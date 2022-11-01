ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘John Wick’ junkies hyped by the spinoff’s star, but discouraged by its director

Like any self-respecting franchise that’s proven itself to be a consistent moneymaker, John Wick is being spun off in multiple directions. Not only does Keanu Reeves return in next year’s Chapter 4, but prequel series The Continental is heading to streaming next year, with Ana de Armas’ Ballerina finally getting in front of cameras next week to kick off production.
wegotthiscovered.com

After 6 years of absence, Rihanna fans are already turning on her following Johnny Depp debacle

Rihanna‘s decision to include Johnny Depp in the upcoming Savage x Fenty lingerie show has led to a backlash among her fans, just days after her return to music. The reaction to the announcement has been scathing, to say the least. When her fans learned that Rihanna allegedly personally requested Depp to participate in the show, they took to social media to call out the “Diamonds” star for enabling a problematic celebrity.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once

This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.
wegotthiscovered.com

Shaquille O’Neal performs the ultimate slam dunk on Kanye West, using his own words against him

Shaquille O’Neal has dunked hard on Kanye West following the embattled rapper taking several shots at the former basketballer on his Twitter. West, almost out of seemingly nowhere, brought up billionaire businessman Jamie Salter and his relationship with Shaq in order to make some sort of point about Black people being controlled by white men and having image rights over celebrities. Shaq immediately shot back with a tweet disregarding West’s comments, essentially saying “don’t get up in my business”.
wegotthiscovered.com

Review: Selena Gomez takes agency over her future in heavy and revealing ‘My Mind and Me’ documentary

For the general public, Selena Gomez is the exemplary child star, successfully and elegantly transitioning into adulthood in front of the world’s eyes in a palatable, parent-friendly way, without much of a rebel phase, and always keeping her composure. Sexy enough to be intriguing, but never enough to be vulgar. Well-spoken, and generally uncontroversial.
wegotthiscovered.com

Warner Bros. may have just publicly executed ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ and nobody cares

Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav dropped a ton of bombshells regarding the company’s upcoming slate of big budget projects, even if a lot of the talk in the aftermath was focused on his shocking failure to grasp even the most basic of arithmetic. One of the biggest takeaways is that Fantastic Beasts may have been dragged round to the back of the barn, but does anyone even care?
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix has a Liam Hemsworth-sized problem on its hands as ‘The Witcher’ petition closes in on 150,000 signatures

Recastings happen in Hollywood all the time, but very rarely do they involve the star of one of the most popular shows on the biggest streaming service in the business dropping out to be replaced by an actor the fans have made abundantly clear they do not support. As a result, Netflix has a massive problem on its hands when it comes to The Witcher.
wegotthiscovered.com

The horrendously bad remake of an explosive all-time classic gets extreme on streaming

Katheryn Bigelow’s 1991 action classic Point Break had already been loosely remade to great effect with The Fast and the Furious, so there was really no need for an official retread to exist. It happened, though, and even the most forgiving of genre aficionados were left wondering why one of the all-time greats was allowed to be desecrated in such banal fashion.
wegotthiscovered.com

Is Selena Gomez still friends with Racquelle Stevens?

Selena Gomez‘s new Apple TV Plus documentary, My Mind and Me, just premiered, and fans are impressed with the star’s honest portrayal of mental health. The majority of the documentary shows Gomez as she copes with a bipolar disorder diagnosis after an episode of psychosis in 2018. Her friends and team are interviewed about the episode, including Gomez’s friend, Racquelle Stevens. She accompanies Gomez on a charity trip to Kenya and on a promotional tour in Paris and gives advice to her friend at multiple points in the documentary. Like many friends do, the two are shown to have arguments in the film and some viewers wonder: are Gomez and Stevens still friends?
wegotthiscovered.com

‘John Wick’ spin-off ‘The Continental’ has found its international streaming home

The first spin-off to come out of the John Wick franchise The Continental has now confirmed its international streaming home for action junkies outside of the United States. The Continental is set to star the likes of Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, and Kate McGrath, and it will feature exclusively on Amazon Prime Video outside the United States, Israel, and the Middle East. The John Wick-less series is set to debut in 2023, with it premiering on Peacock in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy