Otis accomplished an impressive feat outside of the WWE ring

Otis is a lot of things in the WWE Universe; he’s a former member of Heavy Machinery, the former Kayfabe boyfriend of current NXT Woman’s Champion Mandy Rose, and Chad Gabel’s current prized pupal in Alpha Academy, WWE’s premier scholastic faction this side of Chase U. Fortunately for Otis, his learning has extended outside of […] The post Otis accomplished an impressive feat outside of the WWE ring appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Football Manager 2023 Release Date, Gameplay, Features

Football Manager 2023 returns this year – check out all of the relevant details here, including its release date, gameplay, and features. Football Manager 2023 Release Date: November 8, 2022 Football Manager 2023 release date is set on November 8, 2022. The game will be coming out in three forms: FM23 Console for Xbox Series X, […] The post Football Manager 2023 Release Date, Gameplay, Features appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘What are we playing for?’: Bears trading away defensive stars gets brutally honest reaction from team captain Eddie Jackson

The Chicago Bears had a rather bizarre trade deadline, all things considered. Yes, they made an upgrade at wide receiver with Chase Claypool. However, the team also made a couple of trades that stripped their defense of their best players. Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn, two stars of the Chicago defense, were traded to different […] The post ‘What are we playing for?’: Bears trading away defensive stars gets brutally honest reaction from team captain Eddie Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Steve Kerr slaps truth bomb on Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism controversy

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, among the NBA’s the loudest and most respected voices on sociocultural and political issues, responded to Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic Twitter post before his team’s game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Framing Irving’s implicit support of an antisemitic movie through the...
The 10 players banned from the NFL

In any sports league, the intent is for fans to enjoy the players and teams that they support. The NFL is the most popular sport in the United States, and it gathers family and friends for the weekly games. However, in any sport, some negative circumstances cause people to start disliking the athlete because of various reasons.
Stephen A Smith reveals why NBA stars have kept mum on Nets star Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic saga

There’s been a whole lot of buzz surrounding Kyrie Irving and his most recent saga. This time around, the Brooklyn Nets superstar got himself in a whole lot of trouble after promoting an antisemitic movie on Twitter, which naturally, drew the ire of more than a few folks out there. Curiously enough, however, you don’t […] The post Stephen A Smith reveals why NBA stars have kept mum on Nets star Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today

The likes of Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant are all in the MVP conversation–and they are certainly balling like one so far–but NBA legend Chris Mullin doesn’t think they are among the Top 2 best players in the league today. For him, that honor goes to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry. “Right now, […] The post ‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jackson State football’s Deion Sanders calls out fake tweet rumoring him to be next Auburn HC

Jackson State football’s Deion Sanders has been the subject of many head coaching rumors lately, especially after the Auburn Tigers fired head coach Bryan Harsin. Sanders, who has led the Jackson State Tigers to a perfect 8-0 record, has said that he has no plans to go anywhere. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, which […] The post Jackson State football’s Deion Sanders calls out fake tweet rumoring him to be next Auburn HC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
RUMOR: The truth behind NFL’s stance on Panthers WR DJ Moore helmet controversy

The Carolina Panthers were so close to completing an insane come-from-behind victory in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons on the road, but a controversial helmet violation by Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore apparently helped doom his team. According to NFL senior V.P. of officiating administration Perry Fewell hinted at a loophole in the helmet rule that could have let Moore off the hook for a penalty because he wasn’t really “in the field of play or the end zone” when he took off his helmet (h/t Football Zebras).
CHARLOTTE, NC
Nike’s shocking decision to cut ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving has NBA Twitter blowing up

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is learning firsthand that while he could freely say or put his name behind whatever cause aligns with his view of the world, he is not free from the consequences of his actions. The Nets suspended Irving for five games after his staunch refusal to give an apology for his […] The post Nike’s shocking decision to cut ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving has NBA Twitter blowing up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
IEM Rio CSGO Major 2022: Legends Stage Results

After the Challengers stage of IEM Rio CSGO Major 2022, we now begin with the Legends Stage with the top 8 invited teams from the qualifiers as well as the top 8 challengers contenders that happened last week October 31 – November 3. The Legends stage will still have the same Swiss format that the […] The post IEM Rio CSGO Major 2022: Legends Stage Results appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter can’t stop calling Bol Bol the original Victor Wembanyama

Is Bol Bol the original Victor Wembanyama? Well, that is what several people in the NBA Twitterverse is saying after the Orlando Magic big man exploded against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. Wembanyama has been the talk of the basketball world ever since his preseason showing with his French team Metropolitans 92. He is a […] The post NBA Twitter can’t stop calling Bol Bol the original Victor Wembanyama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORLANDO, FL
Paolo Banchero’s latest feat only ever done by LeBron James

Paolo Banchero has been setting records in his first season in the NBA and his latest one puts him in rare company. On Saturday, the Orlando Magic rookie finished with 33 points and 16 rebounds in the team’s 126-123 OT loss to the Sacramento Kings. Despite the loss, Banchero became only the second teenager since […] The post Paolo Banchero’s latest feat only ever done by LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA YoungBoy puts Dejounte Murray on blast over issue with rapper’s son

By and large, Dejounte Murray has proven that the Atlanta Hawks were correct in shipping off a boatload of picks to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for his services. His latest effort, in particular, was a masterpiece that etched his name into Hawks lore after he dropped a career-high 36 points to go along with nine dimes and six swipes against the New York Knicks.
ATLANTA, GA
