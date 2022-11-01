Read full article on original website
Related
Maine Warden Service asking for information on illegally killed moose, injured eagle
MAINE, USA — The Maine Warden Service is seeking public assistance after discovering an illegally killed moose and injured bald eagle. Wardens located an illegally killed moose in northern Aroostook County after it was shot and left in Township 13 near mile 36 on the Rocky Brook Road during the week of September 26, according to a Facebook post by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
Maine sees new records set with unusually high temps in November
PORTLAND, Maine — Record high temperatures were broken across the state on Saturday. In Caribou, the temperature hit 73 degrees, breaking the previous record for the date of 67, set in 1982. In Bangor, the high was also 73 degrees, breaking the previous record of 71, set in 1938.
wabi.tv
Presque Isle man charged with kidnapping after high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A Presque Isle man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a high-speed chase across Penobscot and Aroostook counties. 34-year-old Brandin Bouchard is charged with kidnapping, eluding an officer, driving with a revoked license, three drug counts, among others. East Millinocket Police say Bouchard fled after a...
WGME
12-year-old Maine boy arrested for allegedly threatening kids with gun
ASHLAND, Maine (WGME) -- Police reportedly arrested a 12-year-old boy on Halloween night for allegedly threatening kids with a gun during a trunk-or-treat event in Ashland, according to the Bangor Daily News. The BDN reports the boy fired one shot from a .40-caliber Ruger pistol into the ground. Another child...
fiddleheadfocus.com
Agency on Aging elects officers, recognizes employees
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The 48th annual meeting of the Aroostook Agency on Aging was held Oct. 7 at Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle. Participants also joined the meeting remotely from Nadeau Hall at the University of Maine at Fort Kent and the Houlton Higher Education Center.
fiddleheadfocus.com
Maine State Police Troop F Report, Oct. 10-16, 2022
HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of Oct. 10-16, including the following. VASSALBORO — Trooper Levesque and K-9 Rocco completed their fourth week of K-9 drug detection school at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.
Presque Isle Man Leads Police on a 58-Mile Chase at 100+ MPH
A Presque Isle man faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, after leading police on a high-speed chase that traveled from Medway to Lincoln. Brandin Bouchard, 34, tried to flee from police in his vehicle and, eventually, on foot, before being taken into custody after a wild pursuit. The incident began shortly after 4:00 Wednesday morning when East Millinocket Police Sergeant Kennedy noticed a motor vehicle with multiple defects. He pulled the vehicle over on I-95 in Medway, shortly after it had left the Circle K convenience store. As Kennedy was speaking with the people in the vehicle, the driver suddenly sped off. Kennedy pursued the vehicle as it began driving erratically, traveling at speeds ranging from 60 to more than 100 miles per hour.
Presque Isle Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Penobscot County
A Presque Isle man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday morning from Medway to Lincoln, Maine. The East Millinocket Police Department says Sgt. Michael Kennedy pulled over a car on Interstate 95 shortly after 4:00 a.m. after observing defects on the vehicle as it left the Circle K convenience store in Medway. While Sgt. Kennedy was speaking with occupants in the car, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.
maineinsights.com
Our Power applauds jobs expansion in Maine thanks to low rates in consumer-owned electric utility service areas
Portland, ME: The new $400 million investment in a Houlton-area manufacturing plant by LP Building Solutions adds to the mounting evidence that consumer-owned electric utilities are very good for business development in Maine. When asked to comment on this new investment, Wayne Jortner, lead petitioner on the Our Power citizen...
What’s the Winter Forecast for Maine and Aroostook County?
There’s been a lot of discussion about what kind of winter we’ll see in northern Maine and across the state this year. Two of the key issues are the temperatures and snowfall. Some meteorologists are saying we’ll have a warmer winter (still cold) with average snowfall. What...
Man Arrested after Firing Shotgun when Officer Arrived in Washburn, Maine
Man Arrested after Firing Shotgun when Officer Arrived. The Washburn Police Department said Officer Hunter Bellanceau reported to a 911 call early Monday morning where the caller said “there were people in his house and around his house trying to kill him.”. Washburn Officer Heard a Shotgun Blast Hit...
coast931.com
Police charge Maine man with kidnapping, drug possession after 58-mile long chase
A Presque Isle man was taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit with police that went on for 58 miles. East Millinocket police say officers tried to pull the man’s vehicle over on I-95 in Medway around 4 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the driver, 34-year-old Brandin Bouchard, allegedly took...
wagmtv.com
Washburn police officer believes she was shot at while responding to 911 call
WASHBURN Maine (WAGM) - A Washburn Police Officer believes she may have been shot at while responding to a 911 call on Monday. According to the Washburn Police Department " On 10-31-2022 at 0540 a 911 call came in from a subject in Washburn that stated that there were people in his house and around his house trying to kill him. Officer Hunter Bellanceau responded to the address and exited her vehicle and went onto the porch of the house and knocked on the door she heard some scuffling going on in the house and then heard a large shotgun blast go off and noticed that it sounded like it had hit the door sill near where she was standing. Officer Bellanceau retreated and drew her weapon and identified herself as Police and backed off the porch to a secure position. The subject came out with a shotgun and after several warnings to the subject to drop the weapon he complied and was arrested. He was taken to Northern Light AR Gould where he was evaluated due to possible mental instabilities. He was transferred to Togus VA Hospital for another evaluation. Chief Martin referred the investigation to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Department to do a full investigation.”
foxbangor.com
Woman sentenced for trafficking meth
BANGOR — A federal judge sentenced a Presque Isle woman for trafficking methamphetamine. 32-year-old Crystal Greenlaw pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court records show Greenlaw and her co-conspirators obtained meth in western and southern states from sources in Mexico. The drugs...
fiddleheadfocus.com
From our Files – Week of November 2, 2022
Fort Kent girls named outstanding English students — Miss Brenda Flanagan and Miss Nancy Etscovitz of Fort Kent Community High School have been cited as two of the outstanding high school students of English in the country. The National Council of Teachers of English named them as 1972 winners...
Comments / 0