Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQJ.M. LesinskiCharleston, SC
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenCharleston, SC
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.Kennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCharleston, SC
Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
Oyster Week's SHELLABRATION to feature oyster farms across the Carolinas
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — UPDATE on 11/4/22: Due to a family health emergency, most Oyster Week events have been canceled. This year’s only event will be Sunday’s Shellabration. Organizers hope to bring the event back in 2023. ORIGINAL STORY:. Toadfish Outfitters has partnered with...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Animal Society partners with Papa Johns Pizza for 'Takeout Dogs'
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Depending on where you live in the Lowcountry, a flyer of a dog up for adoption will come with your delivered Papa Johns pizza. Residents of Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester Counties will receive a flyer of a dog who's been at the Charleston Animal Society longer than usual and desperately needs a home.
WLTX.com
Avian flu found in dead domesticated birds in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Clemson Extension is warning South Carolina poultry operations that a form of flu that's often deadly to birds has been found in a Lowcountry flock. According to the agency, a mixed flock of domesticated birds in Beaufort County has tested positive for a Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Community Cheer Floats Around: The Mount Pleasant Christmas Parade
People love parades. They bring community members together in the best kind of way. A celebration of the holidays spills onto businesses and organizations all over town, then spills into our hearts. It’s a togetherness filled with children’s laughter, pride for the town and excitement for what the future holds. There is also an incredible air of gratefulness for what we all collectively enjoy every day that puts the cherry on top—that and Santa Claus, of course!
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry community trekked 10 miles Saturday morning at IPO for cancer research
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Lowcountry showed their support for the LOWVELO 2022 cancer research, trekking across Isle of Palms this morning. Bikers could ride on the 10, 23,50, or 100-mile routes. The raised money goes toward MUSC Holliing's Cancer Center.
abcnews4.com
A new Parker's Kitchen may be heading to West Ashley
Parker's Kitchen applied for permits to put a convenience store, a gas station, and parking spaces along Sam Rittenberg Drive and Ashley River Road, where Wells Fargo now stands. "Everyone loves a Parker's Kitchen and their livers, and I love it there," says Kimberly Brooks, a West Ashley resident. Hearing...
Where to buy to-go Thanksgiving dinners in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With the cost of everything on your Thanksgiving table, including the turkey, expected to reach record highs, some may already be stressing over preparing that signature Turkey Day feast. Luckily, local restaurants and catering companies are here to help so you can skip both the grocery store and the preparations and spend […]
abcnews4.com
Pizza A Modo Mio announces store front pizzeria to open in West Ashley January 2023
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — After serving traditional NY-style pizza across the Lowcountry in a food truck, Pizza A Modo Mio has announced they have closed on a brick-and-mortar in West Ashley. Pizza A Modo Mio has traveled from Moncks Corner to Mount Pleasant in their RV-converted kitchen, later...
abcnews4.com
West Ashley Library to close in December for renovations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The West Ashley Library will be closing in December to get a fresh paint job, new carpet and furniture as part of the Charleston County Public Library referendum project, CCPL announced on Friday. The West Ashley branch will close on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 5...
charlestondaily.net
Nana’s Seafood in North Charleston is closing after 12 years
Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
abcnews4.com
South Carolina cake shop named one of Oprah's 'Favorite Things' for 2022
It's that time of the year! Oprah Winfrey's coveted "Favorite Things" list was released last week. Among the tech, trinkets and cosmetics is a South Carolina business. Oprah called out Spartanburg-based cake shop Caroline's Cakes and their new sweet potato cake:. I’ve highlighted some of the other goodies from this...
Capsized boat washes ashore on Kiawah Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A boat that capsized and threw three men into the harbor on Thursday washed ashore on Kiawah Island Saturday morning. According to officials with Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to an overturned boat in front of The Sandcastle at 7 a.m. Saturday. CCSO says the vessel appears to be […]
Second round of pandemic relief funds available for Charleston microbusinesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The second round of applications for pandemic relief funds is now open to microbusinesses in Charleston County. Businesses can apply for up to $25,000 in relief funds as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The funds are meant to target “mom and pop” shops negatively impacted by the […]
kiss951.com
South Carolina Island One of the Best Spots for Thanksgiving
Do you enjoy traveling for Thanksgiving? I much rather have a family trip for Thanksgiving than dinner at the house, it’s such a fun way to spend some time together. We eat good and have fun when we’re on vacation. I have been on about 6 Thanksgiving vacations with my family and we’re hoping to continue over the years.
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Charleston convenience store chain to expand to 208 locations
Charleston-based Refuel Operating Co. will expand to 208 stores in the Southeast after an acquisition of North Carolina-based Eagles Enterprise LLC. The convenience store chain will add 13 new stores in the Raleigh-Durham area in North Carolina. Refuel CEO Mark Jordan said in a statement that the acquisition will “fit nicely within the Refuel portfolio.” The Eagles transaction is the company’s 14th acquisition since a partnership with private-equity investment firm First Reserve in 2019.
abcnews4.com
Cunningham, Casey campaign to host rally in Charleston Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic candidate for Governor Joe Cunningham and his runningmate Tally Casey are scheduled to hold a campaign rally the night before voters cast their ballots. The candidates will speak to supporters on Monday, Nov. 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Music Farm in...
abcnews4.com
22nd annual Veterans Day parade downtown Sunday to include Tecklenburg, flyover
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System’s annual Veterans Day Parade will travel through downtown Charleston Sunday. The parade is set to kickoff with opening remarks at 12:50 p.m. at the corner of Market Street and East Bay Street. The kickoff is expected...
abcnews4.com
California teen traveling the country to honor Veterans makes stop in the Lowcountry
A 16-year-old has been stopping in every state visiting gravesites of Veterans and on Friday, November 4th he stopped in the Lowcountry. Veterans Day may come once a year, but for 16-year-old Preston Sharp, praising their service is a daily event. “Honoring Veterans- because they risk their lives and gave...
abcnews4.com
Charleston cake artist to appear on new season of Food Network's Holiday Wars
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Chucktown has its own representative on Season 4 of the Food Network's Holiday Wars, set to debut Sunday evening at 9 p.m. Julie McAllister is the owner of Julie McAllister Cakes. The one-woman company specializes in making delectable treats that look like everyday items, such as a pair of old sneakers, a vase filled with flowers, or even a giant container of mayonnaise.
country1037fm.com
Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant
After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
Comments / 0