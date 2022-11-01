ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Attleborough, MA

fallriverreporter.com

School canceled at Bristol County Middle School after school shooting threat

A threatening message was found at Bristol County Middle School Tuesday morning that prompted the cancelation of school. According to Superintendent John Antonucci, on Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m., a staff member at North Attleborough Middle School found threatening language written on a wall in one of the school’s bathrooms. The message contained language threatening a shooting at the school.
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston

One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts 2022 Election Results: 3rd Barnstable state Rep. District (David Vieira vs. Kathleen Fox Alfano)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Incumbent Republican David Vieira faces Democratic challenger Kathleen Fox Alfano to be state Rep. for the 3rd Barnstable District, which includes parts of Barnstable County on Cape Cod. None of the candidates had contested primary elections. Vieira has held...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
WBEC AM

A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

57-year-old Massachusetts man dies while hiking near Kancamagus Highway

LINCOLN, N.H. -- A 57-year-old Massachusetts man died while hiking in New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers from N.H. Fish and Game Department were notified that the man was having a medical emergency on Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln around 11:45 a.m..According to the department, cell phone service in that area is nonexistent and the alert came in with limited information through an emergency beacon. A rescue team of conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded and a NH Army National Guard rescue helicopter was also requested.  Ground crews reached the man by 1:25 p.m.. "Unfortunately, lifesaving efforts undertaken by passing good Samaritan hikers were unsuccessful and the hiker was deceased," said the Fish and Game Department. The helicopter was then diverted to an emergency on Mount Avalon and the ground team carried the deceased hiker two miles to the trailhead. The man's identity is being withheld until his family can be notified. 
LINCOLN, NH
MassLive.com

Question 2 deserves a “No” and further study (Editorial)

Some issues should simply not be decided by referendum voting. One of the best examples in many years is Question 2 on the 2022 Massachusetts ballot. The proposed law would direct the state insurance commissioner to approve or disapprove rates of dental benefit plans and would require dental insurance carriers to pay 83 cents per dollar on patient care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Millions will get stimulus money coming starting tomorrow in Massachusetts

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news: you may be getting a surprise in your mailbox or your bank account this week. Approximately 3 million taxpayers will receive money in the form of a mailed check or a direct deposit from the state of Massachusetts this week. State Auditor Suzanne Bump says that the net state tax revenues of $41,812,654,358 for 2022 are above the allowable state tax revenues of $38,871,154,627 by the amount of $2,941,499,731. (source)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Patriots injury news: OT Marcus Cannon placed on IR after concussion

Marcus Cannon’s return to the New England Patriots is on hold for the immediate future. The Patriots announced Saturday that they have placed the veteran offensive tackle on injured reserve. This comes after Cannon was already ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts due to a concussion.
MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
