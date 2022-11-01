Read full article on original website
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
fallriverreporter.com
School canceled at Bristol County Middle School after school shooting threat
A threatening message was found at Bristol County Middle School Tuesday morning that prompted the cancelation of school. According to Superintendent John Antonucci, on Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m., a staff member at North Attleborough Middle School found threatening language written on a wall in one of the school’s bathrooms. The message contained language threatening a shooting at the school.
A New Jersey Art Teacher’s Body Is Causing Outrage. It Needs to Stop.
It's 2022. Why are we still focusing on other people's bodies?. What makes a good teacher? The best educators care for their students, and go above and beyond to make sure they're sharing knowledge with them in a way that's understandable and fun. They will work hard to make sure their kids aren't falling behind both inside and out of the classroom.
Election 2022: Voters to decide new governor, attorney general and 4 referendum questions
Massachusetts voters on Tuesday will elect a new governor and lieutenant governor, a new attorney general, and vote on whether to tax the rich or to allow undocumented aliens to legally drive cars. That is just some of the drama awaiting the thousands of voters expected to head to their...
Former state police union head Dana Pullman, lobbyist Anne Lynch convicted of racketeering, fraud
The former president of the Massachusetts State Police union and a former Massachusetts lobbyist were convicted by a federal jury Thursday of racketeering, fraud, obstruction of justice and tax crimes, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s office announced. Dana A. Pullman, 60, of Worcester, and Anne M. Lynch, 71,...
fallriverreporter.com
Two Massachusetts nursing home workers charged with stealing from bank accounts of residents
BOSTON – Two individuals have been indicted in connection with allegations they abused their positions as long-term care facility or nursing home employees to fraudulently access and steal from the bank accounts of nursing home residents, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. Caroline Khan, 54, of Brighton, was indicted...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
Massachusetts 2022 Election Results: 3rd Barnstable state Rep. District (David Vieira vs. Kathleen Fox Alfano)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Incumbent Republican David Vieira faces Democratic challenger Kathleen Fox Alfano to be state Rep. for the 3rd Barnstable District, which includes parts of Barnstable County on Cape Cod. None of the candidates had contested primary elections. Vieira has held...
Florida dad sues Palm Beach school after teacher allegedly posted gay pride flags, 'proselytized' to students
An Orthodox Christian dad living in Florida filed a lawsuit against the School District of Palm Beach, alleging a teacher posted gay pride flags and "proselytized” to students.
‘This is a deadly virus’: Why doctors are concerned with this year’s flu numbers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Flu season is in full swing, and this year’s numbers already have doctors concerned. News13 spoke with Dr. William Epperson, a primary care physician at Tidelands Health, in September. At the time, he called what he had seen so far “highly unusual” and said he was shocked by the flu […]
DNA evidence under 11-year-old’s fingernails leads to Alabama man’s arrest
ESSEX COUNTY, Mass. (WHNT) — It was DNA evidence that linked an Alabama man to the murder of an 11-year-old Massachusetts girl in 1988, according to the Essex County Assistant District Attorney. Marvin C. “Skip” McClendon, Jr., 74, was arrested on April 26, 2022, at his Bremen, Ala. home...
When is the deadline to have a Real ID license in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts residents must get a Real ID driver’s license from the Registry of Motors Vehicles by May 3, 2023, when standard driver’s licenses will no longer be accepted as valid for flying domestically and entering certain federal buildings. A Real ID driver’s license is a valid form of...
WGME
Maine restaurant group accused of withholding tips, overtime from employees
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The owners of several restaurants in Maine are accused of withholding more than $100,000 in tips and overtime from employees. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that "El Grand Rodeo," which owns El Rodeo in South Portland, Brunswick and Azul Tequila in Gorham, failed to pay overtime and kept portions of tip money.
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Katherine Robertson reappointed for 8 more years
SPRINGFIELD — The Judges of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts have reappointed Magistrate Judge Katherine Robertson to a new, eight-year term beginning on Jan. 6. The reappointment followed the recommendation of a Merit Selection Panel of federal judges, according to an announcement released Friday.
57-year-old Massachusetts man dies while hiking near Kancamagus Highway
LINCOLN, N.H. -- A 57-year-old Massachusetts man died while hiking in New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers from N.H. Fish and Game Department were notified that the man was having a medical emergency on Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln around 11:45 a.m..According to the department, cell phone service in that area is nonexistent and the alert came in with limited information through an emergency beacon. A rescue team of conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded and a NH Army National Guard rescue helicopter was also requested. Ground crews reached the man by 1:25 p.m.. "Unfortunately, lifesaving efforts undertaken by passing good Samaritan hikers were unsuccessful and the hiker was deceased," said the Fish and Game Department. The helicopter was then diverted to an emergency on Mount Avalon and the ground team carried the deceased hiker two miles to the trailhead. The man's identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.
Economic development bill, without permanent tax relief or stimulus checks, sent to Gov. Baker
Mixed feelings clouded Beacon Hill Thursday as lawmakers sent their long-awaited economic development bill to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk, omitting a string of short-term and permanent tax relief measures they had initially planned to pass at the end of formal sessions in July. There were no concrete objections to...
Question 2 deserves a “No” and further study (Editorial)
Some issues should simply not be decided by referendum voting. One of the best examples in many years is Question 2 on the 2022 Massachusetts ballot. The proposed law would direct the state insurance commissioner to approve or disapprove rates of dental benefit plans and would require dental insurance carriers to pay 83 cents per dollar on patient care.
Virginia state lawmaker to introduce bill making it a crime for parents not to affirm their LGBT child
A Virginia state delegate said she will introduce a bill that would make it a crime for a parent not to affirm their child's sexual orientation or gender identity.
Millions will get stimulus money coming starting tomorrow in Massachusetts
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news: you may be getting a surprise in your mailbox or your bank account this week. Approximately 3 million taxpayers will receive money in the form of a mailed check or a direct deposit from the state of Massachusetts this week. State Auditor Suzanne Bump says that the net state tax revenues of $41,812,654,358 for 2022 are above the allowable state tax revenues of $38,871,154,627 by the amount of $2,941,499,731. (source)
Patriots injury news: OT Marcus Cannon placed on IR after concussion
Marcus Cannon’s return to the New England Patriots is on hold for the immediate future. The Patriots announced Saturday that they have placed the veteran offensive tackle on injured reserve. This comes after Cannon was already ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts due to a concussion.
