Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country roadRoger MarshJackson, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
$16.5M in state funds will boost water infrastructure improvements in Jackson
JACKSON, MI – The city of Jackson is receiving $16.5 million from the state of Michigan to aid in lead water service line replacements and other infrastructure improvements. The money is coming from a mix of American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funds, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds and a Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan.
DTE will end coal use sooner and build more clean energy, but critics remain
Michigan’s largest electric utility will hasten its retirement of coal-burning power plants and its investment in both more battery storage and 15,000 megawatts of renewable energy as part of its latest 15-year plan filed with state regulators. DTE Energy submitted the required update to its integrated resource plan Nov....
Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘We have 27 truckloads’: Hillsdale business desperate to unload pallets of hand sanitizer
HILLSDALE, Mich. – A warehouse in Hillsdale is filled with hundreds of thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer and disinfectant cleaner. The most remarkable thing about the situation is that they’re looking to give it away for free. The 98,000-square-foot warehouse belongs to Drew Homovec, who ran a...
How a virtual monkey lung could advance treatment for a centuries-old global threat
A team of researchers say they’ve made a breakthrough that could speed up the search for more effective treatments and vaccines for the world’s No. 1 infectious killer. Using mathematics, the team of University of Michigan researchers and their partners around the globe have developed a whole lung simulation capable of reproducing activity in the lungs, lymph nodes, and blood vessels during a pulmonary Tuberculosis (TB) infection.
downriversundaytimes.com
Vehicle impounded for expired plate, no insurance
RIVERVIEW — A Chevy Malibu with an expired license plate was subject to a traffic stop the night of Oct. 26 while northbound on Fort Street near Longsdorf Street, which resulted in the vehicle being impounded and towed when it was determined that the car was uninsured and had an expired registration.
Jackson getting $16.5M boost, teen fatally shot at party: Jackson headlines Oct. 29 – Nov. 3
JACKSON, MI – Jackson is getting $16.5 million from the state of Michigan to aid in infrastructure improvements. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. The city of Jackson is receiving $16.5 million from the state of Michigan to aid in lead water...
Turtles caught in Kalamazoo River oil spill living longer after rehabilitation
Long-term survival of turtles covered in oil during the 2010 Kalamazoo River pipeline rupture disaster was proven to be improved by efforts to clean and rehabilitate them. Recently published scientific research showed how time spent by volunteers scrubbing oil from wild turtles with toothbrushes and cotton swabs, using little dabs of Dawn dish soap, increased the survival rates of those slicked with low-grade crude in the Kalamazoo River oil spill catastrophe. Northern map turtles that spent the winter in rehabilitation survived even longer, the study found.
Powerball results for 11/2/22; did anyone win the $1.248 billion jackpot?
LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot is approaching world-record status as there was no winner of the $1.248 billion jackpot for the drawing held on Wednesday, Nov. 2. That means the drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5 will be worth $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million. That jackpot is the second largest in the history of Powerball and the third largest in U.S. history.
Wallaby seen running free in Southeast Michigan, police want to identify owner
MONROE COUNTY, MI -- Police are trying to figure out who owns an exotic wallaby seen running free in Monroe County, north of Toledo. Monroe County sheriff’s deputies on Thursday, Nov. 3 said the wallaby is reported to be in the Bedford Township area. Police reported the situation to...
Michigan marries two large industries to become agritourism hot spot
When Justin Wendzel was working his family farm as a young man he didn’t understand his father’s “crazy” idea to buy a pumpkin display business. After all, they were produce farmers selling tomatoes, sweet corn, squash and green beans by the roadside. His father, David, had...
Michigan college sued for alleged retaliation against Black administrator
LIVONIA, MI - A former Black diversity officer is suing Schoolcraft College for alleged retaliation, saying he was fired for reporting racial issues he observed across campus.
michiganradio.org
A mystery in Michigan's 6th District race: where is the GOP candidate?
Michigan’s redrawn 6th Congressional district has a popular, incumbent Democrat seeking re-election and a Republican challenger who has been virtually invisible since winning the primary in August. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is ever-present on the campaign trail while GOP primary winner, Whittney Williams, is nowhere to be found. On a...
3 admit to inside job that lifted $1.2M from courier van
Three men who authorities say orchestrated an inside job to steal more than $1.2 million from a cash courier van in the Lansing area earlier this year have pleaded guilty to federal charges.
Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season
The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
Tree removal is closing a busy Jackson street
JACKSON, MI -- Tree removal is shutting down a busy street on Jackson’s north side. Both directions of Lansing Avenue are being shut down between W. Ganson and W. North streets all day on Wednesday, Nov. 2, city of Jackson officials said. This section of Lansing Avenue connects downtown Jackson to several north side neighborhoods.
Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson and Pontiac were in a very dry pattern this growing season
This growing season had a large deficit in rainfall across most of southeast Lower Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The farther east you were located in southeast Lower, the drier your growing season. The light green areas had only between 10 inches and 15 inches of rain between May 1 and November 1. Only an area on the north side of Ann Arbor had a healthy amount of summer rain between 20 inches and 25 inches.
Livingston County investigating larceny, destruction of property
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating incidents of larceny and destruction of property happening in subdivisions near M-59 and Cullen Road. Images shared by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office show several people entering parked vehicles, allegedly taking items, and later driving off. The sheriff’s office is asking that […]
Stanley’s parting gift to MSU staff: days off between Christmas and New Year’s and on MLK Day, too
Samuel Stanley is stepping down from his duties as Michigan State University president today, more than two months earlier than he announced when he tendered his resignation last month. He called serving MSU “one of the greatest privileges of my career,” in a letter sent to the campus community on...
Guns and marijuana spark FBI raid involving Michigan ‘Boogaloo boy’
A Michigan man, who attended armed protests and espoused support for anti-government groups, now faces federal charges after police found marijuana, a water bong, guns, ammo and body armor in a Plymouth home where he sometimes stayed. Gun owners are in violation of federal law if they use marijuana, which...
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson, MI
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.https://www.mlive.com/jackson/
Comments / 3