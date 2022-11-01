Read full article on original website
Activists fear for Qatar workers as World Cup spotlight dims
There are just days to go before Qatar hosts the World Cup, and rights groups fear the window for addressing the widespread exploitation of foreign workers could soon close. The long run-up to this month’s World Cup has brought unprecedented scrutiny to the treatment of the millions of foreign workers who built stadiums and other infrastructure, and who will staff hotels and sweep the streets during the world’s biggest sporting event. Qatar has enacted a raft of reforms in recent years that have been praised by the U.N. as well as rights groups. But activists say abuses ranging from unpaid wages to harsh working conditions are still widespread.
Start your week smart: Ukraine, Powerball, Plane crash, World Series, Aaron Carter
Did you wake up somewhat confused this morning? You’re not alone. While you were sleeping, Daylight Saving Time in the US came to an end, which explains why your smartphone and microwave can’t seem to agree on what time it is. Earlier this year, the Senate voted unanimously to put a stop to the whole changing the clocks thing, but the House has yet to pick up the measure. Perhaps its members lost track of the time.
Beijing marathon returns but China sticks to ‘zero-COVID’
BEIJING (AP) — Thousands of runners have taken to the streets of China’s capital for the return of the Beijing marathon after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, even as another death blamed on China’s strict pandemic controls generated more public anger. Authorities are trying to restore a sense of normalcy while sticking to a “zero-COVID” strategy. An investigation released Sunday blamed property management and community staff for not acting quickly enough to prevent the death of a 55-year-old woman in a sealed building after being told she had suicidal tendencies. Marathons are also planned later this month in Shanghai and Chengdu, a major city in southwestern China.
