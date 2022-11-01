ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Scott Clifton Suggests 1 Racy Reason for Liam-Hope-Steffy Love Triangle

By Carol Cassada
 5 days ago

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is one of The Bold and the Beautiful ‘s heroes. Like many characters, Liam’s love life is the focus of most storylines. His never-ending love triangle with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is constantly a plot point. As for a reason the love triangle keeps going, Clifton has a unique answer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GhKcI_0iuQdFcx00
The Bold and the Beautiful stars Scott Clifton, Annika Noelle, and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ character Liam Spencer has been in a love triangle for over a decade

Since his arrival on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2010, Liam’s become the show’s new leading man . As with any handsome guy, women constantly fight for Liam’s affections. Hope was Liam’s first love; however, it wasn’t long before Steffy attracted his attention and thus began their love triangle.

For the past 12 years, Liam’s waffled back and forth between both women. He’s married them multiple times and has children with them. Hope eventually won the battle for Liam’s heart, and they settled into life in their cabin. As for Steffy, she finally moved on with her hunky doctor husband John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), a major upgrade from Liam.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Want Hope and Steffy to Leave Liam Behind

Scott Clifton jokes that Liam Spencer’s private parts are the reason for the love triangle

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers have watched Hope and Steffy fighting over Liam for over a decade. Liam isn’t perfect because he toys with both women’s emotions. Many fans didn’t understand why Hope and Steffy wasted their time with him.

In a 2021 interview with reporter Angela Bishop , Clifton had a humorous theory about the love triangle. When asked why the women chase after Liam, Clifton jokingly did a hand gesture indicating a huge body part. “That is actually the most plausible answer to be honest with you.”

Clifton’s co-star Noelle agreed with his theory. “Oh gosh. I mean, I can’t say the politically incorrect answer with that, right? Cause it’s only one thing, I can assume,” Noelle joked. While her character Hope gets the full experience, some Steam fans want Steffy with Liam.

However, Wood quickly diminished the fans’ hopes of a Steam reunion. “When people come up to me, and they say, ‘You and Liam, my gosh, you guys have to get back together,’ and I just think to myself, ‘What? After everything, he’s done! And going back and forth. What? Are you kidding me?’ But people love it.”

Will ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ ever reignite the love triangle?

Although the Liam, Hope, and Steffy love triangle has ended, there’s always a possibility it could reignite. In April 2022, the writers hinted at another round in the saga after Steffy’s husband Finn “dies.” Liam rushed to Steffy’s side as she faced life as a widow. Naturally, Hope became jealous of Liam’s time with Steffy.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Oppose a Steffy and Liam Reunion

But good news was on the way when it was revealed Finn was alive. Finn was reunited with Steffy and their kids, while Hope and Liam settled back into their routine. The love triangle seems to be in the past, but trouble is on the horizon for both couples.

Steffy and Finn still worry about his “dead” mother, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Meanwhile, Liam has competition for Hope courtesy of Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). With Hope and Thomas growing closer, Liam’s getting a dose of his own medicine.

