2 killed in crash along Highway 17-A in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers say two people were killed during a multi-vehicle crash along Highway 17-Alternate in Dorchester County. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said two vehicles, a 2005 Acura sedan and a 2009 Hyundai SUV, were traveling north along Hwy 17-A shortly before 8:00 a.m. when they […]
counton2.com
SCHP inestigating fatal collision in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) responded Friday evening to a fatal collision at Highway 17-A and Clubhouse Road in Dorchester County. According to the SCHP, it happened around 4:45 p.m. The driver of a Nissan versa was driving southbound on Highway 17-A, crossed the...
live5news.com
Woman hurt in accident involving vendor trucks on MUSC property, officials say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are learning more about an accident involving two trucks on MUSC property in downtown Charleston Friday. A woman was pinned between two vendor trucks around 5:45 p.m., according to MUSC officials. The Charleston Police Department assisted with the call. Officials say that the victim was...
counton2.com
Man fatally shot in Summerville neighborhood
The Oceanside volleyball team wins it's second straight state title, defeating Liberty in straight sets. Human remains found in Hollywood home after late-night …. Human remains found in Hollywood home after late-night fire, deputies investigating. CPD: Arrest made in connection to West Ashley apartment …. CPD: Arrest made in connection...
live5news.com
Fatal crash closes Highway 17A near Clubhouse Road
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway 17A is shut down near Clubhouse Road after a fatal crash Friday evening, according to Dorchester County officials. Michelle Mills, spokesperson for Dorchester County, says a head-on collision left one person dead and another person hurt. The crash happened three miles south of Clubhouse Road.
1 dead, 1 arrested following altercation in the King’s Grant neighborhood
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 29-year-old man was arrested Saturday following a deadly shooting and altercation in the King’s Grant neighborhood. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to multiple calls regarding a disturbance and shots fired shortly after 8:00 a.m. “Callers reported the incident came to a head on Kensington Place. Drivers of […]
abcnews4.com
Remembrance memorial for two boys last seen 50 years ago in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been 50 years since William Edward Huff and James Allen Crosby were seen alive, and a remembrance memorial was held at the Colleton Museum on Saturday in memory of the boys. Huff, 14, and Crosby, 11, were dropped off by their mothers at the...
live5news.com
Dorchester Co. Coroner identifies victims killed in three-vehicle crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the two people who died in a Friday morning crash. Breanna Sison, 26, of Summerville died at approximately 8:24 a.m. at the scene from injuries she suffered in the crash, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. Christian Tito, 29,...
live5news.com
Dorchester County deputies investigating fatal shooting
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are investigating a suspicious death Saturday morning. Deputies responded to a 911 call at 8:19 a.m. Saturday reporting a shooting in the area of Kensington Place and Stratford Drive near Dorchester Road, Lt. Rick Carson said. Officers found one person suffering from...
Capsized boat washes ashore on Kiawah Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A boat that capsized and threw three men into the harbor on Thursday washed ashore on Kiawah Island Saturday morning. According to officials with Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to an overturned boat in front of The Sandcastle at 7 a.m. Saturday. CCSO says the vessel appears to be […]
North Charleston to cut ribbon on new Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday for a new pedestrian bridge connecting North Charleston’s Riverfront Park and Noisette Creek. The Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge comes amid an effort by the city of North Charleston to expand the greenspace and passive areas of the park on the north side of […]
abcnews4.com
Plane from Charleston runs out of fuel, crash lands in Upstate SC, says FAA
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A pilot and passenger aboard a single-engine airplane from the Lowcountry were injured Wednesday afternoon after the pair were forced to make a crash landing in the Upstate, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The pilot of the Cessna 172 plane landed in a...
live5news.com
Arrest made in Charleston apartment complex shooting that injured 4 teens
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has made an arrest in an October shooting that injured four teenagers. Damoreion Tyshawn Smiley, 18, was charged with four counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, jail records show.
Domestic disturbance led to arrest on Johns Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Saturday arrested a man after first being called to a Johns Island home for a domestic disturbance. According to CCSO, SWAT team members entered the property of Darrell Dickerson (53) Saturday morning and took him into custody. Deputies were first called to the […]
counton2.com
BCSO: One injured following Summerville shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Wednesday-night shooting in Summerville. According to BCSO, deputies were called to the Windgate neighborhood just before 10:00 p.m. for a shooting that happened on Musket Lane. Deputies arrived to find one person with non-life-threatening injuries....
live5news.com
Ravenel bridge exits reopen after ‘major’ crash
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a “major” crash on the Ravenel bridge Wednesday has been cleared. Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes, closing the King Street exit and the I-26 exit. The exits were reopened around 12:20 p.m.
charlestondaily.net
Savannah vs Charleston – Which One Would You Choose? – New Video by Traveling with Em and Em
Savannah, GA versus Charleston, SC – When deciding where to go on vacation these two historic and wonderful southern cities always come up in our conversations! We love visiting both Savannah and Charleston! In this video we go over which city we would choose. Would you choose Savannah or Charleston?
charlestondaily.net
Nana’s Seafood in North Charleston is closing after 12 years
live5news.com
Charleston Animal Society, Papa Johns team up for ‘takeout dogs’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry animal shelter and pizza chain are teaming up to highlight shelter dogs looking for a new home. The team-up between Charleston Animal Society and Papa Johns Pizza will distribute flyers featuring adoptable dogs that have been in the shelter for longer than normal. Adopters...
maritime-executive.com
Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston
A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
