Read full article on original website
Related
2022 election live updates: J.D. Vance holds Ohio Senate seat for the GOP
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
Happi
Cosmetics Company Alleyoop Is a Certified B Corp.
Since its founding in 2019, the company has maintained the key values that led to the certification. Beauty brand Alleyoop has earned Certified B Corp status. According to company executives, Alleyoop has maintained the key values that led to the certification since its inception in 2019 including:. • Multi-purpose products...
Alex Padilla wins election to the United States Senate, AP projects
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Alex Padilla has been elected to the United States Senate, the Associated Press projects. This means Padilla has won a full term as U.S. senator, after being appointed by the California governor to fill the remainder of the current term. Padilla ran against Republican Mark Meuser. Because Padilla was appointed to carry […]
Kanter leads big, Murray holds slim edge for San Diego Superior Court judge openings
Rebecca Kanter, who finished second to Mike Murphy in the primary, had large lead early Tuesday night; Pete Murray, dominant in primary, barely led Pete Singer
Trump touts 'amazing' numbers 'so far' for Republicans in midterms, but makes no mention of DeSantis victory
Former President Trump said the numbers “have been amazing so far” for Republicans in the midterms, touting that many candidates he endorsed have already claimed victory.
Burlison wins US House in Missouri’s 7th Congressional Dist.
Republican Eric Burlison wins election to U.S. House in Missouri's 7th Congressional District.
Happi
Avon To Close R&D Center in Suffern, NY
Avon will close its global innovation center in Suffern, NY, which is located about 25 miles northwest of New York City. Avon said it is making the move to deliver its global innovation program and realize significant cost efficiencies. Avon will establish new R&D operations in Brazil and Poland, two of the largest markets in its business.
Happi
Cosmetic Pigments Market Estimated to Reach $960 Million by 2026
Cosmetic pigments are used for manufacturing cosmetic and personal care products for color enhancement. With the growing demand for various cosmetic and personal care products, the use of cosmetic pigments is increasing day by day, according to industry insiders. The report "Cosmetic Pigments Market by Composition (Organic, Inorganic), Type (Special...
GOP candidates seek to sweep Iowa's 4 seats in the US House
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Republicans were trying Tuesday to sweep Iowa’s four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, pushing to oust a Democratic incumbent and to reelect two first-term congresswomen. If they win all four races, it would be the first time since 1994 that a Republican would win every seat in Iowa’s House delegation. They were hoping to capitalize on a conservative electorate unhappy with Democrat Joe Biden’s performance as president, the direction of the economy and rising costs tied to inflation. But U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, a two-term Democrat whose district includes Des Moines and its fast-growing suburbs, was trying to hang on to her seat in a tight race against GOP state Sen. Zach Nunn. Nunn has criticized Axne for largely supporting the policies of President Biden, who is deeply unpopular in the state. He has also tried to capitalize on questions about Axne’s stock purchases involving companies overseen by the financial services committee she sits on and her vote for the Inflation Reduction Act by proxy while she was on a family vacation in France.
Happi
Body Hair Grooming Line Meridian Rebrands with Inclusive Campaign ‘Bare, Buzz, Bush’
Meridian, the Los Angeles body hair grooming brand founded in 2019, has rebranded and is shifting away from male-centric positioning to a more inclusive, “body hair-positive, and judgment-free” self-care brand. Industry veteran Ingrid Jackel is in the c-suite to help guide the brand through the effort, according to Pangaea Holdings, which owns the brand.
Comments / 0