scitechdaily.com
Eating at Night Linked to Depression and Anxiety-Like Moods
Eating during the day might have mental health benefits. Using food to alleviate your mood? The time of meals may have an impact on mood, including levels of depression and anxiety, according to recent research. In a study that simulated night work, researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, examined the effects of eating during the day and at night as opposed to solely during the day.
Study Published On Yale Journal Shows Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression & Other Mental Health Issues
Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
Healthline
Glaucoma: Poor Sleep, Insomnia and Snoring May Increase Risk
A large study with more than 400,000 participants found a link between poor sleep and an increased risk of glaucoma, a condition that can lead to irreversible vision loss. Researchers found that insomnia, sleeping less than seven hours or longer than nine, and snoring were all associated with raised glaucoma risk.
MedicalXpress
People with binge-eating disorder benefit from specific behavioral therapy and medication
A new Yale study found that patients with binge-eating disorder (BED) and obesity can be helped quickly and benefit significantly from a specific behavioral therapy and a specific medication. The study, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, tested behavioral weight loss treatment (a behavioral therapy focused on gradual behavioral...
verywellmind.com
The Benefits of Crying for Mental Health
As far as scientists know, humans are the only species that engages in emotional crying. Evidence suggests that other animals do experience emotions and many can produce tears. But those tears don’t appear to be triggered by emotions. They are simply part of a physiological process for lubricating the eyes.
psychologytoday.com
The Correlation Between Neurodivergence and Eating Disorders
Neurodivergence is a term of exclusion used for individuals whose minds work differently from what society has deemed the standard. Research is beginning to show there is a significant overlap between neurodivergence and those struggling with eating disorders. Counselors should educate themselves on what contributes to the diagnostic overlap between...
Happi
Sustainability, Natural Ingredients Drive Deodorant Formulation for 2022
Never let them see you sweat…it’s that familiar advertising tagline from the 1980s that still rings true today. After all, for the personal care consumer and any person who maintains basic hygiene, deodorant and toothpaste are daily essentials. And both product categories have come a long way. New...
Happi
Murad and Remedy Place Form Alliance in Wellness Space
Unilever-owned skincare brand Murad is partnering with Remedy Place in a new alliance that company executives contend forges a deeper bond between beauty, wellness and science. Remedy Place is an upscale “social wellness club” that provides selfcare and slate of therapeutic services for mind and body. It is the brainchild...
Kids Are Struggling With Their Mental Health — A Pediatric Emergency Physician Weighs In On How Parents Can Help
If there’s ever been a time when parents were concerned about their kids’ mental health, it’s now. The pandemic fundamentally changed childhood for so many of our children, and parents have witnessed rising levels of anxiety, fear, and sadness in their children. It can be scary to think about your child dealing with the stress of mental health disorders, but luckily, there are professionals available to light the way and help concerned parents take action to support their children’s mental and emotional health.
Happi
Transparency Leads in Ingredients Sourcing
Progress not perfection. It’s a journey, not a destination. These phrases perfectly describe sustainability and ethical sourcing. In 2022, brands of all sizes are making greater commitments to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG). Thousands of brands are vowing to be more sustainable and responsible when it comes to the impact of their products on people and the planet. If brands want to win over consumers buying their products now and for years to come, CSR and ESG must be part of their strategy.
verywellmind.com
Burnout Recovery and Prevention
Burnout is defined as a psychological response to prolonged interpersonal stressors. While it isn't recognized as a distinct mental health condition, it is viewed as an occupational hazard, particularly for those who work in people- and service-oriented fields, including health care, education, and human services. The strain of constant stress...
A stressful marriage may harm your heart health, study finds
A new study of more than 1,500 adults in 30 states suggests there is a link between marital stress and a poorer recovery after a heart attack.
Amazon pauses corporate hiring, citing 'unusual macro-economic environment'
Amazon is the latest big tech company to announce a hiring freeze, telling employees it will last a few months.
Happi
Hepran Sulfate Is the Latest Addition to the Skincare Formulator’s Toolkit
Hepran sulfate is a relatively new ingredient in skin care formulas. Yet, it promises so many beneficial effects on the skin that Dr. Leslie Baumann said that it is time to add hepran sulfate to the list of tried-and-true skin care actives like hyaluronic acid, collagen and elastin (MDedge.dermatology Journal, Jan.26, 2017). It is also dynamic and multifunctional star ingredient in Senté’s Dermal Repair Cream.
Happi
Nécessaire Is Now a B Corp
Nécessaire has earned its B Corp certification with a 98.4 overall score. "We are a mission-driven company. We are in business to make a positive environmental impact everywhere we can. Becoming a B Corp is an important milestone for Nécessaire. This certification will help ensure that we are measured not just on our financial performance but also on our environmental, social and governance output. It fuels a mindset that flows through all we do. I am proud of our first B impact assessment because it represents our commitment to responsibility and shows the significant progress the team has made just four years into our journey," said Randi Christiansen, CEO and co-founder of the Los Angeles-based personal care brand.
Medical News Today
Depression tests for teens: What to know
Depression is a mental health condition that can cause irritability, fatigue, and an inability to concentrate. A healthcare professional will generally perform medical and psychological evaluations when making a diagnosis. They may also use the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) to learn the extent of depressive symptoms. The National Institute of...
MedicalXpress
Sensitivity to musical rhythm supports social development in infants
Engaging infants with a song provides a readymade means for supporting social development and interaction, according to a study published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), Marcus Autism Center, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, and Emory University School of Medicine enrolled...
Marital stress may impede heart attack recovery
A bad marriage can break your heart -- literally. Heart attack survivors in a stressful relationship are more likely to have a rocky recovery, a new study reports. "We found there's an independent association between severe marital stress and worse outcomes within their first year of recovery," said lead researcher Cenjing Zhu, a doctoral candidate in chronic disease epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health.
Happi
Biotech Haircare Brand K18 Launches at Saloncentric
K18 Biomimetic Hairscience, a high-performance biotech haircare brand, is expanding into professional retailer SalonCentric. The new partnership allows K18, a pro-first brand, to access and serve the largest independent stylist community in North America. With a shift in the industry to independent stylists and booth renters post-pandemic, the partnership will...
psychologytoday.com
The Benefits of Mindfulness and Therapeutic Breathing
Life engagement is the dynamic symmetry of overall well-being. Well-being is “lived” health, emotional stability, and social productivity. Engaged living is adaptive and resilient. There is a tool in the psychological toolbox that optimizes well-being and job performance: mindfulness. Satisfactory life engagement encompasses overall well-being, physical wellness, emotional...
