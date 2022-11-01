ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Happi

Cosmetics Company Alleyoop Is a Certified B Corp.

Since its founding in 2019, the company has maintained the key values that led to the certification. Beauty brand Alleyoop has earned Certified B Corp status. According to company executives, Alleyoop has maintained the key values that led to the certification since its inception in 2019 including:. • Multi-purpose products...
KTLA

Alex Padilla wins election to the United States Senate, AP projects

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Alex Padilla has been elected to the United States Senate, the Associated Press projects. This means Padilla has won a full term as U.S. senator, after being appointed by the California governor to fill the remainder of the current term. Padilla ran against Republican Mark Meuser. Because Padilla was appointed to carry […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Happi

Avon To Close R&D Center in Suffern, NY

Avon will close its global innovation center in Suffern, NY, which is located about 25 miles northwest of New York City. Avon said it is making the move to deliver its global innovation program and realize significant cost efficiencies. Avon will establish new R&D operations in Brazil and Poland, two of the largest markets in its business.
SUFFERN, NY
Happi

Cosmetic Pigments Market Estimated to Reach $960 Million by 2026

Cosmetic pigments are used for manufacturing cosmetic and personal care products for color enhancement. With the growing demand for various cosmetic and personal care products, the use of cosmetic pigments is increasing day by day, according to industry insiders. The report "Cosmetic Pigments Market by Composition (Organic, Inorganic), Type (Special...
The Associated Press

GOP candidates seek to sweep Iowa's 4 seats in the US House

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Republicans were trying Tuesday to sweep Iowa’s four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, pushing to oust a Democratic incumbent and to reelect two first-term congresswomen. If they win all four races, it would be the first time since 1994 that a Republican would win every seat in Iowa’s House delegation. They were hoping to capitalize on a conservative electorate unhappy with Democrat Joe Biden’s performance as president, the direction of the economy and rising costs tied to inflation. But U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, a two-term Democrat whose district includes Des Moines and its fast-growing suburbs, was trying to hang on to her seat in a tight race against GOP state Sen. Zach Nunn. Nunn has criticized Axne for largely supporting the policies of President Biden, who is deeply unpopular in the state. He has also tried to capitalize on questions about Axne’s stock purchases involving companies overseen by the financial services committee she sits on and her vote for the Inflation Reduction Act by proxy while she was on a family vacation in France.
IOWA STATE
Happi

Body Hair Grooming Line Meridian Rebrands with Inclusive Campaign ‘Bare, Buzz, Bush’

Meridian, the Los Angeles body hair grooming brand founded in 2019, has rebranded and is shifting away from male-centric positioning to a more inclusive, “body hair-positive, and judgment-free” self-care brand. Industry veteran Ingrid Jackel is in the c-suite to help guide the brand through the effort, according to Pangaea Holdings, which owns the brand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy