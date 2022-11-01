ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Paw Patrol coming to Baton Rouge for ‘pirate-tastic’ weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The pups are coming to the capital city!. The River Center Performing Arts Theater will show the heroic pups on a pirate adventure on Friday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 20. In PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure”, Mayor Goodway is preparing for...
Furry Friend Friday: Santa CAAWS

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — This Sunday is the 22nd Annual Santa CAAWS. Bring out your pet to the BREC’s Perkins Road Community Park to get a picture with Santa Claus. You can register ahead of time at www.caaws.org/santa or register on the day of the event. All proceeds fund CAAWS’ spay and neuter program. If you don’t have a furry friend you can always adopt one in time for Santa CAAWS.
Baton Rouge to honor Veterans with week-long celebration

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge will honor its veterans with a week-long celebration starting on Sunday, Nov. 6. Red Stick Veterans Week will begin with a free prayer and breakfast service at the Bethany Church in Baker. See the full schedule below. The full week is from...
Pedestrian struck on LSU campus Thursday evening

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle in a Thursday (November 3) evening crash on LSU Campus. The incident occurred near the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine and officials say the injured pedestrian was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. For...
Women veterans honored with statue in Jackson

JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs gave special recognition to women Veterans Friday as they unveiled a new statue in Jackson. Thirty-thousand women veterans call Louisiana home and now the Jackson Veterans Home will have a statue to show them every day their service is appreciated.
LSU asks fans to carpool ahead of Saturday’s game due to severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University officials are asking tailgaters to carpool for Saturday’s game. The LSU Athletics Department says that the amount of rain that’s predicted to be in the area could impact grass lots. Fans should arrive as early as possible on campus and hang parking permits from their rearview mirrors.
BRPD: One injured in early morning stabbing on Convention St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a call about a stabbing around 5:50 a.m. on Thursday, November 3. Officers arrived in the 1600 block of Convention St. and found one stabbing victim. The victim is expected to survive. The investigation into this stabbing...
Motorcycle crashes on LSU campus, 1 injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Emergency services are responding to a crash on the campus of LSU on Thursday afternoon. According to EMS, a motorcycle crash was reported in the Thomas Boyd hall parking lot on LSU’s campus. One person has been taken to a local hospital, their condition is unknown at the time.
Saturday Morning Forecast: Cool, windy, and rainy this morning; Rain clears by the afternoon

9:58 a.m. – Meteorologist Brandon Lashbrook says that a flood advisory has been issued for East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge until 12:30 p.m. Early Saturday morning: Showers will continue to pass through the area from west to east as the morning progresses. As the leading edge of the rain moves through, temperatures will drop from the 70s, to the 60s, and then to the 50s in the matter of minutes. Morning tailgating will be cool, windy, and rainy. If you’re going to campus this morning, you will want the rain jacket and rain boots, along with layers.
Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
Weather Alert: Thunderstorms expected with a front early Saturday morning

A front is expected to move into the area Saturday morning bringing a line of showers and storms. Isolated strong to severe storms within the main line are possible. The greatest risk for severe weather, including tornados and damaging winds, is in Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas, and Northwest Louisiana.
Crash with injuries at Harry Drive near N. Carrollton Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday (November 3) afternoon crash on Harry Drive near the intersection of North Carrollton Avenue and North Donmoor Avenue. The incident occurred around 2:18 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) at the scene. At...
