Charleston, SC

Charleston Animal Society partners with Papa Johns Pizza for 'Takeout Dogs'

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Depending on where you live in the Lowcountry, a flyer of a dog up for adoption will come with your delivered Papa Johns pizza. Residents of Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester Counties will receive a flyer of a dog who's been at the Charleston Animal Society longer than usual and desperately needs a home.
WLTX.com

Avian flu found in dead domesticated birds in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Clemson Extension is warning South Carolina poultry operations that a form of flu that's often deadly to birds has been found in a Lowcountry flock. According to the agency, a mixed flock of domesticated birds in Beaufort County has tested positive for a Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
mountpleasantmagazine.com

Community Cheer Floats Around: The Mount Pleasant Christmas Parade

People love parades. They bring community members together in the best kind of way. A celebration of the holidays spills onto businesses and organizations all over town, then spills into our hearts. It’s a togetherness filled with children’s laughter, pride for the town and excitement for what the future holds. There is also an incredible air of gratefulness for what we all collectively enjoy every day that puts the cherry on top—that and Santa Claus, of course!
abcnews4.com

A new Parker's Kitchen may be heading to West Ashley

Parker's Kitchen applied for permits to put a convenience store, a gas station, and parking spaces along Sam Rittenberg Drive and Ashley River Road, where Wells Fargo now stands. "Everyone loves a Parker's Kitchen and their livers, and I love it there," says Kimberly Brooks, a West Ashley resident. Hearing...
WCBD Count on 2

Where to buy to-go Thanksgiving dinners in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With the cost of everything on your Thanksgiving table, including the turkey, expected to reach record highs, some may already be stressing over preparing that signature Turkey Day feast. Luckily, local restaurants and catering companies are here to help so you can skip both the grocery store and the preparations and spend […]
abcnews4.com

Pizza A Modo Mio announces store front pizzeria to open in West Ashley January 2023

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — After serving traditional NY-style pizza across the Lowcountry in a food truck, Pizza A Modo Mio has announced they have closed on a brick-and-mortar in West Ashley. Pizza A Modo Mio has traveled from Moncks Corner to Mount Pleasant in their RV-converted kitchen, later...
abcnews4.com

West Ashley Library to close in December for renovations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The West Ashley Library will be closing in December to get a fresh paint job, new carpet and furniture as part of the Charleston County Public Library referendum project, CCPL announced on Friday. The West Ashley branch will close on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 5...
charlestondaily.net

Nana’s Seafood in North Charleston is closing after 12 years

Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
abcnews4.com

South Carolina cake shop named one of Oprah's 'Favorite Things' for 2022

It's that time of the year! Oprah Winfrey's coveted "Favorite Things" list was released last week. Among the tech, trinkets and cosmetics is a South Carolina business. Oprah called out Spartanburg-based cake shop Caroline's Cakes and their new sweet potato cake:. I’ve highlighted some of the other goodies from this...
WCBD Count on 2

Capsized boat washes ashore on Kiawah Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A boat that capsized and threw three men into the harbor on Thursday washed ashore on Kiawah Island Saturday morning. According to officials with Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to an overturned boat in front of The Sandcastle at 7 a.m. Saturday. CCSO says the vessel appears to be […]
kiss951.com

South Carolina Island One of the Best Spots for Thanksgiving

Do you enjoy traveling for Thanksgiving? I much rather have a family trip for Thanksgiving than dinner at the house, it’s such a fun way to spend some time together. We eat good and have fun when we’re on vacation. I have been on about 6 Thanksgiving vacations with my family and we’re hoping to continue over the years.
Charleston City Paper

Friday headlines: Charleston convenience store chain to expand to 208 locations

Charleston-based Refuel Operating Co. will expand to 208 stores in the Southeast after an acquisition of North Carolina-based Eagles Enterprise LLC. The convenience store chain will add 13 new stores in the Raleigh-Durham area in North Carolina. Refuel CEO Mark Jordan said in a statement that the acquisition will “fit nicely within the Refuel portfolio.” The Eagles transaction is the company’s 14th acquisition since a partnership with private-equity investment firm First Reserve in 2019.
abcnews4.com

Cunningham, Casey campaign to host rally in Charleston Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic candidate for Governor Joe Cunningham and his runningmate Tally Casey are scheduled to hold a campaign rally the night before voters cast their ballots. The candidates will speak to supporters on Monday, Nov. 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Music Farm in...
abcnews4.com

Charleston cake artist to appear on new season of Food Network's Holiday Wars

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Chucktown has its own representative on Season 4 of the Food Network's Holiday Wars, set to debut Sunday evening at 9 p.m. Julie McAllister is the owner of Julie McAllister Cakes. The one-woman company specializes in making delectable treats that look like everyday items, such as a pair of old sneakers, a vase filled with flowers, or even a giant container of mayonnaise.
country1037fm.com

Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant

After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
