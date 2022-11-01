ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMZ.com

Duran Duran Guitarist Andy Taylor Battling Stage 4 Cancer

Duran Duran was inducted into the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday night ... but the good news quickly turned bad as the band accepted the honor. Legendary frontman Simon Le Bon and the group's other members -- except for one -- gave an acceptance speech during the 37th Annual induction ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Noticeably absent was guitarist Andy Taylor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Kanye West Responds to Drake's 'Her Loss' Diss, Wants Peace

Drake is firing a direct shot at Kanye West on his new album, saying there was no love gained between them following their 2021 reunion concert -- but, in an odd twist, Ye is reacting calmly, saying he wants no more beef. On Drake and 21 Savage's "Her Loss" track...
TMZ.com

Celebs Pay Tribute To Aaron Carter Following His Death

Aaron Carter's death came as a shock not only to his family, but to the entertainment world ... and many celebs are now paying tribute to the late rapper. Actress Hilary Duff took to Instagram to express her sadness over AC's death ... "For Aaron– I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent…boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy."
Variety

My Daughter Wants ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ to Win Best Picture, So Why Can’t Her Wish Come True?

What a world we could live in if only we allowed the innocence of children to run it. My 11-year-old daughter Sophia is just learning about the scope of movies. You would assume the child of an entertainment writer and Oscar enthusiast might be well-versed in the styles of Akira Kurosawa and Steven Spielberg. Instead, she’s currently enamored with the world of horror movies, with the “Scream” franchise standing as her most vital consumption. She’s only been to a handful of industry screenings, one of which was Pixar’s “Coco” (2017), which gave the two of us the memorable moment in which...
TMZ.com

Bills Players Dance To 'Baby Shark,' Justin Bieber In Locker Room Karaoke Sesh

It's Friday ... which means Buffalo Bills player Dion Dawkins and his teammates are back to singing and dancing their faces off in the locker room -- this time, they're jammin' out to some Justin Bieber and "Baby Shark!!!" It's become a tradition for the first place Bills to blow...
TMZ.com

Selena Gomez Says Breakup With Justin Bieber Best Thing That Ever Happened

Selena Gomez has turned her pain into purpose ... looking back, she's calling her breakup with Justin Bieber the best thing that ever happened to her. The singer opened up about her heartbreak, following her long-term relationship with JB ... in her new doc "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me."
TMZ.com

Chord Overstreet -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Chord Overstreet's looks over the years will have you feeling gleeful!. Here is a 22-year-old version of the Sam Evans "Glee" actor looking devilishly handsome at the premiere of "Glee: The 3D Concert Movie" in Westwood, CA, back in 2011. This was just one year into his 5-year run on the hit show.
TMZ.com

Shaq Claps Back At Kanye Amid Twitter Feud, 'You Don't Know Me Like That'

Shaq has advice for Kanye West -- get your affairs in order before commenting on his ... after Ye took a shot at O'Neal on social media. The interaction started when Kanye tweeted ... "Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter. Jaimie first said he's 50/50 with David Beckham and 50/50 with Shaq. I said "Jamie . . . There’s no such thing as 50/50 in business . . . Who has the extra 1 percent for the control and voting rights."
TMZ.com

Kanye West Could Buy 'White Lives Matter' Rights For $1 Billion, Owners Say

Kanye West is going to need to shell out 10 figures if he wants any chance at owning the rights to 'White Lives Matter' ... so says one of the owners of the phrase. Ramses Ja, who got the rights to 'WLM' last month along with his radio show co-host Quinton Ward, tells TMZ ... they're not looking to sell the trademark, but any potential buyer would have to come up with a $1 billion offer to even make them consider selling.
TMZ.com

Amazon Continues to Carry Antisemitic Movie at Center of Kyrie Irving Drama

Kyrie Irving may have gotten suspended for promoting a movie based on antisemitic themes, but there's still a large platform that's not only carrying the movie, it's making a profit as well. "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America!" is listed on Amazon for users to rent at $10.99 or...

