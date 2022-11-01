Read full article on original website
WHSV
Sanity evaluation granted for alleged Shopping Cart Killer
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The alleged “Shopping Cart Killer,” Anthony Robinson, appeared virtually in Rockingham County Circuit Court Friday morning. Robinson, 36, is facing five felony charges including two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of concealing a dead body, and one count of aggravated murder. He’s linked...
WHSV
PCSO respond to look-alike weapon at Page County High School
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) reported that on Nov. 4, SROs at the Page County Campus were alerted by school administration that a student at Page County High School was in possession of a look-alike weapon. School administrators and SROs acted quickly to...
WHSV
VSP investigating single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred around 8:26 p.m. Thursday along Port Republic Road and North Main Street. A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Port Republic when it ran off the right side of the...
WHSV
Two Staunton schools go on a lockdown, 13-year-old boy in custody
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Shelburne Middle School and Ware Elementary School went on lockdown Friday morning after the schools received a report of someone trying to enter a locked door at the middle school around 9:30 a.m. The school district said parents of students at both schools were notified as...
WHSV
Erroneous Political Text Message Sent to Harrisonburg Voters
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg Voting Registrar reported that some Harrisonburg voters may have received a text message from a local political campaign with incorrect information. This message encouraged voters to go to their normal polling locations on Saturday, Nov. Fifth. Tomorrow is the last day of...
WHSV
Kate Collins Middle School evacuated for smoke in a classroom
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Students and staff at Kate Collins Middle School were evacuated Friday morning after a heating and air conditioning unit malfunctioned. According to Waynesboro Public Schools, the malfunction created smoke in a classroom and everyone was immediately evacuated. The Waynesboro Fire Department and Waynesboro Police Department were able to clear the building, and everyone was able to return to class.
WHSV
Valley superintendents discuss school challenges with area legislators
MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - Superintendents and school board members from several valley school divisions met with legislators at Triplett Tech in Mount Jackson on Thursday morning. Superintendents from Harrisonburg, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Warren County Public Schools were in attendance. During the annual ‘Take Your Legislator to School’ event...
WHSV
Alzheimer’s Association sees positive trials with new medications
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The fight to end Alzheimer’s continues. Clinical trials continue for new medications to help slow the progression of the disease. “In September we saw another encouraging result come out from another drug, Lecanemab,” Joanne Snyder, community development for the Alzheimer’s Association said. There...
WHSV
Charlottesville Area Riding Therapy hosts annual showcase event
CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - After a spring and summer of physical and emotional growth on horseback, Charlottesville Area Riding Therapy celebrated its students in front of friends and family. CART brings therapeutic horseback riding to children and adults with special needs. As i always call it, it’s therapy in disguise,”...
WHSV
Augusta Co-Op general manager to retire after 34 years
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Kevin McLaren is retiring as Augusta Cooperative Farm Bureau General Manager after 34 years of leadership. The Co-Op has many functions for farm supply and McLaren witnessed the company’s brand and success grow firsthand. “We’ve expanded our market territory, added products and services to better...
WHSV
Sustainability in Action event brings together stakeholders from around the Valley
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday night, Sustainable Shenandoah Valley held its first Sustainability in Action event. Sustainable Shenandoah Valley is a regional consortium with representatives from Blue Ridge Community College, Bridgewater College, Eastern Mennonite University, International Beliefs and Values Institute, James Madison University, and Mary Baldwin University. Several...
WHSV
Valley mental health professional gives advice on navigating the time change
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 6. Everyone gets another hour of sleep when we “fall back.”. That also means, for a lot of people, it will be getting dark on the way home from work. That shift can be hard to get used to....
WHSV
Harrisonburg sees strong numbers in early voting for mid-term elections
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday marked the last day to early vote for the mid-term elections. Harrisonburg residents were out on Saturday casting their ballots before Tuesday’s election. “Yesterday we had around 330 people that came in which is the most we’ve had in one day in this election,”...
WHSV
Andrew Jackson School museum opens
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Andrew Jackson School museum is officially open. The museum is located in the Luray Rec Center and is a visual tour of the school’s history. Saturday classmates who attended Andrew Jackson School and community members gathered for the unveiling. One former student says the...
WHSV
Sage Bird Cider Works to host Apple Harvest Festival
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Exciting things are happening at Sage Bird Cider Works in Harrisonburg. Many of them will be on display at their Apple Harvest Festival on Saturday. Amberlee Carlson, one of the owners, said last year, the festival was their biggest event of the year, and they’re expecting a similar result this year.
WHSV
Preserving the first Air Force One
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Almost 80 years ago, a plane took flight for the first time with an important passenger; the President. After many years and many flights, the plane was left in the desert to fade away and become lost to history. That is, until it was taken in...
WHSV
JMU Sports Roundup: Friday, November 4
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Friday, November 4.
WHSV
JMU Football Opponent Report: Louisville
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is preparing to face Louisville Saturday night. 2022 Record: 5-3 Overall (3-3 ACC) Head Coach: Scott Satterfield (4th Season - 23-22 Overall) Player to Watch: Malik Cunningham - Running Back (1254 total yards, 5 touchdowns, 4 interceptions) Series History: Teams...
WHSV
Turning back the clocks shouldn’t be the only thing you do this weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Daylight Saving ends this weekend and we will be falling back an hour in time. Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia said it is also a good time to check your smoke alarms since we change the clocks twice a year. It’s recommended that you check your smoke alarms twice annually.
WHSV
Downtown Staunton gears up for holiday season with new businesses
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley is wrapping up fall programming, and it won’t be long until holiday celebrations and parades are in full swing. Staunton Downtown Development Association (SDDA) just wrapped up a busy fall for the city, and winter is stacking up to be the same. “It’s...
