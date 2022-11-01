ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBUR

After 'Portraits of Pride' exhibit vandalism, 3 people impacted share their reactions

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 4. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Just days before the Portraits of Pride exhibit on the Boston Common was set to close, several of the photographs of LGBTQ leaders were slashed. With similar incidents targeting the LGBTQ community in recent months, we dive Beneath the Headlines and talk about what's going on.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

40 years in, punk rock band Nervous Eaters are as rowdy as ever

There’s a lot to cover when you’re talking about Nervous Eaters. Formed sometime in the mid-1970s, the Boston-based punk rock group experienced an era that we’ll probably never see again, a time when clubs across the city shook with the sound of rock and roll on any given night of the week. Some people go as far as labeling Nervous Eaters one of Boston’s first punk bands, a title earned from countless nights playing The Rathskeller — ubiquitously known as “The Rat” — in Kenmore Square, where they held a stint as the house band. “[Nervous Eaters] would open for anybody that would come through — Elvis Costello, Talking Heads, The Stranglers, The Police, The Go-Go’s,” says Brad Hallen, the group’s bass player. “Everybody played there.”
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Boston Pride raises 3rd championship banner as team prepares for new season

The commissioner of the Premier Hockey Federation will be in Brighton on Saturday evening to watch the Boston Pride raise its third championship banner ahead of starting its 2022-2023 season. "Boston has a winning championship organization within the league," said Reagan Carey, commissioner of the league. "It'll be an opportunity...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy