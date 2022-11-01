Nécessaire has earned its B Corp certification with a 98.4 overall score. "We are a mission-driven company. We are in business to make a positive environmental impact everywhere we can. Becoming a B Corp is an important milestone for Nécessaire. This certification will help ensure that we are measured not just on our financial performance but also on our environmental, social and governance output. It fuels a mindset that flows through all we do. I am proud of our first B impact assessment because it represents our commitment to responsibility and shows the significant progress the team has made just four years into our journey," said Randi Christiansen, CEO and co-founder of the Los Angeles-based personal care brand.

1 DAY AGO