Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion | America’s Darkest Forces Are Being Unleashed
The attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband is a reminder of the malevolent power of political violence.
America founded as a Christian nation? Nothing could be further from the truth
Letters to the editor on Christian nationalism, standing up to defend democracy, Trump followers dying of COVID and a former longtime Republican state senator endorses Tom Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general.
MSNBC
Christian nationalism is a racist, ahistorical ideology of violence
One of the longest-standing principles of American democracy — the separation of church and state— is under attack by people embracing Christian nationalism. That ideology says that the U.S. is and should remain a Christian nation and that Christianity should be prioritized by the state. Even when it is not stated, Christian nationalism implicitly calls for the U.S. to be a white Christian nation.
What’s the One Book That Explains American Politics Today?
On November 8, as in any election season, voters will be asked to weigh in on issues such as inflation, crime, and gas prices. Battling for their attention are loaded cultural debates over the end of Roe v. Wade and what children should learn in school. But this is no normal midterm cycle: Few American elections in recent memory have been as threatened by the specter of political violence and democratic dissolution as this one. Last week, a man attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer in the couple’s San Francisco home; Donald Trump’s false claim that he was the rightful victor of the 2020 presidential election continues to cast a long shadow over the integrity of the democratic process; hundreds of candidates who deny the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s election will appear on ballots.
The dangerous paradox of the religious polarization of American politics
A key factor driving political polarization in the United States today is religion — not what religion you are, but how religious you are. Here’s the paradox: Americans have been losing their religion for years. The Pew Research Center reports that “the country has been growing less religious...
"We regret to inform you" that Donald Trump is cashing in on white America's death wish
Donald Trump is a white terrorist. This is true in both the literal sense and on a more metaphorical level. As part of Trump's coup plot he incited his followers to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. It's also true that throughout his presidency and beyond, Trump and his agents have used the propaganda tactic known as "stochastic terrorism" — in which a leader encourages violence while maintaining vaguely plausible deniability.
'White Lives Matter' shirt uproar exposes hatred towards White people: Candace Owens
Candace Owens, a conservative commentator, joined Kanye West -- now legally known as Ye -- in wearing White Lives Matter shirts during a visit to a fashion show.
Native Americans recall torture, hatred at boarding schools
MISSION, S.D. — After her mother died when Rosalie Whirlwind Soldier was just four years old, she was put into a Native American boarding school in South Dakota and told her native Lakota language was “devil’s speak.”. She recalls being locked in a basement at St. Francis...
The Jewish Press
Black Lives Matter Is Driving Anti-Semitism
There is a lot of commentary floating in mainstream and social media about Kanye West’s repeated anti-Semitic comments, and whether he represents much of Black America, right-wing America or the Black entertainment industry. Authors pull an example here and there to make generalizations but no one has done a deeper dive into the matter.
We’re Watching White Anxiety Turn Into Violent Rage
During Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign I can remember very clearly an extended family member saying, “There is no way America elects a Black man to that office, but I’m proud he’s trying.”Then, once Obama won, the sentiments of “never” from one family member grew to a chorus of Black people holding their breath that he wouldn’t be assassinated and/or harmed following his history-making election.While many during those first few years wanted to tout America’s new status as “post-racial,” Black and brown America knew the truth. While his election wins in both 2008 and 2012 were indeed historic, the whitelash...
Opinion: We Have to Stop White Christians from Establishing a "Morality Police"
There has been a lot of discussion over a recent story of a woman in Iran who died while in the custody of the “morality police.” As the United States increasingly falls under the influence of radical Christian nationalism, I wonder if such a force might be deployed in our country.
America is built on a racist social contract. It’s time to tear it up and start anew
The current social contract in America is not an expression of our deepest values, greatest hopes and highest ideals. Quite the contrary: it is the result of a centuries-long series of compromises with white supremacists. In his original draft of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson included a forceful denunciation...
New York Magazine writer admits media 'afraid' to criticize the left on COVID, Black Lives Matter
New York Magazine’s Jonathan Chait was mocked for being two years too late when admitting the liberal media censors itself in a tweet and article on Tuesday. Chait promoted an article he authored that urged "progressive media" to "speak out against the madness" to counter what he admits has been a culture refusing to question left-wing ideas. On his Twitter account, he also emphasized that many media pundits have admitted the same to him privately.
What the average citizen can do about the demise of US democracy
After many repeated urgent warnings about the state of American democracy, what's the average citizen supposed to do about it? Here's what a politician, an activist and a professor who studies democracy had to say.
The Elites Have Stopped Hiding Their Hatred of the Working Class | Opinion
Small town America can come back and back in a big way—for all Americans, white and Black—if we stop listening to people like Adam Posen.
'You are the embodiment of evil': Protesters disrupt Mike Pompeo's speech at Yale University - but former Secretary of State said he's 'glad the young people could exercise their First Amendment rights'
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was heckled by protesters as he gave a speech at Yale University on Thursday night. The interruption began when Pompeo discussed an individual who described him as the 'worst Secretary of State in history.'. It was the perfect cue for one of the hecklers...
I’m seeing signs that liberals are pretty worried about this election
Former Charlotte mayor: UNC law professor’s column makes me think he fears a Republican wave. | Letters to the editor
Opinion: American indifference will be the death blow for democracy
What will it take to motivate voters to turn out, CNN analyst Michael Fanone asks.
History lessons: When America's politics turn ugly, violent
At the Smithsonian Institution, historian Jon Grinspan is a curator in charge of that part of the "Nation's Attic" that holds the objects of American democracy and politics. "I call this the fossil record," he said, "that just as the Smithsonian is known for its dinosaurs, these are the fossils of democracy."
My Country Used to Look Up to America’s Democracy
When the Greek Revolution began in 1821, Thanassis Petsalis was only 19 years old. He studied law, became one of the best defense lawyers in postrevolutionary Greece, and in his late 60s served as the country’s minister of justice. His description of the political aspirations of the Greeks was written in 1841, 20 years after the revolution began but in a time when the Greek revolutionaries groaned under the absolutist monarchy of the Bavarian King Otto:
Comments / 0