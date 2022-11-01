There’s a lot to cover when you’re talking about Nervous Eaters. Formed sometime in the mid-1970s, the Boston-based punk rock group experienced an era that we’ll probably never see again, a time when clubs across the city shook with the sound of rock and roll on any given night of the week. Some people go as far as labeling Nervous Eaters one of Boston’s first punk bands, a title earned from countless nights playing The Rathskeller — ubiquitously known as “The Rat” — in Kenmore Square, where they held a stint as the house band. “[Nervous Eaters] would open for anybody that would come through — Elvis Costello, Talking Heads, The Stranglers, The Police, The Go-Go’s,” says Brad Hallen, the group’s bass player. “Everybody played there.”

