogel (Lucas Meyer) (Lysolecithin, Sclerotium gum, Pullulan, Xanthan gum) Lexgard O (Inolex) (Caprylyl glycol) 0.20. Cosphaderm Pentiol Natural (Cosphatec) (Pentylene glycol) 3.00. Phase B. Lexol GT-865 MB (Inolex) (Caprylic/capric triglyceride) 5.00. Perfume Fleur de peau RS90514 (Technicoflor) 0.15. Phase C. Valvance...
Transparency Leads in Ingredients Sourcing
Progress not perfection. It’s a journey, not a destination. These phrases perfectly describe sustainability and ethical sourcing. In 2022, brands of all sizes are making greater commitments to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG). Thousands of brands are vowing to be more sustainable and responsible when it comes to the impact of their products on people and the planet. If brands want to win over consumers buying their products now and for years to come, CSR and ESG must be part of their strategy.
Nécessaire Is Now a B Corp
Nécessaire has earned its B Corp certification with a 98.4 overall score. "We are a mission-driven company. We are in business to make a positive environmental impact everywhere we can. Becoming a B Corp is an important milestone for Nécessaire. This certification will help ensure that we are measured not just on our financial performance but also on our environmental, social and governance output. It fuels a mindset that flows through all we do. I am proud of our first B impact assessment because it represents our commitment to responsibility and shows the significant progress the team has made just four years into our journey," said Randi Christiansen, CEO and co-founder of the Los Angeles-based personal care brand.
Rodan + Fields Enters Hair Care Category with R+F Haircare
Rodan + Fields has expanded into hair care. Leveraging more than 30 years of expertise and understanding of dermatology-based skin care, the brand is taking “scalp-first” approach to deliver what it says is transformative, clinically tested results instantly and over time. The R+F Haircare features brand’s proprietary RF...
US FDA Commissioner Provides Insights on Cosmetics Industry
During the Leadership Summit of the Personal Care Products Council, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Robert Califf provided insights on the relationship between FDA and the beauty industry. The Summit, which opened with a welcome from with PCPC President and CEO Lezlee Westine, also included insights on the 2022 US mid-term elections. The Summit was held in Washington DC in September.
Organic Skincare Brand Pai Achieves B Corp Certification
London-based, organic skincare brand Pai has received a B Corp certification. B Corp Certification is a designation that a business is meeting high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and input materials. "Launching Pai was never about...
Amazon pauses corporate hiring, citing 'unusual macro-economic environment'
Amazon is the latest big tech company to announce a hiring freeze, telling employees it will last a few months.
FDA Proposes Rule To Amend Color Additive Regulations
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a proposed rule to amend the color additive regulations to increase the fees for certification services. If finalized, the proposed rule will implement a 10 cent per pound increase in color certification fees. This is the first increase proposed since 2005 when the current schedule became effective.
The Conundrum of Cannabis Regulations
Stagnant federal guidelines for non-psychoactive cannabis products are holding back the integration of cannabis into broader, established markets such as cosmetics. Behind the scenes, the cannabis industry has its own patchwork of guidelines. This patchwork further muddies the waters of the emerging CBD/cosmetics industry, which, even in its infancy, seems overly siloed. Lacking the broad experiences and understanding of standards already set forth by the well-established cosmetic and nutraceuticals industries, the cannabis industry doesn’t have the expertise to effectively communicate with cosmetic professionals.
