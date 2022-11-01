ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announces annual pass launch

By Daisy Ruth
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced its annual pass launch with benefits and a vibrant event lineup, including Mardi Gras, summer events and Christmas Town, on Tuesday.

Busch Gardens provides unlimited, year-round admission for as low as $14 a month, with no down payment. Benefits include things like free parking, savings on purchases in the park, exclusive zoo opportunities and monthly rewards.

Christmas Town to return to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for 57 dates

The annual pass program is divided into bronze, silver, gold and platinum tiers. The platinum tier offers admission to all 11 SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment locations across the country.

New annual pass members who join now through Nov. 9 will receive three free samples of any food and beverage item available at the Christmas Town Village, as well as a sneak preview of Christmas Town on Nov. 13.

Pass members will also be the first to ride Serengeti Flyer , the park’s new ride opening in spring 2023.

Fan-favorite pass member perks including free guest tickets, Busch Bucks (currency for in-park spending) and more will return.

New perks include additional pass member exclusive ticket offers, multiple pass member appreciation months, an annual pass member coaster night and more exclusive pass member animal encounters.

A full overview of the annual pass lineup can how to sign up can be found on Busch Gardens’ website.

