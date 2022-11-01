ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

WLNS

Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

How a virtual monkey lung could advance treatment for a centuries-old global threat

A team of researchers say they’ve made a breakthrough that could speed up the search for more effective treatments and vaccines for the world’s No. 1 infectious killer. Using mathematics, the team of University of Michigan researchers and their partners around the globe have developed a whole lung simulation capable of reproducing activity in the lungs, lymph nodes, and blood vessels during a pulmonary Tuberculosis (TB) infection.
ANN ARBOR, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Vehicle impounded for expired plate, no insurance

RIVERVIEW — A Chevy Malibu with an expired license plate was subject to a traffic stop the night of Oct. 26 while northbound on Fort Street near Longsdorf Street, which resulted in the vehicle being impounded and towed when it was determined that the car was uninsured and had an expired registration.
RIVERVIEW, MI
The Flint Journal

Turtles caught in Kalamazoo River oil spill living longer after rehabilitation

Long-term survival of turtles covered in oil during the 2010 Kalamazoo River pipeline rupture disaster was proven to be improved by efforts to clean and rehabilitate them. Recently published scientific research showed how time spent by volunteers scrubbing oil from wild turtles with toothbrushes and cotton swabs, using little dabs of Dawn dish soap, increased the survival rates of those slicked with low-grade crude in the Kalamazoo River oil spill catastrophe. Northern map turtles that spent the winter in rehabilitation survived even longer, the study found.
MARSHALL, MI
MLive

Powerball results for 11/2/22; did anyone win the $1.248 billion jackpot?

LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot is approaching world-record status as there was no winner of the $1.248 billion jackpot for the drawing held on Wednesday, Nov. 2. That means the drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5 will be worth $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million. That jackpot is the second largest in the history of Powerball and the third largest in U.S. history.
LANSING, MI
michiganradio.org

A mystery in Michigan's 6th District race: where is the GOP candidate?

Michigan’s redrawn 6th Congressional district has a popular, incumbent Democrat seeking re-election and a Republican challenger who has been virtually invisible since winning the primary in August. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is ever-present on the campaign trail while GOP primary winner, Whittney Williams, is nowhere to be found. On a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season

The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Tree removal is closing a busy Jackson street

JACKSON, MI -- Tree removal is shutting down a busy street on Jackson’s north side. Both directions of Lansing Avenue are being shut down between W. Ganson and W. North streets all day on Wednesday, Nov. 2, city of Jackson officials said. This section of Lansing Avenue connects downtown Jackson to several north side neighborhoods.
JACKSON, MI
The Flint Journal

Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson and Pontiac were in a very dry pattern this growing season

This growing season had a large deficit in rainfall across most of southeast Lower Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The farther east you were located in southeast Lower, the drier your growing season. The light green areas had only between 10 inches and 15 inches of rain between May 1 and November 1. Only an area on the north side of Ann Arbor had a healthy amount of summer rain between 20 inches and 25 inches.
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

Livingston County investigating larceny, destruction of property

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating incidents of larceny and destruction of property happening in subdivisions near M-59 and Cullen Road. Images shared by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office show several people entering parked vehicles, allegedly taking items, and later driving off.   The sheriff’s office is asking that […]
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
