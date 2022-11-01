ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
counton2.com

SCHP inestigating fatal collision in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) responded Friday evening to a fatal collision at Highway 17-A and Clubhouse Road in Dorchester County. According to the SCHP, it happened around 4:45 p.m. The driver of a Nissan versa was driving southbound on Highway 17-A, crossed the...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Man fatally shot in Summerville neighborhood

The Oceanside volleyball team wins it's second straight state title, defeating Liberty in straight sets. Human remains found in Hollywood home after late-night …. Human remains found in Hollywood home after late-night fire, deputies investigating. CPD: Arrest made in connection to West Ashley apartment …. CPD: Arrest made in connection...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Fatal crash closes Highway 17A near Clubhouse Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway 17A is shut down near Clubhouse Road after a fatal crash Friday evening, according to Dorchester County officials. Michelle Mills, spokesperson for Dorchester County, says a head-on collision left one person dead and another person hurt. The crash happened three miles south of Clubhouse Road.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead, 1 arrested following altercation in the King’s Grant neighborhood

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 29-year-old man was arrested Saturday following a deadly shooting and altercation in the King’s Grant neighborhood. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to multiple calls regarding a disturbance and shots fired shortly after 8:00 a.m. “Callers reported the incident came to a head on Kensington Place.  Drivers of […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester County deputies investigating fatal shooting

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are investigating a suspicious death Saturday morning. Deputies responded to a 911 call at 8:19 a.m. Saturday reporting a shooting in the area of Kensington Place and Stratford Drive near Dorchester Road, Lt. Rick Carson said. Officers found one person suffering from...
WCBD Count on 2

Capsized boat washes ashore on Kiawah Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A boat that capsized and threw three men into the harbor on Thursday washed ashore on Kiawah Island Saturday morning. According to officials with Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to an overturned boat in front of The Sandcastle at 7 a.m. Saturday. CCSO says the vessel appears to be […]
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Arrest made in Charleston apartment complex shooting that injured 4 teens

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has made an arrest in an October shooting that injured four teenagers. Damoreion Tyshawn Smiley, 18, was charged with four counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, jail records show.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Domestic disturbance led to arrest on Johns Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –  The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Saturday arrested a man after first being called to a Johns Island home for a domestic disturbance. According to CCSO, SWAT team members entered the property of Darrell Dickerson (53) Saturday morning and took him into custody. Deputies were first called to the […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

BCSO: One injured following Summerville shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Wednesday-night shooting in Summerville. According to BCSO, deputies were called to the Windgate neighborhood just before 10:00 p.m. for a shooting that happened on Musket Lane. Deputies arrived to find one person with non-life-threatening injuries....
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Ravenel bridge exits reopen after ‘major’ crash

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a “major” crash on the Ravenel bridge Wednesday has been cleared. Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes, closing the King Street exit and the I-26 exit. The exits were reopened around 12:20 p.m.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
charlestondaily.net

Nana’s Seafood in North Charleston is closing after 12 years

Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Animal Society, Papa Johns team up for ‘takeout dogs’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry animal shelter and pizza chain are teaming up to highlight shelter dogs looking for a new home. The team-up between Charleston Animal Society and Papa Johns Pizza will distribute flyers featuring adoptable dogs that have been in the shelter for longer than normal. Adopters...
CHARLESTON, SC
maritime-executive.com

Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston

A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy