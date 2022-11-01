Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Federal Prosecutors Charge Ex-CEOs of MoviePass, Parent Company in Alleged Fraud Scheme
The former CEOs of MoviePass and its parent company have been charged with fraud, according to the Justice Department. The indictment alleges that Theodore Farnsworth and Mitchell Lowe misled investors and were aware that the company's unlimited movie offer was unsustainable at $9.95 per month. The former CEOs are charged...
Judge Approves Independent Monitor to Oversee Trump Organization Financial Reporting, a Victory for New York AG
A New York state judge has approved the appointment of a special independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's financial statements and reports. Judge Arthur Engoron's order also bars the company from transferring any non-cash assets without notifying the court and attorney general's office in advance. The appointment of an...
An Extraordinary Comeback for Brazil's Lula Sees a New ‘Pink Tide' Take Shape in Latin America
A remarkable return to the presidency for Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva heralds a new "pink tide" in Latin America. It is thought the region's latest leftist resurgence is markedly different from the one that swept into power in the 1990s, however. "Grand designs like the ones we...
M5.7 Earthquake Felt Off Coast of El Salvador
A preliminary 5.7 magnitude earthquake occurred 43 kilometers off the coast of El Salvador Thursday night, not far from the country's capital San Salvador, according to the United States Geological Society. El Salvador is the smallest country in Central America, with neighboring Guatemala to the north and Honduras to the...
