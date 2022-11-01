ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Loretta Lynn Once Said Her Husband ‘Ran Around’ From the Start but ‘Denied It to the End’

By Katie Rook
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Though country music star Loretta Lynn revealed her husband told her on his deathbed that she was the only woman he’d been with, she also said she didn’t believe he never “ran around” on her.

As frustrating as it was for her, his rumored unfaithfulness to their marriage was something she dealt with from the start of their relationship , and it wasn’t off-limits to her songs. But did his alleged cheating ever stop her from caring for him?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CWaof_0iuQdGVg00
Loretta Lynn (left), Oliver Lynn (center), and Crystal Gayle | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Loretta Lynn didn’t think her talent was special until she married her husband

In her memoir Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust , Lynn explored the roots of her friendship with Patsy Cline . But she also discussed how her husband Oliver “Mooney” Lynn, whom she called Doolittle, or just “Doo,” was instrumental in starting her career.

While discussing her childhood, Lynn mentioned that she was never much good at doing chores, but she could always sing. “Wasn’t nothing special about me being able to sing,” she noted.

But Oliver, whom she married as a teenager, saw things differently. And when he started seeing her talent clearly, she began to believe in it. He decided that was their “ticket,” and she said, “He started acting like maybe I was worth more than just a woman he lived with, having his babies and cookin’ his supper.”

“I liked it when he saw me that way,” she added. “After that, me and Doo were a team.”

Loretta Lynn confessed her husband ‘ran around’ on her from the start

Though Lynn gave Oliver much credit for her career, she didn’t sugarcoat where things were lacking. “It’s no secret that me and Doo had a rocky relationship from the start,” the “Fist City” singer shared, noting she “wasn’t but a girl” when she married and had “never even been kissed” before she met him.

According to the late country star, Oliver wasn’t faithful to her even though he claimed he was while on his deathbed . “… Doo ran around on me from the start, drinking and carrying on with other women,” she revealed. “He denied it to the end, but I know better. He did it. Plenty of times.”

Loretta Lynn said her husband didn’t get upset about her songs

Some readers might wonder if Lynn’s candid songwriting irritated her husband , but she wrote in her memoir that he “never did get upset” about songs written about him. She explained, “He was a what-you-see-is-what-you-get kind of person. He never was one to beat around the bush.”

“He didn’t take it hard or try and make me not sing the truth,” she added. “That was a good thing. I reckon my songwriting would have been different if he tried to stop me.”

In the ’90s, Lynn learned Oliver was “living on borrowed time” due to diabetes, and she stopped everything she was doing, including touring, to take care of him. “I made a lot of folks mad at me when I up and quit like that,” she shared. “I’m sorry, but I wasn’t wasting one second of my time with Doo.”

According to Lynn, diabetes took Oliver “bit by bit,” and on August 22, 1996, after almost 50 years of marriage, she held him in her arms “while he slipped away.”

RELATED: Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline Bonded Over ‘Girl Talk’ About Their Husbands When They Met

Comments / 32

#fblessatlast#
4d ago

Loretta was a good woman that tolerated quite a bit to save her marriage… Love prevails in the end🥰

Reply
17
April May Ohio
4d ago

she loved him dearly ❤ loretta had a good heart ❤ you will be missed. you were true country! like Pasty Cline!! rip 🙏 🧡

Reply
8
couldbemaybenot
4d ago

Yeah ok. I still have ALOT of respect for a guy who can bottle feed a baby and drive a tractor at the same time.

Reply(18)
6
Related
The List

The Truth About Loretta Lynn's Relationship With Jack White

The heartbreaking death of Loretta Lynn has left the music world in mourning. The country legend was 90 years old, and her family confirmed the sad news in an emotional statement posted to her website. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they shared. Lynn's loved ones understandably requested privacy as they begin the grieving process.
OREGON STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

216K+
Followers
119K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy