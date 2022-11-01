9:58 a.m. – Meteorologist Brandon Lashbrook says that a flood advisory has been issued for East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge until 12:30 p.m. Early Saturday morning: Showers will continue to pass through the area from west to east as the morning progresses. As the leading edge of the rain moves through, temperatures will drop from the 70s, to the 60s, and then to the 50s in the matter of minutes. Morning tailgating will be cool, windy, and rainy. If you’re going to campus this morning, you will want the rain jacket and rain boots, along with layers.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO