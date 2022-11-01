Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Duran Duran Guitarist Andy Taylor Battling Stage 4 Cancer
Duran Duran was inducted into the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday night ... but the good news quickly turned bad as the band accepted the honor. Legendary frontman Simon Le Bon and the group's other members -- except for one -- gave an acceptance speech during the 37th Annual induction ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Noticeably absent was guitarist Andy Taylor.
TMZ.com
Kanye West Responds to Drake's 'Her Loss' Diss, Wants Peace
Drake is firing a direct shot at Kanye West on his new album, saying there was no love gained between them following their 2021 reunion concert -- but, in an odd twist, Ye is reacting calmly, saying he wants no more beef. On Drake and 21 Savage's "Her Loss" track...
TMZ.com
Diddy's 53rd Birthday Party Draws, Jay-Z, Mary J Blige, Travis Scott
Diddy rang in his 53rd year on the planet in true Diddy fashion Friday night ... Big party!! BIGGER names!! Lotsa liquor!! And dancing galore!!. The legendary rap mogul threw his fancy B'Day bash at his L.A. mansion ... and the stars came out mostly dressed to the nines to lap up all the fun.
TMZ.com
Celebs Pay Tribute To Aaron Carter Following His Death
Aaron Carter's death came as a shock not only to his family, but to the entertainment world ... and many celebs are now paying tribute to the late rapper. Actress Hilary Duff took to Instagram to express her sadness over AC's death ... "For Aaron– I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent…boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy."
24 Behind-The-Scenes Photos To Remind You That Camila Mendes Is Just As Hilarious As She Is Talented
From behind the scenes of Do Revenge to Riverdale, I'm basically convinced Camila Mendes is the funniest person ever.
After Getting Flirty On Twitter 2.5 Years Ago, Phoebe Bridgers And Paul Mescal Are Engaged
Cannot fault the "tweeting about Normal People " to "getting engaged" process.
My Daughter Wants ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ to Win Best Picture, So Why Can’t Her Wish Come True?
What a world we could live in if only we allowed the innocence of children to run it. My 11-year-old daughter Sophia is just learning about the scope of movies. You would assume the child of an entertainment writer and Oscar enthusiast might be well-versed in the styles of Akira Kurosawa and Steven Spielberg. Instead, she’s currently enamored with the world of horror movies, with the “Scream” franchise standing as her most vital consumption. She’s only been to a handful of industry screenings, one of which was Pixar’s “Coco” (2017), which gave the two of us the memorable moment in which...
TMZ.com
Bills Players Dance To 'Baby Shark,' Justin Bieber In Locker Room Karaoke Sesh
It's Friday ... which means Buffalo Bills player Dion Dawkins and his teammates are back to singing and dancing their faces off in the locker room -- this time, they're jammin' out to some Justin Bieber and "Baby Shark!!!" It's become a tradition for the first place Bills to blow...
TMZ.com
Selena Gomez Says Breakup With Justin Bieber Best Thing That Ever Happened
Selena Gomez has turned her pain into purpose ... looking back, she's calling her breakup with Justin Bieber the best thing that ever happened to her. The singer opened up about her heartbreak, following her long-term relationship with JB ... in her new doc "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me."
TMZ.com
Chord Overstreet -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
Chord Overstreet's looks over the years will have you feeling gleeful!. Here is a 22-year-old version of the Sam Evans "Glee" actor looking devilishly handsome at the premiere of "Glee: The 3D Concert Movie" in Westwood, CA, back in 2011. This was just one year into his 5-year run on the hit show.
TMZ.com
Shaq Claps Back At Kanye Amid Twitter Feud, 'You Don't Know Me Like That'
Shaq has advice for Kanye West -- get your affairs in order before commenting on his ... after Ye took a shot at O'Neal on social media. The interaction started when Kanye tweeted ... "Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter. Jaimie first said he's 50/50 with David Beckham and 50/50 with Shaq. I said "Jamie . . . There’s no such thing as 50/50 in business . . . Who has the extra 1 percent for the control and voting rights."
TMZ.com
Kanye West Could Buy 'White Lives Matter' Rights For $1 Billion, Owners Say
Kanye West is going to need to shell out 10 figures if he wants any chance at owning the rights to 'White Lives Matter' ... so says one of the owners of the phrase. Ramses Ja, who got the rights to 'WLM' last month along with his radio show co-host Quinton Ward, tells TMZ ... they're not looking to sell the trademark, but any potential buyer would have to come up with a $1 billion offer to even make them consider selling.
TMZ.com
Amazon Continues to Carry Antisemitic Movie at Center of Kyrie Irving Drama
Kyrie Irving may have gotten suspended for promoting a movie based on antisemitic themes, but there's still a large platform that's not only carrying the movie, it's making a profit as well. "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America!" is listed on Amazon for users to rent at $10.99 or...
