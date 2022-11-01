Read full article on original website
Darlene Taylor, Keith Jenkins run in rematch for State House District 173 seat
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - With election season here, WALB News 10 is following several races including Georgia House of Representatives District 173. That covers Grady and Thomas County. Darlene Taylor has served as the Georgia Representative for District 173 for 11 years now and said she’s not ready for her...
Mike Cheokas, Joyce Barlow running for newly redistricted District 151 seat
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two candidates, Joyce Barlow and Mike Cheokas, are running for a state house seat in a newly redistricted part of southwest Georgia. Joyce Barlow is the Democrat candidate for State Representative in District 151. Barlow ran for state representative in each of the last two elections....
Albany officer: Gang violence is increasing in Albany
Lee Co. dog's puppies all adopted while she still waits for 'furever' home. It's been three months since the black lab known as "Mama dog" was reunited with her puppies. And since then, all of her babies have been adopted. She hasn't.
The Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office receives a special gift
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Department received a special gift on Friday in appreciation for their service. They received a table and benches. The builder is named Sheron Kendrick. He has been building and donating to different police departments since September 2021. He says he does...
NYC traffic reporter now broadcasting from Tifton
Candidate Profile: Keith Jenkins running for Ga. State District 173. Albany home hit by bullets during a drive-by shooting. 2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the incident. Candidate profile: Darlene Taylor running...
3 charged in Albany armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people, including two teenagers, were charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened Friday in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Mason Swan, 18, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged in connection to the armed robbery. It happened in the 900...
Repaving of Albany road set to begin on Sunday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Road work along a busy Albany road is set to begin Sunday night. Crews are scheduled to begin repaving Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and the Westgate Drive/Whispering Pines Road intersection at 6 p.m. The city says it plans to have crews work on one lane...
Crisp County BOE election bringing out more voters
Back in February was when HB 956 was sent to the Governor's Office and signed. This bill has changed the Board of Education from being at-large positions, which the whole county votes for, to now four district positions and one at-large position. Since early voting has started, Crisp County has...
Investigation begins after the death of a Lee Co. Jail inmate
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has begun an investigation into an inmate’s death, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). The inmate died after arriving at a local hospital around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, LCSO confirmed. The name of the inmate will not be released until his family has been notified.
Signs o' the times
The citizens of Albany and southwest Georgia have a lot to be proud of in their communities, landmark sites that draw a pleasing response from locals and visitors alike. But, as in any community, there are plenty of not-so-lovely eyesores that detract from the image of the community.
Thomasville school raises money for global initiative Tutudesk
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The daughter of 1984 Nobel Peace prize recipient and Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu visited Bishop Hall Charter School in Thomasville Friday morning. Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe is continuing her father’s initiative to provide 20 million portable desks throughout Africa. Students and staff at Bishop Hall raised money and...
High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany
ALBANY, GEORGIA – According to press released from Albany Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman St. before 12:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, led a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, Georgia, and ended in Albany, Georgia.
Albany police officer involved in vehicle accident
ALBANY — An Albany Police Department officer was involved in a vehicle accident while responding to a burglary call Friday, APD said in a news release. The officer was traveling northbound on North Jefferson Street at around midnight in response to a burglary in progress call. As the police vehicle entered the intersection, it collided with another vehicle that was traveling westbound on West Broad Avenue.
Lee Co. dog’s puppies all adopted while she still waits for ‘furever’ home
Tifton voters cast their ballot on the final day of early voting. Candidate Profile: Keith Jenkins running for Ga. State District 173. Albany home hit by bullets during a drive-by shooting. Albany home hit by bullets during a drive-by shooting.
APD Captain retires after 30 years of service
Captain Benita Child has officially retired from the Albany Police Department after 30 years of loyal service. Captain Childs has been with APD since July 1992 and has worked her way up during her years with department. Childs will continue her career in policing; she has accepted a job in...
APD vehicle involved in Friday crash
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany Police Department (APD) fleet vehicle was involved in a crash on Friday. The crash happened at the intersection of North Jefferson Street and West Broad Avenue. The officer was responding to a burglary in progress, according to APD. The officer and the other driver...
2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested after they led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, ended in Albany and also involved law enforcement being shot at, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Albany police responded to the 1100 block of Van...
4 alleged members of Purps Criminal Street Gang indicted on 32 charges in Dougherty County
Attorney General Chris Carr announced Tuesday that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted four alleged members of the Purps Criminal Street Gang, which was founded at a local high school in Dougherty County in 2017. Albert Lewis Hester, Williel Jermaine Harris, Kevious Demetrius Walker and Tykeshia...
Albany home hit by bullets during a drive-by shooting
Candidate Profile: Keith Jenkins running for Ga. State District 173. 2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the incident. Candidate profile: Darlene Taylor running for another term for State House District 173.
Week 12: Final scores, vote for Play of the Week
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - See how each of your favorite teams finished out the last game of the regular season! Both GHSA and GIAA scores can be found below. FINAL SCORE: Thomas County Central 24, Northside 14. FINAL SCORE: Lee County 46, Tift County 14. FINAL SCORE: Westover 35, Shaw...
