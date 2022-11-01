Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
How the Agriculture Industry Funds Pro-Beef 'Science'
One of the country’s most prominent academic centers that purports to “advance sustainability in animal agriculture” is almost entirely funded by industrial agriculture interests, new documents show. And the industry has used its connection to help push messaging around how beef isn’t that harmful to the planet.
Cotton Made in Africa Recognized by Two Sustainability Standards
Cotton made in Africa (CmiA), an initiative for sustainably grown African cotton, has been officially recognized by Green Button and has been confirmed as an accredited source of raw materials for Cradle to Cradle certification. The acknowledgement by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), which administers Green Button, pertains to CmiA cotton as a sustainable natural fiber. In addition to meeting the human-rights and environmental-protection criteria of the government-run textile certification label Green Button 2.0, licensed companies must apply the meta-label approach to prove that they produce their products sustainably. This recognition means that more than 90 companies...
Global Fashion Agenda and BBC Seeking Tales of Sustainability
The Global Fashion Agenda is developing a film series about social and environmental sustainability in the fashion industry that will be produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions. GAF is a nonprofit that fosters industry collaboration for sustainability to encourage action, improved practices and education. Asos, Bestseller, the Global Fashion Group, the H&M Group, Kering, Nike, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp. and Target are among the GFA’s strategic partners.More from WWDRalph Lauren RTW Spring 2023Arrivals at Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2023Salma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering Foundation Caring for Women Dinner Slated to be released next year via a BBC...
Gucci’s Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay
Gucci has joined forces with Chargeurs Luxury Fibers to boost regenerative wool as part of their NativaRegen program. The sustainability initiative works closely with 10 Uruguayan farms – one of them being La Soledad, managed by Gabriela Bordabehere. Having kicked-off in mid-2022, the collaboration marks another chapter in Gucci’s...
NASDAQ
Big brands set to miss plastic sustainability targets
SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Some of the world's biggest consumer goods companies, including PepsiCo PEP.O, Mars and Nestle NESN.S, are almost certain to miss a target to make plastic packaging more sustainable by 2025, according to a new report published on Wednesday. The study by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation...
ffnews.com
Weavr expands to Singapore, bringing embedded finance to the region’s businesses
Weavr, a London-headquartered technology provider that empowers businesses with plug-and-play embedded finance solutions, sets up in Singapore as part of its mission to make embedded financial services available to any digital business. Backed by a US$40m Series A led by American investment firm Tiger Global, the official launch of Weavr in Singapore will be announced this week at the Singapore Fintech Festival at the Singapore Expo, wherein Weavr will be part of the United Kingdom (UK) Trade Mission pavilion led by the UK Department for International Trade.
Happi
Sustainability, Natural Ingredients Drive Deodorant Formulation for 2022
Never let them see you sweat…it’s that familiar advertising tagline from the 1980s that still rings true today. After all, for the personal care consumer and any person who maintains basic hygiene, deodorant and toothpaste are daily essentials. And both product categories have come a long way. New...
Where Fashion Stands in Sustainability: Data Crunching, Laws and a Long Way to Go
VENICE, Italy — Sustainability in fashion has made leaps in recent years but it has a long way to go as its complexity and many aspects pose daily challenges, regulatory nightmares and costs the supply chain as a whole has yet to account for. “Sustainability is boring, burdensome and...
wtwco.com
Cotton 2040 'Insights to Action' Masterclass Series: Liability Risk
This session of the masterclass series explored the drivers of climate-related liability risks that affect brands and retailers in the cotton sector and identified steps to reduce exposure to litigation. The ‘Liability Risk’ masterclass was the third in a series of six sessions in the Cotton 2040 series co-hosted by...
Can This New Enzyme Tech Recycle Away Plastic, Textile Waste?
Protein Evolution Inc. (PEI) has introduced what could be groundbreaking technology that transforms textile and mixed-plastic waste into what it said is an infinitely reusable resource, helping the chemicals industry transition to a lower-carbon, circular economy. Leveraging recent breakthroughs in natural science and artificial intelligence, the company designs enzymes to break down end-of-life textile and plastic waste into the building blocks that make up new textile and plastic products. PEI’s proprietary process is said to be the first of its kind that is built to scale, creating a cost-effective solution with immediate applications for the petrochemical industry, global consumer goods companies,...
fintechfutures.com
Women in fintech drive the lending industry’s digital transformation
While women continue to make strides in driving innovation across a variety of sectors, it’s still challenging to find their talents and skills being leveraged at the c-suite level, especially when it comes to careers in fintech. According to recent research, just 6% of CEOs in fintech are women...
Happi
Nécessaire Is Now a B Corp
Nécessaire has earned its B Corp certification with a 98.4 overall score. "We are a mission-driven company. We are in business to make a positive environmental impact everywhere we can. Becoming a B Corp is an important milestone for Nécessaire. This certification will help ensure that we are measured not just on our financial performance but also on our environmental, social and governance output. It fuels a mindset that flows through all we do. I am proud of our first B impact assessment because it represents our commitment to responsibility and shows the significant progress the team has made just four years into our journey," said Randi Christiansen, CEO and co-founder of the Los Angeles-based personal care brand.
Happi
Transparency Leads in Ingredients Sourcing
Progress not perfection. It’s a journey, not a destination. These phrases perfectly describe sustainability and ethical sourcing. In 2022, brands of all sizes are making greater commitments to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG). Thousands of brands are vowing to be more sustainable and responsible when it comes to the impact of their products on people and the planet. If brands want to win over consumers buying their products now and for years to come, CSR and ESG must be part of their strategy.
Happi
Murad and Remedy Place Form Alliance in Wellness Space
Unilever-owned skincare brand Murad is partnering with Remedy Place in a new alliance that company executives contend forges a deeper bond between beauty, wellness and science. Remedy Place is an upscale “social wellness club” that provides selfcare and slate of therapeutic services for mind and body. It is the brainchild...
Happi
Organic Skincare Brand Pai Achieves B Corp Certification
London-based, organic skincare brand Pai has received a B Corp certification. B Corp Certification is a designation that a business is meeting high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and input materials. "Launching Pai was never about...
theindustry.fashion
Flannels hails "dynamic shift" in rental with new service
Flannels has hailed a "dynamic shift" in the fashion rental market with its new service, launched in partnership with HURR, featuring an edit of "disruptive" brands. Unveiled today at www.flannelsrental.com, the service offers brands such as Area, Coperni, Mugler, Maisie Wilen, Dion Lee, 16Arlington for rental for periods of 4, 8, 10 and 20 days.
Happi
Cleaning Really Is Caring
The pandemic is over, but so is the consumer’s obsession with cleaning. That’s the bad news scenario for the global household cleaning industry. In the US, household cleaner sales fell 7.1% in mass markets during the past year, according to IRI (see chart). Spray disinfectant sales dropped sharply, falling 28.4%.
Lenzing on Why Closing the Loop Cannot Be a Solo Venture
When it comes to circularity and closing the loop, is collaboration the new competition? To make real change, companies need to come together to build systems that span the entire supply chain. This spirit of collaboration is central to wood-based fiber manufacturer Lenzing Group’s circularity efforts and recycling innovations. As an industry, there is a great deal of confusion, misconceptions and even circularity-washing, and without clear definitions, terms are misused and not understood. Circularity has more than one lens. “Lenzing defines circularity as the ability to keep products in use within the hierarchy of circularity, and our perspective includes end of life...
theindustry.fashion
PANGAIA and Fashion District announce the winner of the Design Futures Innovation Prize
Fashion District and PANGAIA announced the Graysha Audren as the winner of Design Futures 2022 at an Awards Supper at The Conduit in Covent Garden last night. The material science brand PANGAIA, along with the London College of Fashion were inspired by the ticking time bomb of the climate crisis to seek and challenge designers to develop ways to help longevity, zero waste, material cyclability, and regeneration of materials.
Happi
Biotech Haircare Brand K18 Launches at Saloncentric
K18 Biomimetic Hairscience, a high-performance biotech haircare brand, is expanding into professional retailer SalonCentric. The new partnership allows K18, a pro-first brand, to access and serve the largest independent stylist community in North America. With a shift in the industry to independent stylists and booth renters post-pandemic, the partnership will...
