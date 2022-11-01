ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WLOX

Diabetes cases up 23% over the past decade

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “You can’t escape your genes. That’s the cold hard truth.”. For Mississippians, that is the cold hard truth. According to Assistant Director of the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi, Irena McClain, one out of three Mississippians are diabetic and the number of diabetics in the state has grown 23 percent since 2012.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi

Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
PICAYUNE, MS
wpsdlocal6.com

Drought reveals casino riverboat that sank in the Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) — As Mississippi River levels continue to drop, fascinating items that used to be underwater are being revealed. The latest find is an old casino riverboat. Severe drought conditions across the country have brought the river down to record-breaking lows recently, and in the process, revealed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Meet the Candidates: Bennie Thompson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Currently serving his 13th term in the United States House of Representatives, Congressman Bennie Thompson is aiming for a 14th term in Mississippi’s Second Congressional District on Tuesday, November 8. Thompson is a native of Bolton, Mississippi, and is a graduate of Tougaloo College in Jackson. Thompson is the longest-serving African […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippicir.org

‘The system is not designed for you to win’

For over 20 years, Stephanie Mallette has served as a public defender working on part-time contracts with Oktibbeha and Webster counties in Mississippi. Like most public defenders in Mississippi, Mallette was appointed by a judge. She represented an unlimited number of defendants for a fixed payment that often did not cover the cost of investigators or expert witnesses for the cases.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

MHSAA announces new classifications for 2023 season, introduces Class 7A

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, the Mississippi High School Athletic Association announced new division alignments and also introduced an entirely new class. Beginning next year, schools will be placed into new regions based on their enrollment numbers. When the changes go into effect, here’s what high school sports on the Coast will look like:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash

JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WLOX

Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

Today has been mostly sunny and warmer than average with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Tonight will be mild to cool and a little humid with lows in the 50s. Thursday will be a lot like today: nice and warm. Friday, we will see an increase in the winds from the southeast and more cloud cover. More moisture heads our way which means there will be more of a potential for scattered rain showers in South Mississippi this weekend. At this time, it does not look like a washout. We will keep you posted.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast

It is noticeably more humid today. We are going to see increasing clouds ahead of a frontal system moving through the Plains. Today was warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s to 80s. Tonight will be muggy and mild with lows in the 60s. Tomorrow, a line of showers and storms will move in from the west with our next chance for rain. Saturday morning is looking the best best time for outdoor plans, especially east of Highway 49. The best timing for some stronger thunderstorms in South Mississippi will be in the late morning and afternoon hours. So, don’t be surprised if we see a severe thunderstorm warning or two due to the potential for strong wind gusts. The threat of strong gusts should mostly come to an end by the afternoon but it may still be pretty rainy. Widespread rain amounts of 1-2″ are expected, but some isolated areas may pick up higher totals.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Increasing clouds and breezy Friday; rain Saturday

Today will be beautiful across South Mississippi. It will be warm and above average with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will remain nice and rain-free for today and Friday. Tonight is not expected to be as cool with temperatures falling into the 60s, and it will be dry. Friday will be a lot like today, but we will see increasing clouds. Highs will be warm in the low 80s, and it will be more humid. By Saturday, a frontal system will be heading our way bringing a chance for scattered showers and possible thunderstorms, some thunderstorms could be strong. Stay tuned to WLOX for the latest updates.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Taylor's 10 PM Saturday First Alert Forecast

Keep your rain gear nearby today! Showers and storms will move in from the west today, mainly late this morning and into the afternoon. The severe weather risk is low, but a few of these storms could have gusty winds and heavy rain. We’ll reach the upper 70s before the rain arrives.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on multiple drug allegations

A Greencastle man arrested by the Highway Patrol on October 25th on multiple allegations has been formally charged with six felonies in Sullivan County. Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Wayne Hoff has been charged with two counts of manufacture of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He also faces one count of misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO

