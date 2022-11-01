Tilda Swinton delivers an Oscar-worthy dual performance in A24’s ‘The Eternal Daughter’ trailer

Read full article on original website
What is the shortest gap between ‘Scream’ movies, and will ‘Scream 6’ break the record?
Scream has had more than a few movies since the premiere of the first film in 1996. The latest release in the franchise was in 2022 with Scream, the fifth entry in the series. Over that time there have been multiple killers and many more deaths, but there is something to say about how current the series needs to be because of how it reflects the time period in which the films are set and released.
Austin Film Festival Review: ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ is a sequel even sharper than the original
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the sequel to Rian Johnson’s 2019 whodunit, reunites audiences with the detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) for a delightful ride that makes the case for the franchise’s staying power. The southern detective who found himself on the east coast is having a...
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once
This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.
After 6 years of absence, Rihanna fans are already turning on her following Johnny Depp debacle
Rihanna‘s decision to include Johnny Depp in the upcoming Savage x Fenty lingerie show has led to a backlash among her fans, just days after her return to music. The reaction to the announcement has been scathing, to say the least. When her fans learned that Rihanna allegedly personally requested Depp to participate in the show, they took to social media to call out the “Diamonds” star for enabling a problematic celebrity.
‘Harry Potter’ fans bracing for their worst nightmares as the inevitable reboot moves one step closer
Given the continued popularity of the franchise, even in the wake of creator J.K. Rowling’s continued controversies, almost every single fan has resigned themselves to the fact Warner Bros. are inevitably going to reboot Harry Potter one day. However, nobody really expected it to happen for a while, given...
Warner Bros. may have just publicly executed ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ and nobody cares
Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav dropped a ton of bombshells regarding the company’s upcoming slate of big budget projects, even if a lot of the talk in the aftermath was focused on his shocking failure to grasp even the most basic of arithmetic. One of the biggest takeaways is that Fantastic Beasts may have been dragged round to the back of the barn, but does anyone even care?
A cruelly unforgiving survival thriller handcuffs itself to the streaming Top 10
On the surface, a first-time director helming a low budget and high concept thriller with Megan Fox in the lead role hardly sounds like appointment viewing, but it wouldn’t be a stretch to call Till Death one of last year’s most criminally overlooked movies. While the star has...
Hell freezes over as fans blame Marvel and not Brie Larson for the apathy towards Carol Danvers
If you’re a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan with an internet connection, then you’ll no doubt be aware that Brie Larson has never exactly managed to endear herself to a certain section of the franchise’s supporters. The long-running war of attrition has been going on for almost half...
A time traveling serial killer sci-fi alters the course of history for better and worse on streaming
People love serial killer thrillers, time travel movies, and science fiction, so it’s curious that the combination of all three in 2000’s Frequency didn’t fare anywhere near as well at the box office as you’d expect despite its individually popular parts. Gregory Hoblit’s high concept genre...
George Harrison Said The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Was Cheap to Make: ‘Just a Couple of 16-Millimeter Cameras and a Bunch of Loonies on a Bus’
George Harrison said The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' was cheap to make. They only had a couple of cameras.
Pedro Pascal put under the microscope as MCU star makes outspoken remark about ‘The Last of Us’￼
In light of the most recent news surrounding the release date for The Last of Us, Captain Marvel star Ben Mendelsohn voiced a sentiment that we all share: Pedro Pascal better not have f*cked it up. Based on the best-selling video games, The Last of Us has an abundance of...
A dead-eyed fantasy dud wins a bloody streaming battle long after losing the war
One of the strangest cinematic detours of the modern era saw Academy Award-winning Forrest Gump, Back to the Future, Cast Away, and What Lies Beneath hit-maker Robert Zemeckis spend the better part of a decade living exclusively in the uncanny valley, where he delivered fantasy epic Beowulf sandwiched in between the festive frolics of The Polar Express and A Christmas Carol.
‘John Wick’ spin-off ‘The Continental’ has found its international streaming home
The first spin-off to come out of the John Wick franchise The Continental has now confirmed its international streaming home for action junkies outside of the United States. The Continental is set to star the likes of Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, and Kate McGrath, and it will feature exclusively on Amazon Prime Video outside the United States, Israel, and the Middle East. The John Wick-less series is set to debut in 2023, with it premiering on Peacock in the U.S.
Rian Johnson explains why the ‘Knives Out’ sequel shifted the action to sun-kissed Greece
It’s something of a trope for murder mysteries to involve a vacation to exotic regions, but for Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, that choice has more to do with paying homage to all the movies that came before it rather than imitating them in an attempt to, as they say, “play it safe.”
A pointless fantasy prequel that only existed to pad out a flagging franchise tells its streaming origin story
Every franchise has a panic button marked “prequel” for when fresh ideas are hard to come by, and it arrived only three films in for the Underworld saga when Rise of the Lycans landed in January 2009. To be fair, the third installment does rank as the second...
These were the most watched horror movies in October, according to Letterboxd users
Horror enthusiasts leaned heavily into nostalgia throughout October to get their scares in, with high-profile franchises the most rewatched during Halloween month. Instead of giving indie horror flicks another geeze, fans went for the likes of Scream, Halloween, and the Hellraiser moves to get them into the spooky mood. Topping the list of most rewatched horror films in October was John Carpenter’s original Halloween, with sequels Halloween (2018), Halloween Ends, and Halloween Kills all in the top ten.
Dwayne Johnson celebrates ‘Black Adam’ spending another week as the biggest movie in the world
When you sign Dwayne Johnson to a movie, expect big returns. He has done it time and time again. What made anyone think that Black Adam was going to be any different? When The Rock woke up to the news that he was going to hit number one at the box office for the third week in a row, he had to celebrate.
‘Suicide Squad’ director finally tweets the tweet everyone’s been waiting on for years
Having seen the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign eventually bear fruit, hopeful fans have refused to give up on the hope of seeing David Ayer’s original plans for Suicide Squad to get similar treatment. It’s been over six years since the antihero ensemble blockbuster first hit theaters, and while it went on...
Right on cue, a dystopian cult classic stages its annual takeover of the streaming charts
Yesterday was the fifth of November, and the date has taken on greater impetus among comic book aficionados and lovers of blockbuster cinema in the 16 years since V for Vendetta was released. In the United Kingdom, it’s always been an occasion for bonfires and fireworks to celebrate Guy Fawkes...
