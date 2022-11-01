Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Paw Patrol coming to Baton Rouge for ‘pirate-tastic’ weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The pups are coming to the capital city!. The River Center Performing Arts Theater will show the heroic pups on a pirate adventure on Friday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 20. In PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure”, Mayor Goodway is preparing for...
Jousting, jugglers, and more, La. Renaissance Festival kicks off Saturday!
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO)—Saturday (Nov. 5) is the start of the Louisiana Renaissance Festival in Hammond. There will be many things to do including a theme park, theater shopping, and more. The walls to the Village of Albright will open once again for the next six weekends. Alvon Brumfield who...
Furry Friend Friday: Santa CAAWS
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — This Sunday is the 22nd Annual Santa CAAWS. Bring out your pet to the BREC’s Perkins Road Community Park to get a picture with Santa Claus. You can register ahead of time at www.caaws.org/santa or register on the day of the event. All proceeds fund CAAWS’ spay and neuter program. If you don’t have a furry friend you can always adopt one in time for Santa CAAWS.
Baton Rouge to honor Veterans with week-long celebration
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge will honor its veterans with a week-long celebration starting on Sunday, Nov. 6. Red Stick Veterans Week will begin with a free prayer and breakfast service at the Bethany Church in Baker. See the full schedule below. The full week is from...
Dumped! Handful of puppies left with no food or water in broken kennel at Rescue Alliance office
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Five puppies are looking for a new home after they were found inside a broken kennel on Thursday, November 3. Rescue Alliance said the puppies were dumped at this location without food, water or a blanket. The puppies were located by a member of Rescue...
Pedestrian struck on LSU campus Thursday evening
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle in a Thursday (November 3) evening crash on LSU Campus. The incident occurred near the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine and officials say the injured pedestrian was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. For...
‘Student of the Year’ at high school in Ascension Parish exemplifies the ‘STA Way’
ST. AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) – There are 2333 students that attend St. Amant High School and only one is picked as the best student. Ephraim Craddock is the 2022-2023 Student of the Year. Craddock is one of 501 seniors in this year’s class and his future may be somewhere...
Women veterans honored with statue in Jackson
JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs gave special recognition to women Veterans Friday as they unveiled a new statue in Jackson. Thirty-thousand women veterans call Louisiana home and now the Jackson Veterans Home will have a statue to show them every day their service is appreciated.
Baton Rouge firefighters rescue resident, animals in morning house fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A resident, three dogs and a snake were rescued by Baton Rouge firefighters in a Thursday morning house fire. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews responded to the 8000 block of Airline Highway Thursday, Nov. 3 where all rescued are uninjured. Officials said...
APSO investigating after complaint about suspicious activity on Halloween night
ST. AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) – Imagine going out for a fun night of trick-or-treating and having a camera alert pop up on your phone. That is what apparently happened to one family in Ascension Parish on Halloween night. Mark Attuso and his family had just finished trick-or-treating in Dutchtown...
LSU asks fans to carpool ahead of Saturday’s game due to severe weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University officials are asking tailgaters to carpool for Saturday’s game. The LSU Athletics Department says that the amount of rain that’s predicted to be in the area could impact grass lots. Fans should arrive as early as possible on campus and hang parking permits from their rearview mirrors.
BRPD: One injured in early morning stabbing on Convention St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a call about a stabbing around 5:50 a.m. on Thursday, November 3. Officers arrived in the 1600 block of Convention St. and found one stabbing victim. The victim is expected to survive. The investigation into this stabbing...
East Baton Rouge Public Defender’s Office to host panel discussion
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Office of the Public Defender invites the public to an open panel discussion about the importance of jury diversity on Saturday, Nov. 5. This event will be held at Beacon Light Baptist Church, 7513 Prescott Road, and will feature Baton...
3 Pointe Coupee Parish schools placed on lockdown Thursday morning
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – An elementary school in Pointe Coupee Parish was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office says suspicious activity reports near Rosenwald Elementary forced the school to go into lockdown. False River Academy and Catholic High School were put on soft lockdowns.
Motorcycle crashes on LSU campus, 1 injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Emergency services are responding to a crash on the campus of LSU on Thursday afternoon. According to EMS, a motorcycle crash was reported in the Thomas Boyd hall parking lot on LSU’s campus. One person has been taken to a local hospital, their condition is unknown at the time.
Saturday Morning Forecast: Cool, windy, and rainy this morning; Rain clears by the afternoon
9:58 a.m. – Meteorologist Brandon Lashbrook says that a flood advisory has been issued for East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge until 12:30 p.m. Early Saturday morning: Showers will continue to pass through the area from west to east as the morning progresses. As the leading edge of the rain moves through, temperatures will drop from the 70s, to the 60s, and then to the 50s in the matter of minutes. Morning tailgating will be cool, windy, and rainy. If you’re going to campus this morning, you will want the rain jacket and rain boots, along with layers.
Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
Lafayette Police: Actions of employee at crematory not a reportable crime
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Despite being fired by the Lafayette crematory board, the employee who released details on the cremation of Tyler Girard in text messages to her husband and on social media did not commit a reportable crime. The process is supposed to be private and all details...
Weather Alert: Thunderstorms expected with a front early Saturday morning
A front is expected to move into the area Saturday morning bringing a line of showers and storms. Isolated strong to severe storms within the main line are possible. The greatest risk for severe weather, including tornados and damaging winds, is in Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas, and Northwest Louisiana.
Crash with injuries at Harry Drive near N. Carrollton Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday (November 3) afternoon crash on Harry Drive near the intersection of North Carrollton Avenue and North Donmoor Avenue. The incident occurred around 2:18 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) at the scene. At...
