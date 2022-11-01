It is noticeably more humid today. We are going to see increasing clouds ahead of a frontal system moving through the Plains. Today was warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s to 80s. Tonight will be muggy and mild with lows in the 60s. Tomorrow, a line of showers and storms will move in from the west with our next chance for rain. Saturday morning is looking the best best time for outdoor plans, especially east of Highway 49. The best timing for some stronger thunderstorms in South Mississippi will be in the late morning and afternoon hours. So, don’t be surprised if we see a severe thunderstorm warning or two due to the potential for strong wind gusts. The threat of strong gusts should mostly come to an end by the afternoon but it may still be pretty rainy. Widespread rain amounts of 1-2″ are expected, but some isolated areas may pick up higher totals.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO