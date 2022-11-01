Read full article on original website
WLOX
Diabetes cases up 23% over the past decade
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “You can’t escape your genes. That’s the cold hard truth.”. For Mississippians, that is the cold hard truth. According to Assistant Director of the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi, Irena McClain, one out of three Mississippians are diabetic and the number of diabetics in the state has grown 23 percent since 2012.
WLOX
Mississippi has authorized a Seabee license plate. Here’s how to get one.
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you want to support our Seabees and the Seabee Historical Foundation, you will soon be able to do so with a specialty license plate. But a few things have to happen before you start seeing them on Mississippi cars and trucks. The Mississippi Legislature recently...
wxxv25.com
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
wpsdlocal6.com
Drought reveals casino riverboat that sank in the Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) — As Mississippi River levels continue to drop, fascinating items that used to be underwater are being revealed. The latest find is an old casino riverboat. Severe drought conditions across the country have brought the river down to record-breaking lows recently, and in the process, revealed...
WLOX
Alabama Media Group will end publication of newspapers including Mobile’s Press-Register
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Media Group, which operates AL.com and three Alabama-based newspapers including Mobile’s Press-Register, announced today that early next year it will stop publishing newspapers. The company will continue as a digital-only platform for news content, it announced. An article on AL.com states, “The Birmingham News,...
Meet the Candidates: Bennie Thompson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Currently serving his 13th term in the United States House of Representatives, Congressman Bennie Thompson is aiming for a 14th term in Mississippi’s Second Congressional District on Tuesday, November 8. Thompson is a native of Bolton, Mississippi, and is a graduate of Tougaloo College in Jackson. Thompson is the longest-serving African […]
mississippicir.org
‘The system is not designed for you to win’
For over 20 years, Stephanie Mallette has served as a public defender working on part-time contracts with Oktibbeha and Webster counties in Mississippi. Like most public defenders in Mississippi, Mallette was appointed by a judge. She represented an unlimited number of defendants for a fixed payment that often did not cover the cost of investigators or expert witnesses for the cases.
WLOX
MHSAA announces new classifications for 2023 season, introduces Class 7A
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, the Mississippi High School Athletic Association announced new division alignments and also introduced an entirely new class. Beginning next year, schools will be placed into new regions based on their enrollment numbers. When the changes go into effect, here’s what high school sports on the Coast will look like:
NOLA.com
Baby died from fentanyl 10 days after Louisiana social workers were warned about family
One week before baby Jahrei Paul died on Halloween in Baton Rouge, someone called Louisiana’s child welfare hotline to warn that he and his siblings needed help. Paul’s mother and grandmother were using drugs, a caller said. They conveyed an urgent, and prescient, concern: “Y’all need to just go out there before another child dies.”
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash
JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
WLOX
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Today has been mostly sunny and warmer than average with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Tonight will be mild to cool and a little humid with lows in the 50s. Thursday will be a lot like today: nice and warm. Friday, we will see an increase in the winds from the southeast and more cloud cover. More moisture heads our way which means there will be more of a potential for scattered rain showers in South Mississippi this weekend. At this time, it does not look like a washout. We will keep you posted.
WLOX
Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast
It is noticeably more humid today. We are going to see increasing clouds ahead of a frontal system moving through the Plains. Today was warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s to 80s. Tonight will be muggy and mild with lows in the 60s. Tomorrow, a line of showers and storms will move in from the west with our next chance for rain. Saturday morning is looking the best best time for outdoor plans, especially east of Highway 49. The best timing for some stronger thunderstorms in South Mississippi will be in the late morning and afternoon hours. So, don’t be surprised if we see a severe thunderstorm warning or two due to the potential for strong wind gusts. The threat of strong gusts should mostly come to an end by the afternoon but it may still be pretty rainy. Widespread rain amounts of 1-2″ are expected, but some isolated areas may pick up higher totals.
WLBT
Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves has extended the state of emergency over Jackson’s water system through November 22, saying that additional time is needed for a transition period between state managers and a private operator expected to be brought on to oversee plant operations. The order, which...
WLOX
Increasing clouds and breezy Friday; rain Saturday
Today will be beautiful across South Mississippi. It will be warm and above average with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will remain nice and rain-free for today and Friday. Tonight is not expected to be as cool with temperatures falling into the 60s, and it will be dry. Friday will be a lot like today, but we will see increasing clouds. Highs will be warm in the low 80s, and it will be more humid. By Saturday, a frontal system will be heading our way bringing a chance for scattered showers and possible thunderstorms, some thunderstorms could be strong. Stay tuned to WLOX for the latest updates.
Sheriff: Small child in state custody after being found wandering alone on rural Mississippi road
Mississippi agencies are investigating after a small child was found walking alone on a rural Mississippi road. Officials from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office say a 3- to 4-year-old boy was found walking alone Monday morning on New Light Road near the Links Apartments. Investigators say the child is...
WLOX
Taylor's 10 PM Saturday First Alert Forecast
Keep your rain gear nearby today! Showers and storms will move in from the west today, mainly late this morning and into the afternoon. The severe weather risk is low, but a few of these storms could have gusty winds and heavy rain. We’ll reach the upper 70s before the rain arrives.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on multiple drug allegations
A Greencastle man arrested by the Highway Patrol on October 25th on multiple allegations has been formally charged with six felonies in Sullivan County. Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Wayne Hoff has been charged with two counts of manufacture of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He also faces one count of misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.
Mississippi man killed in fiery head-on collision early Monday morning
A 61-year-old Mississippi man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Louisiana early Monday morning. Shortly after 02:45 a.m. Monday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 25 near LA Hwy 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of Lavon Givens, 61, of Jayess.
Louisiana man arrested on multiple rape charges, police say
A Monroe man has been arrested on multiple rape charges, according to Monroe Police Department (MPD).
