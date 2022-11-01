ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Russian missile strikes overshadow cyberattacks as Ukraine reels from blackouts

Russia has pummeled Ukrainian cities with missile and drone strikes for much of the past month, targeting civilians and large swaths of the country’s critical infrastructure. By Monday, 40% of Kyiv residents were left without water, and widespread power outages were reported across the country. On Thursday, Ukrainian President...

