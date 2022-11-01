ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Federal Prosecutors Charge Ex-CEOs of MoviePass, Parent Company in Alleged Fraud Scheme

The former CEOs of MoviePass and its parent company have been charged with fraud, according to the Justice Department. The indictment alleges that Theodore Farnsworth and Mitchell Lowe misled investors and were aware that the company's unlimited movie offer was unsustainable at $9.95 per month. The former CEOs are charged...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Judge Approves Independent Monitor to Oversee Trump Organization Financial Reporting, a Victory for New York AG

A New York state judge has approved the appointment of a special independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's financial statements and reports. Judge Arthur Engoron's order also bars the company from transferring any non-cash assets without notifying the court and attorney general's office in advance. The appointment of an...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

M5.7 Earthquake Felt Off Coast of El Salvador

A preliminary 5.7 magnitude earthquake occurred 43 kilometers off the coast of El Salvador Thursday night, not far from the country's capital San Salvador, according to the United States Geological Society. El Salvador is the smallest country in Central America, with neighboring Guatemala to the north and Honduras to the...

