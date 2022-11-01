Read full article on original website
Maine Warden Service asking for information on illegally killed moose, injured eagle
MAINE, USA — The Maine Warden Service is seeking public assistance after discovering an illegally killed moose and injured bald eagle. Wardens located an illegally killed moose in northern Aroostook County after it was shot and left in Township 13 near mile 36 on the Rocky Brook Road during the week of September 26, according to a Facebook post by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
Maine sees new records set with unusually high temps in November
PORTLAND, Maine — Record high temperatures were broken across the state on Saturday. In Caribou, the temperature hit 73 degrees, breaking the previous record for the date of 67, set in 1982. In Bangor, the high was also 73 degrees, breaking the previous record of 71, set in 1938.
Presque Isle man charged with kidnapping after high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A Presque Isle man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a high-speed chase across Penobscot and Aroostook counties. 34-year-old Brandin Bouchard is charged with kidnapping, eluding an officer, driving with a revoked license, three drug counts, among others. East Millinocket Police say Bouchard fled after a...
12-year-old Maine boy arrested for allegedly threatening kids with gun
ASHLAND, Maine (WGME) -- Police reportedly arrested a 12-year-old boy on Halloween night for allegedly threatening kids with a gun during a trunk-or-treat event in Ashland, according to the Bangor Daily News. The BDN reports the boy fired one shot from a .40-caliber Ruger pistol into the ground. Another child...
Presque Isle Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Penobscot County
A Presque Isle man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday morning from Medway to Lincoln, Maine. The East Millinocket Police Department says Sgt. Michael Kennedy pulled over a car on Interstate 95 shortly after 4:00 a.m. after observing defects on the vehicle as it left the Circle K convenience store in Medway. While Sgt. Kennedy was speaking with occupants in the car, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.
What’s the Winter Forecast for Maine and Aroostook County?
There’s been a lot of discussion about what kind of winter we’ll see in northern Maine and across the state this year. Two of the key issues are the temperatures and snowfall. Some meteorologists are saying we’ll have a warmer winter (still cold) with average snowfall. What...
Man Arrested after Firing Shotgun when Officer Arrived in Washburn, Maine
Man Arrested after Firing Shotgun when Officer Arrived. The Washburn Police Department said Officer Hunter Bellanceau reported to a 911 call early Monday morning where the caller said “there were people in his house and around his house trying to kill him.”. Washburn Officer Heard a Shotgun Blast Hit...
Presque Isle, Maine Woman Gets 10 Years in Prison for Drug Charges
A 32-year-old Presque Isle, Maine woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Crystal Greenlaw was sentenced to 10 years in prison in U.S. District Court in Bangor. She also received three years of supervised release. U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker handed down the sentence.
LePage, Stewart Call for Investigation into Troy Jackson’s Alleged Threat to Penobscot McCrum Owner
Former Gov. Paul LePage and State Sen. Trey Stewart (R-Aroostook) are calling for an investigation into whether a phone call from former State Senate President Troy Jackson (D-Aroostook) played a role in potato mogul Sue McCrum’s decision to drop out of a State Senate race in March 2020. McCrum,...
Washburn police officer believes she was shot at while responding to 911 call
WASHBURN Maine (WAGM) - A Washburn Police Officer believes she may have been shot at while responding to a 911 call on Monday. According to the Washburn Police Department " On 10-31-2022 at 0540 a 911 call came in from a subject in Washburn that stated that there were people in his house and around his house trying to kill him. Officer Hunter Bellanceau responded to the address and exited her vehicle and went onto the porch of the house and knocked on the door she heard some scuffling going on in the house and then heard a large shotgun blast go off and noticed that it sounded like it had hit the door sill near where she was standing. Officer Bellanceau retreated and drew her weapon and identified herself as Police and backed off the porch to a secure position. The subject came out with a shotgun and after several warnings to the subject to drop the weapon he complied and was arrested. He was taken to Northern Light AR Gould where he was evaluated due to possible mental instabilities. He was transferred to Togus VA Hospital for another evaluation. Chief Martin referred the investigation to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Department to do a full investigation.”
Woman sentenced for trafficking meth
BANGOR — A federal judge sentenced a Presque Isle woman for trafficking methamphetamine. 32-year-old Crystal Greenlaw pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court records show Greenlaw and her co-conspirators obtained meth in western and southern states from sources in Mexico. The drugs...
