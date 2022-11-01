Read full article on original website
‘John Wick’ junkies hyped by the spinoff’s star, but discouraged by its director
Like any self-respecting franchise that’s proven itself to be a consistent moneymaker, John Wick is being spun off in multiple directions. Not only does Keanu Reeves return in next year’s Chapter 4, but prequel series The Continental is heading to streaming next year, with Ana de Armas’ Ballerina finally getting in front of cameras next week to kick off production.
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
After 6 years of absence, Rihanna fans are already turning on her following Johnny Depp debacle
Rihanna‘s decision to include Johnny Depp in the upcoming Savage x Fenty lingerie show has led to a backlash among her fans, just days after her return to music. The reaction to the announcement has been scathing, to say the least. When her fans learned that Rihanna allegedly personally requested Depp to participate in the show, they took to social media to call out the “Diamonds” star for enabling a problematic celebrity.
‘Harry Potter’ fans bracing for their worst nightmares as the inevitable reboot moves one step closer
Given the continued popularity of the franchise, even in the wake of creator J.K. Rowling’s continued controversies, almost every single fan has resigned themselves to the fact Warner Bros. are inevitably going to reboot Harry Potter one day. However, nobody really expected it to happen for a while, given...
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once
This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.
Bye bye, Bethenny: Fans are done with Frankel after new ‘Housewives’ podcast begins
Bethenny Frankel is taking some heat these days from fans of The Real Housewives of New York City, the reality show she was on from 2008 to 2019. Her new podcast ReWives plans to revisit all her favorite episodes, which has former costar Luann de Lesseps slamming her and countless fans chiming in.
Shaquille O’Neal performs the ultimate slam dunk on Kanye West, using his own words against him
Shaquille O’Neal has dunked hard on Kanye West following the embattled rapper taking several shots at the former basketballer on his Twitter. West, almost out of seemingly nowhere, brought up billionaire businessman Jamie Salter and his relationship with Shaq in order to make some sort of point about Black people being controlled by white men and having image rights over celebrities. Shaq immediately shot back with a tweet disregarding West’s comments, essentially saying “don’t get up in my business”.
Hell freezes over as fans blame Marvel and not Brie Larson for the apathy towards Carol Danvers
If you’re a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan with an internet connection, then you’ll no doubt be aware that Brie Larson has never exactly managed to endear herself to a certain section of the franchise’s supporters. The long-running war of attrition has been going on for almost half...
Review: Selena Gomez takes agency over her future in heavy and revealing ‘My Mind and Me’ documentary
For the general public, Selena Gomez is the exemplary child star, successfully and elegantly transitioning into adulthood in front of the world’s eyes in a palatable, parent-friendly way, without much of a rebel phase, and always keeping her composure. Sexy enough to be intriguing, but never enough to be vulgar. Well-spoken, and generally uncontroversial.
Warner Bros. may have just publicly executed ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ and nobody cares
Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav dropped a ton of bombshells regarding the company’s upcoming slate of big budget projects, even if a lot of the talk in the aftermath was focused on his shocking failure to grasp even the most basic of arithmetic. One of the biggest takeaways is that Fantastic Beasts may have been dragged round to the back of the barn, but does anyone even care?
24 Behind-The-Scenes Photos To Remind You That Camila Mendes Is Just As Hilarious As She Is Talented
From behind the scenes of Do Revenge to Riverdale, I'm basically convinced Camila Mendes is the funniest person ever.
Pedro Pascal put under the microscope as MCU star makes outspoken remark about ‘The Last of Us’￼
In light of the most recent news surrounding the release date for The Last of Us, Captain Marvel star Ben Mendelsohn voiced a sentiment that we all share: Pedro Pascal better not have f*cked it up. Based on the best-selling video games, The Last of Us has an abundance of...
‘Yellowstone’ star Wes Bentley credits Robert Downey Jr. for helping him overcome addiction
Yellowstone‘s Wes Bentley is opening up about overcoming his heroin addiction and giving a nod of credit and appreciation to Robert Downey Jr. who was open about his journey, which worked as the motivation Bentley desperately needed to fight his battle. Speaking to Page Six during the red carpet...
Netflix has a Liam Hemsworth-sized problem on its hands as ‘The Witcher’ petition closes in on 150,000 signatures
Recastings happen in Hollywood all the time, but very rarely do they involve the star of one of the most popular shows on the biggest streaming service in the business dropping out to be replaced by an actor the fans have made abundantly clear they do not support. As a result, Netflix has a massive problem on its hands when it comes to The Witcher.
The horrendously bad remake of an explosive all-time classic gets extreme on streaming
Katheryn Bigelow’s 1991 action classic Point Break had already been loosely remade to great effect with The Fast and the Furious, so there was really no need for an official retread to exist. It happened, though, and even the most forgiving of genre aficionados were left wondering why one of the all-time greats was allowed to be desecrated in such banal fashion.
Is Selena Gomez still friends with Racquelle Stevens?
Selena Gomez‘s new Apple TV Plus documentary, My Mind and Me, just premiered, and fans are impressed with the star’s honest portrayal of mental health. The majority of the documentary shows Gomez as she copes with a bipolar disorder diagnosis after an episode of psychosis in 2018. Her friends and team are interviewed about the episode, including Gomez’s friend, Racquelle Stevens. She accompanies Gomez on a charity trip to Kenya and on a promotional tour in Paris and gives advice to her friend at multiple points in the documentary. Like many friends do, the two are shown to have arguments in the film and some viewers wonder: are Gomez and Stevens still friends?
‘John Wick’ spin-off ‘The Continental’ has found its international streaming home
The first spin-off to come out of the John Wick franchise The Continental has now confirmed its international streaming home for action junkies outside of the United States. The Continental is set to star the likes of Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, and Kate McGrath, and it will feature exclusively on Amazon Prime Video outside the United States, Israel, and the Middle East. The John Wick-less series is set to debut in 2023, with it premiering on Peacock in the U.S.
A Netflix original critics didn’t hate for once detonates to hit #1 in 88 countries
It was only yesterday that we remarked the surprising reign of Dutch mystery thriller The Takeover as Netflix’s most popular movie was destined to be a short one, and normal business has indeed resumed after Enola Holmes 2 rose to reclaim its inevitable spot at the summit. However, while...
Dwayne Johnson celebrates ‘Black Adam’ spending another week as the biggest movie in the world
When you sign Dwayne Johnson to a movie, expect big returns. He has done it time and time again. What made anyone think that Black Adam was going to be any different? When The Rock woke up to the news that he was going to hit number one at the box office for the third week in a row, he had to celebrate.
A time traveling serial killer sci-fi alters the course of history for better and worse on streaming
People love serial killer thrillers, time travel movies, and science fiction, so it’s curious that the combination of all three in 2000’s Frequency didn’t fare anywhere near as well at the box office as you’d expect despite its individually popular parts. Gregory Hoblit’s high concept genre...
