Tilda Swinton delivers an Oscar-worthy dual performance in A24’s ‘The Eternal Daughter’ trailer

By Charlotte Simmons
 5 days ago
wegotthiscovered.com

What is the shortest gap between ‘Scream’ movies, and will ‘Scream 6’ break the record?

Scream has had more than a few movies since the premiere of the first film in 1996. The latest release in the franchise was in 2022 with Scream, the fifth entry in the series. Over that time there have been multiple killers and many more deaths, but there is something to say about how current the series needs to be because of how it reflects the time period in which the films are set and released.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once

This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.
wegotthiscovered.com

After 6 years of absence, Rihanna fans are already turning on her following Johnny Depp debacle

Rihanna‘s decision to include Johnny Depp in the upcoming Savage x Fenty lingerie show has led to a backlash among her fans, just days after her return to music. The reaction to the announcement has been scathing, to say the least. When her fans learned that Rihanna allegedly personally requested Depp to participate in the show, they took to social media to call out the “Diamonds” star for enabling a problematic celebrity.
wegotthiscovered.com

Warner Bros. may have just publicly executed ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ and nobody cares

Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav dropped a ton of bombshells regarding the company’s upcoming slate of big budget projects, even if a lot of the talk in the aftermath was focused on his shocking failure to grasp even the most basic of arithmetic. One of the biggest takeaways is that Fantastic Beasts may have been dragged round to the back of the barn, but does anyone even care?
wegotthiscovered.com

A cruelly unforgiving survival thriller handcuffs itself to the streaming Top 10

On the surface, a first-time director helming a low budget and high concept thriller with Megan Fox in the lead role hardly sounds like appointment viewing, but it wouldn’t be a stretch to call Till Death one of last year’s most criminally overlooked movies. While the star has...
wegotthiscovered.com

A dead-eyed fantasy dud wins a bloody streaming battle long after losing the war

One of the strangest cinematic detours of the modern era saw Academy Award-winning Forrest Gump, Back to the Future, Cast Away, and What Lies Beneath hit-maker Robert Zemeckis spend the better part of a decade living exclusively in the uncanny valley, where he delivered fantasy epic Beowulf sandwiched in between the festive frolics of The Polar Express and A Christmas Carol.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘John Wick’ spin-off ‘The Continental’ has found its international streaming home

The first spin-off to come out of the John Wick franchise The Continental has now confirmed its international streaming home for action junkies outside of the United States. The Continental is set to star the likes of Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, and Kate McGrath, and it will feature exclusively on Amazon Prime Video outside the United States, Israel, and the Middle East. The John Wick-less series is set to debut in 2023, with it premiering on Peacock in the U.S.
wegotthiscovered.com

These were the most watched horror movies in October, according to Letterboxd users

Horror enthusiasts leaned heavily into nostalgia throughout October to get their scares in, with high-profile franchises the most rewatched during Halloween month. Instead of giving indie horror flicks another geeze, fans went for the likes of Scream, Halloween, and the Hellraiser moves to get them into the spooky mood. Topping the list of most rewatched horror films in October was John Carpenter’s original Halloween, with sequels Halloween (2018), Halloween Ends, and Halloween Kills all in the top ten.

