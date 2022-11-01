ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Warden Service asking for information on illegally killed moose, injured eagle

MAINE, USA — The Maine Warden Service is seeking public assistance after discovering an illegally killed moose and injured bald eagle. Wardens located an illegally killed moose in northern Aroostook County after it was shot and left in Township 13 near mile 36 on the Rocky Brook Road during the week of September 26, according to a Facebook post by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Presque Isle man charged with kidnapping after high-speed chase

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A Presque Isle man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a high-speed chase across Penobscot and Aroostook counties. 34-year-old Brandin Bouchard is charged with kidnapping, eluding an officer, driving with a revoked license, three drug counts, among others. East Millinocket Police say Bouchard fled after a...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
WPFO

12-year-old Maine boy arrested for allegedly threatening kids with gun

ASHLAND, Maine (WGME) -- Police reportedly arrested a 12-year-old boy on Halloween night for allegedly threatening kids with a gun during a trunk-or-treat event in Ashland, according to the Bangor Daily News. The BDN reports the boy fired one shot from a .40-caliber Ruger pistol into the ground. Another child...
ASHLAND, ME
Q 96.1

Presque Isle Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Penobscot County

A Presque Isle man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday morning from Medway to Lincoln, Maine. The East Millinocket Police Department says Sgt. Michael Kennedy pulled over a car on Interstate 95 shortly after 4:00 a.m. after observing defects on the vehicle as it left the Circle K convenience store in Medway. While Sgt. Kennedy was speaking with occupants in the car, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Q 96.1

Presque Isle, Maine Woman Gets 10 Years in Prison for Drug Charges

A 32-year-old Presque Isle, Maine woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Crystal Greenlaw was sentenced to 10 years in prison in U.S. District Court in Bangor. She also received three years of supervised release. U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker handed down the sentence.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

Washburn police officer believes she was shot at while responding to 911 call

WASHBURN Maine (WAGM) - A Washburn Police Officer believes she may have been shot at while responding to a 911 call on Monday. According to the Washburn Police Department " On 10-31-2022 at 0540 a 911 call came in from a subject in Washburn that stated that there were people in his house and around his house trying to kill him. Officer Hunter Bellanceau responded to the address and exited her vehicle and went onto the porch of the house and knocked on the door she heard some scuffling going on in the house and then heard a large shotgun blast go off and noticed that it sounded like it had hit the door sill near where she was standing. Officer Bellanceau retreated and drew her weapon and identified herself as Police and backed off the porch to a secure position. The subject came out with a shotgun and after several warnings to the subject to drop the weapon he complied and was arrested. He was taken to Northern Light AR Gould where he was evaluated due to possible mental instabilities. He was transferred to Togus VA Hospital for another evaluation. Chief Martin referred the investigation to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Department to do a full investigation.”
WASHBURN, ME
foxbangor.com

Woman sentenced for trafficking meth

BANGOR — A federal judge sentenced a Presque Isle woman for trafficking methamphetamine. 32-year-old Crystal Greenlaw pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court records show Greenlaw and her co-conspirators obtained meth in western and southern states from sources in Mexico. The drugs...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME

