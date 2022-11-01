ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

29-Year-Old Woman Shot Inside Vehicle In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 29-year-old woman was shot early this morning in Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1300 Block of North Fremont Avenue . Shortly after 2:30 am, Shot Spotter alerted the Baltimore Police Department. When they arrived at the location, they found the woman inside a vehicle. She was suffering from a single gunshot wound. This case remains under investigation, If you have any information about this incident, please contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 29-Year-Old Woman Shot Inside Vehicle In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County sees 3 shootings, 1 deadly in the past week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For some, it's an out-of-the-norm and alarming snapshot of the last week in Baltimore County. In Parkville, investigators believe a deadly 2 a.m. gas station encounter was part of a carjacking where a victim is a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed. Also in Parkville,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Squeegee workers tried to steal over $2K from Baltimore driver's CashApp, charging docs say

BALTIMORE -- Three squeegee workers tried to send over $2,000 to themselves from a driver's CashApp Tuesday in South Baltimore, according to a charging document obtained by WJZ.   The trio successfully drained $1,250 from the man, according to the document. They allegedly lead police on a foot chase through a person's home in Ridgley's Delight before they were arrested. Dedric Colvin, 20, is charged with theft in the CashApp scheme. He's also charged with fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction in the home break-in, as well as charges related to the possession of two BB guns. Jaquan McClain, 18, and 22-year-old Derrell Jones...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 dead and 3 injured from 3 separate overnight shootings, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said one person died and three were injured in three separate overnight shootings. Police said the first shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Garrison Boulevard. When officers got to the scene, police said they found a 31-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

20-year-old man dies from shooting in East Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said a 20-year-old man died from a shooting that happened Saturday in East Baltimore. Police said the shooting happened around 12:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Potomac Street. When officers got to the scene, police said they found the 20-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man kills ex-girlfriend and three others in La Plata quadruple murder-suicide

LA PLATA, Md. (7News) — The Charles County Sheriff's Office said a man killed his ex-girlfriend and three others inside a La Plata home before he turned the gun on himself. Deputies identified 28-year-old Andre Sales as the shooter who entered the home on the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive on Friday afternoon.
LA PLATA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police ID men possibly connected to multiple ATM thefts across Baltimore, Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- Three men have been arrested after a string of ATM burglaries in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.The arrests come after police say there have been at least two dozen reported cases of ATM thefts across city and county lines.The smash and grabs happening at gas stations, corner stores and liquor stores stretching from Baltimore City all the way up to Baltimore County.Stephan James Vaughn, 44, has been charged  with second-degree burglary and theft of a car. Frank Richardson, 39, and Kobe Smith, 34, have been charged with second-degree burglary and multiple theft charges.They are facing charges for a string...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County Police investigating shooting in Parkville

PARKVILLE, Md (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting in Parkville that involves two crime scenes and led to placing four schools on alert. Police say they were called to the 1700 block of Glen Keith Boulevard this morning for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Three dead, multiple shootings across Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It’s early in Baltimore's ceasefire weekend, online spreading the message of hope and love and the challenge for the city to find peace. "At least for a few days, nobody kill anybody." It does sometimes work but for another sorrow-filled Saturday Baltimore didn’t rise to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Rosedale man

UPDATE: Police say Milan Soso has been located. ——— ROSEDALE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Rosedale man. Milan Soso, 18, is 5’8” tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen in the Rosedale area at around 1 p.m. on Saturday...
ROSEDALE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy